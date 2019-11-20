Football
Ty Hargis (Lebanon) was named to the all-Northwest Conference second team.
He had 11 catches for 106 yards and a touchdown Saturday in Pacific’s 38-28 home loss to Whitworth in Forest Grove. He also had six kickoff returns for 130 with a long of 47.
The senior receiver finished his career with a single-season school-record 33 kickoff returns for 766 yards and the third-most receptions (78) in school history for 765 yards and three touchdowns.
Omar Speights (Crescent Valley) had six tackles and a quarterback hurry Saturday in Oregon State’s 35-34 home win against Arizona State.
Talanoa Hufanga (Crescent Valley) had three tackles, including a sack, Saturday in USC’s 41-17 win at California.
Ryan Galovich (Crescent Valley) had seven punts with a 39.1 average and a long of 46 Saturday in Wyoming’s 26-21 loss at Utah State in Logan. He also had one tackle.
Volleyball
Haylie Bennett (Philomath) had 25 kills, two block assists and three digs Sunday in Oregon State’s five-set home loss to Arizona. Teammate Taylor Quinn (Corvallis) had three digs and an assist.
Friday, Bennett had 22 kills, four digs and a block assist in a five-set home loss to Arizona State.
Hannah Bogatin (Corvallis) had 24 assists and nine digs Saturday in Southern Oregon’s three-set home sweep of Eastern Oregon in the Cascade Collegiate Conference championship match in Ashland.
Teammate Emma Ryan (Lebanon) added 19 digs.
Friday, Bogatin had 19 assists, four digs, and an ace in a three-set home sweep of Northwest Christian in a tournament semifinal. Ryan had 17 digs and one assist.
Northwest Christian’s Makenna Northern (Central Linn) had 22 assists, four kills, four digs, one solo block and one block assist.
Bogatin was selected the conference’s setter of the week and Ryan the defensive player of the week. Ryan was named to the all-conference honorable mention before the tournament.
Cheyenne Whitebird (Lebanon) had 19 kills, seven digs, two block assists, one assist and one ace Nov. 13 in a four-set win at Lower Columbia in Longview, Washington. Desarae Reab (Crescent Valley) had four kills and two solo blocks for Lower Columbia.
Jacquelyn Clark (West Albany) had two kills, one assist, two block assists and a dig Friday in Corban’s four-set loss to Eastern Oregon in a Cascade Collegiate Conference semifinal match in Ashland.
Lauren Christie (Lebanon) had two kills, one block assist and one dig Saturday in Hawaii Pacific’s three-set loss at Azusa Pacific in Azusa, California.
She had two kills and a block assist Nov. 14 in a four-set loss at Concordia Irvine in Irvine, California.
Women’s basketball
Cali McClave (Crescent Valley) had five points, two rebounds and one steal Saturday in Western Oregon’s 50-46 loss to Chico State in Rohnert Park, California.
Friday, she had 11 points (including three 3-pointers), four rebounds and a steal in a 60-52 win against Sonoma State in Rohnert Park.
Hannah Kerlegan (West Albany) had six points, one rebound, one assist and one steal Sunday in Chemeketa’s 83-67 loss to Treasure Valley in Yakima, Washington. Teammate Paige Wombacher (Lebanon) added five points and three rebounds.
Friday, Wombacher had 10 points and six rebounds and Kerlegan eight points and two rebounds in an 85-77 loss at Yakima Valley.
Madison Ballard (Monroe) had three points, three rebounds and four assists Saturday in Willamette’s 78-60 overtime home win against UC Santa Cruz in Salem.
Friday, she had nine points, one rebound, two assists and one steal in a 72-58 home win versus Pomona-Pitzer.
Megan Miller (Lebanon) had two points and two rebounds Nov. 14 in Linfield’s 70-66 home loss to College of Idaho in McMinnville.
Molly Hendricks (West Albany) had one rebound each in Linn-Benton’s 66-47 win against Blue Mountain on Saturday and in a 39-35 win against Columbia Basin, both at Lane in Eugene.
She had three points, three rebounds and one steal Friday in a 67-49 win against Pierce at Lane.
Men’s basketball
Zach Baugher (Santiam Christian) had eight points, seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal Saturday in Western Oregon’s 74-69 home win against Hawaii Hilo.
Dyshawn Hobson (Corvallis) had four points and one rebound Saturday in Northwest Christian’s 95-85 exhibition home loss to the Seattle Mountaineers in Eugene.
Men’s wrestling
Tanner Sallee (Lebanon) went 1-1 at 184 pounds in Southern Oregon’s two dual losses in Montana.
Sallee won 9-4 Nov. 12 in a 27-15 defeat at Montana State-Northern in Havre and lost 8-4 the next day in a 35-6 loss at Providence in Great Falls.
Michael Day Jr. (Central Linn) went 1-2 at 149 pounds in Sunday’s Mike Clock Open in Forest Grove.
Brawley Lamer (Crescent Valley) lost a 14-9 decision Saturday in Cal Poly’s 29-15 home win against San Francisco State in San Luis Obispo.
Men’s water polo
Austin Barton (West Albany) had one assist Nov. 13 in Concordia Irvine’s 16-5 loss at UC Irvine.
