Women’s tennis
Tessa Kern (Corvallis) split two matches Friday in Linfield’s 5-4 loss to Texas-Dallas in the NCAA Division III regionals in Claremont, California.
Kern teamed with Riley Clayeux to take an 8-7 win at second doubles. Kern also lost in a third-singles match, 7-6, 6-1.
Men’s track and field
Idaho’s Zack Short (Lebanon) was second in the shot put (60 feet, 2 inches) and fifth in the discus (172-9) at the Big Sky Conference championship meet in Missoula, Montana.
The Vandals were fifth of 11 teams.
***
Western Oregon’s Trey Reed (Scio/Sweet Home) was ninth in the 800 meters in 1 minute, 57.03 seconds in last weekend’s Great Northwest Athletic Conference championship meet in Monmouth.
The Wolves were seventh of 10 teams.
Women’s track and field
Western Washington’s Amanda Short (Lebanon) was third in the javelin at 148-1 in last weekend’s Great Northwest Athletic Conference championship meet in Monmouth.
Western Oregon’s Natalie Legras (Scio) was 12th in the 100-meter hurdles preliminaries (15.59 seconds) and teammate Nicole Niskanen (South Albany) was 12th in the 400 hurdles prelims (1:06.78).
Western Washington was fifth and Western Oregon seventh of 10 teams.
Baseball
Briley Knight (Crescent Valley) was 1 for 4 with a run scored Tuesday in Utah’s 10-3 home loss to BYU.
He was a combined 3 for 9 with a triple, one RBI and two runs scored in three losses at Washington. Game scores were 12-5 Friday, 5-4 Saturday and 4-2 Sunday.
***
Joe Casey (Crescent Valley) was 0 for 4 and Zack Zalesky (Corvallis) 0 for 1 Tuesday in Oregon State’s 4-3 home win against Portland.
Casey was a combined 2 for 7 and Zalesky 0 for 3 with two walks and a stolen base in the series win at Oregon.
The Beavers won 4-1 Friday and 8-5 Saturday and lost 3-2 Sunday.
***
Logan Williams (Philomath) was a combined 1 for 7 with a double, two walks and a stolen base Saturday in Chemeketa’s two home losses to Southwestern Oregon in Salem. Game scores were 5-4 and 3-2 in seven innings.
Friday, he was a combined 2 for 5 with a double, one RBI, a walk and a run scores in two home losses to SWOCC. Game scores were 6-3 and 3-2.
***
Corey Conklin (Crescent Valley) was 0 for 4 with a walk and a run scored Friday in Eastern Kentucky’s 3-2, 12-inning loss at Southeastern Missouri State in Cape Girardeau.
***
Howard Payne junior shortstop Josh Gerig (East Linn Christian) was named to the all-American Southwest Conference honorable mention. He hit .309 in conference play with 23 RBIs.
Softball
Kira Sneddon (Lebanon) was a combined 2 for 6 with a sacrifice Friday in Chemeketa’s two home losses to Clackamas in Salem. Game scores were 7-6 in eight innings and 9-2.
She also pitched the second game, allowing 10 hits, three earned runs and two walks with two strikeouts in six innings.
Teammate Jamey Buckridge (Central Linn) was 1 for 4 with a double, a walk and a run scored in the first game.
***
Cheyanne Rimer (Scio) was a combined 2 for 12 with two RBIs, a walk and a run scored in Western Oregon’s four games at the NCAA Division II West Regionals in Irvine, California.
The Wolves lost 6-3 to San Francisco State last Thursday, defeated Concordia (of Oregon) 1-0 and San Francisco State 1-0 Friday and lost 5-0 to Concordia (of California) 5-0 Saturday.
Rimer, a senior utility, was named to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference second team.
***
Kaylee Buhrkuhl (Santiam Christian) was a combined 1 for 7 with a stolen base Tuesday in Corban’s two losses in the NAIA Opening Round in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
She was 0 for 2 with a walk, a stolen base and a sacrifice Monday in an 8-2 tournament win against Campbellsville.
***
Kennedy Jantzi (West Albany) was a combined 2 for 5 with one RBI, a walk and a run scored Friday in Mount Hood’s two losses at Centralia (Washington). Game scores were 8-0 in six innings and 12-8.
***
Julia Smith-Harrington (West Albany) was a combined 1 for 7 with a sacrifice May 8 in Towson’s two Colonial Athletic Association tournament losses in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
The Tigers fell 6-1 to Elon and 7-1 to Drexel.
***
Kelsey Broadus (West Albany) allowed six hits, six earned runs and a walk with two strikeouts in a three-inning start Friday in Boise State’s 10-2, five-inning loss at Fresno State.
***
Ashton Phillips (Scio) was 0 for 1 with a walk and a run scored May 9 in Oregon State’s 2-1 home win against Utah.
