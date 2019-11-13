{{featured_button_text}}
Sydney Nichol

Sydney Nichol, seen here competing for East Linn Christian Academy, was 11th at the Cascade Collegiate Conference cross-country championship meet.

 Mid-Valley Media, file

Football

Omar Speights (Crescent Valley) had 18 tackles, including nine solos, Friday in Oregon State’s 19-7 home loss to Washington.

***

Ty Hargis (Lebanon) had seven catches for 76 yards and a 1-yard run Saturday in Pacific’s 44-31 win at Pacific Lutheran in Tacoma, Washington.

***

Ryan Galovich (Crescent Valley) had six punts for a 37.8 average with a long of 48 Saturday in Wyoming’s 20-17 overtime loss at Boise State.

John Bates (Lebanon) had a 9-yard catch and one tackle for the Broncos.

***

Joey Roos (West Albany) had two tackles Saturday in Western Oregon’s 23-21 home win against Azusa Pacific in Monmouth.

Volleyball

Ally Tow (Sweet Home) had 20 kills, 14 digs, five aces and one solo block Tuesday in Linn-Benton’s five-set win at Lane in Eugene.

Mitra Aflatooni (Crescent Valley) added 13 kills, 11 digs and two solo blocks; Alexis Chapman (West Albany) five kills, two digs, two solo blocks and an ace; Taylor Tedrow (West Albany) three kills, three digs, one assist and one ace; and Daija Smith (Scio) one kill, one assist and one dig.

Friday, Tow had 17 kills, eight digs and an assist in a three-set win at Mt. Hood in Gresham.

Chapman had nine kills, one assist and two aces; Tedrow six kills, two digs and a block assist; and Aflatooni four kills, eight digs, one assist and two aces.

***

Haylie Bennett (Philomath) had 19 kills and two block assists Sunday in Oregon State’s four-set home loss to Washington. Teammate Taylor Quinn (Corvallis) added six digs.

Bennett had 14 kills, four block assists and four digs and Quinn one dig Nov. 7 in a four-set home loss to Washington State.

***

Hannah Bogatin (Corvallis) had 30 assists, eight digs and one ace Saturday in Southern Oregon’s three-set home sweep of Evergreen State in Ashland. Teammate Emma Ryan (Lebanon) added 16 digs and one ace.

Friday, Bogatin recorded 22 assists, two aces and three digs in a three-set home sweep of Northwest. Ryan had 14 digs and an ace.

***

Makenna Northern (Central Linn) had 31 assists, two kills, two block assists and four digs Tuesday in Northwest Christian’s three-set win at College of Idaho in a Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament match in Caldwell.

Saturday, she had 19 assists, three kills, seven digs, one ace and one block assist in a three-set home win against Walla Walla in Eugene.

***

Cheyenne Whitebird (Lebanon) had 10 kills, eight digs and two block assists Friday in Highline’s four-set loss at Pierce in Lakewood, Washington.

***

Desarae Reab (Crescent Valley) had a team-high 11 kills, one dig and one block assist Saturday in Lower Columbia’s four-set win at Centralia (Washington). She had eight kills Nov. 6 in a five-set win at Tacoma (Washington).

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

***

Jacquelyn Clark (West Albany) had nine kills, two block assists and a dig Tuesday in Corban’s four-set home win against Northwest in a Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament match in Salem.

***

Lauren Christie (Lebanon) had two digs and a kill Monday in Hawaii Pacific’s four-set loss at Point Loma in San Diego.

She had one kill and one solo block Nov. 7 in a four-set home win against Chaminade in Honolulu.

Women’s cross-country

Vermont’s Meaghan Alba (Philomath) was 14th at the America East championships in Albany New York. She ran the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 17 minutes, 42 seconds.

Vermont was second of nine teams for the Catamounts’ best finish at the conference meet since 1999.

***

Corban’s Sydney Nichol (East Linn Christian) was 11th in Friday’s Cascade Collegiate Conference championship meet in Cottage Grove. She finished the 5K course in 18:20.

Oregon Tech’s Hannah Mason (Lebanon) was 15th in 18:31. Oregon Tech was fourth and Corban seventh of eight teams.

Women’s basketball

Cali McClave (Crescent Valley) had six points, seven rebounds and two steals Saturday in Western Oregon’s 65-49 home win against Cal East Bay in Monmouth.

Friday, she had eight points, two assists and two steals in a 72-63 home loss to Academy of Art.

***

Megan Miller (Lebanon) had a combined three points, one rebound, three assists and one steal in two Linfield home wins in McMinnville. The Wildcats defeated Walla Walla 99-69 on Saturday and Oregon Tech 89-75 on Sunday.

***

Madison Ballard (Monroe) had two points and one rebound Saturday in Willamette’s 66-57 loss at Northwest Christian in Eugene.

Men’s water polo

Austin Barton (West Albany) had two goals on two shots Friday in Concordia Irvine’s 13-11 home loss to Cal Baptist in Irvine, California.

Women’s soccer

Chanel Garcia (South Albany) took two shots Tuesday in Corban’s 1-0 win against Oregon Tech in the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament in Springfield.

***

Sienna Higinbotham (West Albany) took one shot on goal in Portland State’s 3-0 loss to Eastern Washington in a Big Sky Conference tournament quarterfinal in Greeley, Colorado.

Men’s soccer

Jack Cuevas (Corvallis) made one save in goal in 45 minutes Saturday in Pacific’s 0-0 double-overtime tie at George Fox in Newberg.

— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0