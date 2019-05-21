Softball
Kennedy Jantzi (West Albany) was a combined 5 for 13 with two home runs, eight RBIs and three runs scored in Mt. Hood’s three games at the Northwest Athletic Conference tournament in Spokane, Washington.
The Saints lost 11-7 to Spokane and defeated Wenatchee Valley 6-0 on Saturday before falling 14-13 to Bellevue in 10 innings Sunday.
Jantzi, a sophomore infielder, was named a National Fastpitch Coaches Association NWAC All-American and to the NWAC South Region first team.
Entering the NWAC tournament, she led the conference in RBIs (85), was second in slugging percentage (1.203) and third in batting average (.539) and home runs (23).
She has signed to play at Concordia in Portland next year.
***
Kelsey Broadus (West Albany) allowed six hits, four earned runs and three walks with one strikeout in four innings Sunday in Boise State’s 5-0 loss to Florida in an NCAA regional in Gainesville, Florida.
Saturday, she pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing four hits and four walks with three strikeouts in a 2-0 win against Stanford.
In a complete-game effort against Stanford on Friday, Broadus gave up six hits, one unearned run and two walks with a strikeout in a 9-1 victory.
***
Towson junior pitcher/utility Julia Smith-Harrington (West Albany) was selected to the Colonial Athletic Association second team.
She led the CAA in doubles with 18 while batting .316 with eight home runs and 39 RBIs. In the circle, she had a 6-3 record with a 2.20 ERA and 58 strikeouts and 23 walks.
Smith-Harrington was also named to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District 2 first team. District 2 is made up of schools from six states and the District of Columbia.
She has a 3.92 grade-point average and is majoring in exercise science.
Baseball
Briley Knight (Crescent Valley) was a combined 2 for 10 with a home run, three RBIs, a walk and two runs scored in Utah’s home series win against Washington State.
The Utes won 6-4 last Thursday and 2-1 Friday but lost 8-4 Saturday.
The homer, a three-run knock, came in the seventh inning of Thursday’s game to give Utah the lead for good.
***
Joe Casey (Crescent Valley) was a combined 4 for 8 with a triple, one RBI, two runs scored and a sacrifice in Oregon State’s split of two games at Stanford. The Beavers lost 8-5 Friday and one 5-2 Sunday.
Teammate Zack Zalesky (Corvallis) was 0 for 1 Friday.
***
Corey Conklin (Crescent Valley) was a combined 2 for 7 in two Eastern Kentucky home games against Belmont in Richmond.
The Colonels lost 8-5 last Thursday and won 3-2 Friday.
***
Logan Williams (Philomath) was a combined 2 for 7 with a double, three walks and a run scored in Chemeketa’s two losses to Bellevue in a Northwest Athletic Conference super regional in Yakima, Washington.
Game scores were 10-5 Friday and 11-6 Saturday.
A sophomore catcher, Williams was named to the NWAC South Region first team.
***
Feather River sophomore pitcher Jacob Miller (West Albany) was named to the Golden Valley Conference all-academic team.
Women’s lacrosse
Linfield sophomore attacker Jenna Hessel (West Albany) was named to the all-Northwest Conference second team. This season, she scored 40 goals (second on the team) along with six assists and 16 ground balls.
