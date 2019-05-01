Softball
Kennedy Jantzi (West Albany) was a combined 4 for 7 with three home runs, six RBIs and five runs scored Saturday in Mount Hood’s doubleheader sweep at Lower Columbia in Longview, Washington. Game scores were 8-2 and 10-7.
Friday, she was a combined 5 for 8 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored in two home wins against Southwestern Oregon in Gresham. Game scores were 11-0 in five innings and 8-5 in seven innings.
***
Jamey Buckridge (Central Linn) was a combined 5 for 6 with a home run, two RBIs, two walks and two runs scored Saturday in Chemeketa’s two losses at Centralia (Washington). Game scores were 18-10 in five innings and 12-8.
Teammate Kira Sneddon (Lebanon) was a combined 3 for 9 with a triple, one RBI and two runs scored. She pitched in both games, throwing a combined 7⅓ innings, allowing 15 hits, 14 earned runs, and six walks with five strikeouts.
Buckridge was a combined 3 for 7 with two home runs, two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored April 24 in a doubleheader split at Clackamas in Oregon City. The Storm won 7-3 and lost 9-5 in seven innings.
Sneddon was a combined 4 for 8 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored.
***
Kelsey Broadus (West Albany) allowed six hits, eight earned runs and two walks with one strikeout in a three-inning start Sunday in Boise State’s 12-11, nine-inning home loss to Nevada.
Friday, she pitched a complete-game four-hitter with four strikeouts and two walks in a 7-0 home win against Nevada.
***
Cheyanne Rimer (Scio) was a combined 2 for 5 with two walks and a run scored Sunday in Western Oregon’s home doubleheader sweep of Central Washington in Monmouth. Game scores were 4-3 and 8-4.
Saturday, she was a combined 4 for 8 with a home run, four RBIs, two walks and three runs scored in a home doubleheader sweep of St. Martin’s. Game scores were 7-1 and 13-2 in five innings.
***
Kaylee Buhrkuhl (Santiam Christian) was a combined 5 for 14 with a double, four RBIs, four walks and two runs scored in Corban’s four wins at British Columbia in Surrey.
Game scores were 13-9 and 4-2 Friday and 10-7 and 8-2 Saturday.
Buhrkuhl was named to the Cascade Conference all-academic team.
***
Julia Smith-Harrington (West Albany) was a combined 1 for 8 in Towson’s three loss at Elon (North Carolina). Game scores were 8-0 and 4-2 Saturday and 3-1 Sunday.
Baseball
Austin Crowson (Monroe) pitched a no-hitter, with nine strikeouts and four walks April 25 in Western Oregon’s 2-0 win in seven innings at Concordia in Portland.
A junior left-hander, Crowson (4-1, 3.62 ERA) was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference pitcher of the week and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association West Region pitcher of the week. It was the fifth no-hitter in GNAC history, Western’s third in its NCAA Division II era and the school’s first in nine years.
***
Joe Casey (Crescent Valley) was 1 for 3 Tuesday in Oregon State's 6-3 home loss to Gonzaga.
He was a combined 5 for 13 with a double and three runs scored in Oregon State’s three-game home sweep of Washington State.
The Beavers won 18-4 Friday, 4-3 in 16 innings Saturday and 2-0 Sunday.
***
Logan Williams (Philomath) was a combined 2 for 7 with a home run, two RBIs, a walk, three runs scored, a stolen base and a sacrifice Saturday in Chemeketa’s home doubleheader sweep of Linn-Benton in Salem.
Game scores were 9-8 and 5-4 in seven innings.
Friday, Williams was a combined 1 for 6 with one RBI and a walk in two losses at Linn-Benton. Game scores were 7-5 and 10-2 in seven innings.
Linn-Benton’s Cody Johnson (Lebanon) pitched a scoreless inning in the second game, allowing one hit with one strikeout to get the save.
***
Josh Gerig (East Linn Christian) was a combined 4 for 11 with one RBI, a walk and three runs scored in Howard Payne’s three-game home sweep of Hardin-Simmons in Brownwood, Texas.
The Yellow Jackets wrapped up the American Southwest Conference regular-season title.
***
Jacob Miller (West Albany) allowed one walk in a scoreless inning of relief April 25 in Feather River’s 12-1 win at Siskiyous in Weed, California.
***
Justin Tow (Sweet Home) was 0 for 3 Saturday in Corban’s 13-7 home loss to Academy of Art in Keizer.
Friday, he was a combined 3 for 4 with a walk and three runs scored in a home doubleheader split with Academy of Art. The Warriors lost the first game, 6-4 in eight innings, and won the second 6-3.
***
Corey Conklin (Crescent Valley) was 0 for 2 with two walks and a run scored Tuesday in Eastern Kentucky’s 11-8 win against Northern Kentucky in Lexington.
He was a combined 0 for 5 with three walks and three runs scored in two losses at Murray State in Murray, Kentucky.
The Colonels lost 5-4 Friday and 8-7 Sunday.
