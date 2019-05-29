Women’s track and field
Western Washington’s Amanda Short (Lebanon) earned second-team All American honors when she placed 10th in the javelin with a toss of 147 feet, 10 inches at the NCAA Division II national championship meet in Kingsville, Texas.
Short was making her second trip to the Division II national meet. She placed 19th in the javelin in 2015 while competing at Western Oregon.
Men’s track and field
Idaho’s Zack Short (Lebanon) was 20th in the shot put at 61 feet, 1¼ inches in the NCAA Division I West Preliminary Round in Sacramento, California.
It was his second straight trip to the meet after placing 24th last year.
Baseball
Corey Conklin (Crescent Valley) was a combined 2 for 5 with a double and three RBIs Friday in Eastern Kentucky’s two loser’s bracket games at the Ohio Valley Conference tournament in Marion, Illinois.
The Colonels defeated Belmont 15-8 but 11-3 to Morehead State.
***
Zack Zalesky (Corvallis) was a combined 1 for 9 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored in Oregon State’s three home games against USC.
Teammate Joe Casey (Crescent Valley) was a combined 1 for 8 with a double.
The Beavers lost 2-0 last Thursday, won 5-2 Friday and lost 5-0 Saturday.
***
Briley Knight (Crescent Valley) was 1 for 4 with a run scored Friday in Utah’s 8-0 home win against UC Davis.
A freshman outfielder, Knight finished the season batting .255 with two home runs, one triple, eight doubles and a stolen base in 40 games with 28 starts.
***
George Fox freshman infielder Jayce Lien (West Albany) had two RBIs, two walks and a stolen base in 11 games this season.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net