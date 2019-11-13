Football
Omar Speights (Crescent Valley) had 18 tackles, including nine solos, Friday in Oregon State’s 19-7 home loss to Washington.
***
Ty Hargis (Lebanon) had seven catches for 76 yards and a 1-yard run Saturday in Pacific’s 44-31 win at Pacific Lutheran in Tacoma, Washington.
***
Ryan Galovich (Crescent Valley) had six punts for a 37.8 average with a long of 48 Saturday in Wyoming’s 20-17 overtime loss at Boise State.
John Bates (Lebanon) had a 9-yard catch and one tackle for the Broncos.
***
Joey Roos (West Albany) had two tackles Saturday in Western Oregon’s 23-21 home win against Azusa Pacific in Monmouth.
Volleyball
Ally Tow (Sweet Home) had 20 kills, 14 digs, five aces and one solo block Tuesday in Linn-Benton’s five-set win at Lane in Eugene.
Mitra Aflatooni (Crescent Valley) added 13 kills, 11 digs and two solo blocks; Alexis Chapman (West Albany) five kills, two digs, two solo blocks and an ace; Taylor Tedrow (West Albany) three kills, three digs, one assist and one ace; and Daija Smith (Scio) one kill, one assist and one dig.
Friday, Tow had 17 kills, eight digs and an assist in a three-set win at Mt. Hood in Gresham.
Chapman had nine kills, one assist and two aces; Tedrow six kills, two digs and a block assist; and Aflatooni four kills, eight digs, one assist and two aces.
***
Haylie Bennett (Philomath) had 19 kills and two block assists Sunday in Oregon State’s four-set home loss to Washington. Teammate Taylor Quinn (Corvallis) added six digs.
Bennett had 14 kills, four block assists and four digs and Quinn one dig Nov. 7 in a four-set home loss to Washington State.
***
Hannah Bogatin (Corvallis) had 30 assists, eight digs and one ace Saturday in Southern Oregon’s three-set home sweep of Evergreen State in Ashland. Teammate Emma Ryan (Lebanon) added 16 digs and one ace.
Friday, Bogatin recorded 22 assists, two aces and three digs in a three-set home sweep of Northwest. Ryan had 14 digs and an ace.
***
Makenna Northern (Central Linn) had 31 assists, two kills, two block assists and four digs Tuesday in Northwest Christian’s three-set win at College of Idaho in a Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament match in Caldwell.
Saturday, she had 19 assists, three kills, seven digs, one ace and one block assist in a three-set home win against Walla Walla in Eugene.
***
Cheyenne Whitebird (Lebanon) had 10 kills, eight digs and two block assists Friday in Highline’s four-set loss at Pierce in Lakewood, Washington.
***
Desarae Reab (Crescent Valley) had a team-high 11 kills, one dig and one block assist Saturday in Lower Columbia’s four-set win at Centralia (Washington). She had eight kills Nov. 6 in a five-set win at Tacoma (Washington).
You have free articles remaining.
***
Jacquelyn Clark (West Albany) had nine kills, two block assists and a dig Tuesday in Corban’s four-set home win against Northwest in a Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament match in Salem.
***
Lauren Christie (Lebanon) had two digs and a kill Monday in Hawaii Pacific’s four-set loss at Point Loma in San Diego.
She had one kill and one solo block Nov. 7 in a four-set home win against Chaminade in Honolulu.
Women’s cross-country
Vermont’s Meaghan Alba (Philomath) was 14th at the America East championships in Albany New York. She ran the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 17 minutes, 42 seconds.
Vermont was second of nine teams for the Catamounts’ best finish at the conference meet since 1999.
***
Corban’s Sydney Nichol (East Linn Christian) was 11th in Friday’s Cascade Collegiate Conference championship meet in Cottage Grove. She finished the 5K course in 18:20.
Oregon Tech’s Hannah Mason (Lebanon) was 15th in 18:31. Oregon Tech was fourth and Corban seventh of eight teams.
Women’s basketball
Cali McClave (Crescent Valley) had six points, seven rebounds and two steals Saturday in Western Oregon’s 65-49 home win against Cal East Bay in Monmouth.
Friday, she had eight points, two assists and two steals in a 72-63 home loss to Academy of Art.
***
Megan Miller (Lebanon) had a combined three points, one rebound, three assists and one steal in two Linfield home wins in McMinnville. The Wildcats defeated Walla Walla 99-69 on Saturday and Oregon Tech 89-75 on Sunday.
***
Madison Ballard (Monroe) had two points and one rebound Saturday in Willamette’s 66-57 loss at Northwest Christian in Eugene.
Men’s water polo
Austin Barton (West Albany) had two goals on two shots Friday in Concordia Irvine’s 13-11 home loss to Cal Baptist in Irvine, California.
Women’s soccer
Chanel Garcia (South Albany) took two shots Tuesday in Corban’s 1-0 win against Oregon Tech in the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament in Springfield.
***
Sienna Higinbotham (West Albany) took one shot on goal in Portland State’s 3-0 loss to Eastern Washington in a Big Sky Conference tournament quarterfinal in Greeley, Colorado.
Men’s soccer
Jack Cuevas (Corvallis) made one save in goal in 45 minutes Saturday in Pacific’s 0-0 double-overtime tie at George Fox in Newberg.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net