***
Logan Nousen (Harrisburg) allowed nine hits, 10 earned runs and five walks with three strikeouts in 5⅔ innings and took the defeat Sunday in Oregon Tech’s 12-7 home loss to Lewis and Clark State in Klamath Falls.
***
Briley Knight (Crescent Valley) was a combined 0 for 5 with a walk in two Utah losses at UCLA. The Bruins won 5-0 Friday and 6-1 Saturday.
***
Darren Crosby (Santiam Christian) allowed four hits, three earned runs and three walks with six strikeouts Sunday in Whitworth’s 8-7 loss to Whitman in the Northwest Conference tournament championship game in Spokane, Washington.
***
Colorado School of Mines sophomore outfielder Blaise Sims (Crescent Valley) was named to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Academic Honor Roll.
Men’s track and field
Idaho’s Zack Short (Lebanon) won the shot put at 60 feet, 9¼ inches in last weekend’s OSU High Performance Meet. He was also third in the discus (169-5).
Short was named the Big Sky Conference male field athlete of the week.
Southern Oregon’s AJ Sandvig (Crescent Valley) was second overall in the 800 meters in 1 minute, 54.05 seconds. Western Oregon’s Trey Reed (Scio/Sweet Home) was fourth in his 800 heat (1:58.56).
Oregon Tech’s Josiah Stroup (Lebanon) was ninth in the 400 (50.69).
***
Pacific’s Oliver Joss (Corvallis) was ninth in the 800 in 2:00.4 in last weekend’s Northwest Conference championship meet in Tacoma, Washington.
***
Montana State’s Justice Lamer (Crescent Valley) finished third in the 3,000 steeplechase in 9:49.63 Saturday at the Cat-Griz Dual in Bozeman, Montana.
He also ran a leg on the third-place 4x400 relay (3:41.14).
Montana State won the dual, 100-92.
***
Northwest Christian’s Logan Oakerman (Harrisburg) was ninth in the discus (128-4) and 14th in the shot put (37-3) at the Boise State Border Clash.
Oakerman was named to the Cascade Conference all-academic team.
Women’s track and field
George Fox’s Bethany Gingerich (Sweet Home) was second in the 400-meter hurdles in 1 minute, 5.37 seconds in last weekend’s Northwest Conference championship meet in Tacoma, Washington.
Lewis and Clark’s Rachelle Locey (Corvallis) was sixth in the long jump (17 feet, 2 inches), seventh in the triple jump (34-11) and ninth in the 100 hurdles (16.16).
In the hammer, Willamette’s Jeidah DeZurney (Lebanon) was fifth (136-7), George Fox’s Tahnisha Manibusan (South Albany) seventh (134-1) and Lewis and Clark’s Syrah Starnes (Corvallis) 12th (121-0).
George Fox’s Maddie O’Hare (Monroe) was ninth in the high jump (4-9½). Linfield’s Josie Knight (Sweet Home) was 10th in the shot put (36-9).
George Fox won the team championship with Linfield fifth, Willamette sixth and Lewis and Clark seventh.
***
Western Washington's Amanda Short (Lebanon) took third in the javelin at 156-3 at the Ralp Vernacchia meet in Bellingham, Washington.
The mark puts her sixth among NCAA Division II competitors this season.
***
Biola’s Rebeka Preston (Santiam Christian) was seventh in the triple jump at 36-5¾ in last weekend’s PacWest Conference championship meet in Azusa, California.
***
Mackenzie Wilson (East Linn Christian) ran a leg on Corban’s fourth-place 4x100 relay (48.77 seconds) in last weekend’s OSU High Performance Meet.
Oregon Tech’s Hannah Mason (Lebanon) was sixth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (12:07.34).
Northwest Christian’s Jordyn Edewards (Crescent Valley) was 11th in the 100 hurdles (15.39). Teammate Cori Sanders (East Linn Christian) was 15th in the discus (114-1) and 20th in the shot put (31-8 ½).
Western Oregon’s Nicole Niskanen (South Albany) was 11th in the 400 hurdles (1:07.31). Concordia’s Tommi Villers (Santiam Christian) was 23rd in the 100 (13.50).
Wilson was named to the Cascade Conference all-academic team.
Women’s tennis
Tessa Kern (Corvallis) teamed with Riley Clayeux for an 8-1 win at second doubles and took a straight-sets loss at third singles Sunday as Linfield won the Northwest Conference championship tournament with a 5-4 victory over Whitman in McMinnville.
Saturday, Kern and Clayeux won 8-2 at second doubles and Kern’s third-singles match — which she led 6-3, 5-0 — went unfinished in a 5-0 team win against Puget Sound at the tournament.
Women’s lacrosse
Jenna Hessel (West Albany) scored three goals Saturday in Linfield’s 15-5 win at Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington.
Men’s golf
Marcus Frazier (Lebanon) shot 77-74-79—230 to finish 13th and help Corban to second in the eight-team Cascade Collegiate Conference championship tournament at Pronghorn near Redmond.
Men’s lacrosse
Tomas Meade (Crescent Valley) took two shots April 24 in Vasssar’s 9-3 win at Skidmore in Saratoga Springs, New York.