Alumni Watch (May 7)

Softball

Corban senior Kaylee Buhrkuhl (Santiam Christian) was named to the all-Cascade Collegiate Conference first team and was also the conference’s Gold Glove winner at shortstop.

In 46 games this spring, Buhrkuhl is batting .373 with five home runs, five triples, five doubles, 31 RBIs, 15 stolen bases and six sacrifices.

She has a conference-best 104 assists and a fielding percentage of .959.

In four games at top-ranked Southern Oregon in Ashland, Buhrkuhl was a combined 0 for 10 with a run scored. Game scores were 8-0 and 13-5 April 30 and 9-1 and 14-4 Saturday, all in five innings.

Oregon Tech junior infielder Kennedy Jantzi (West Albany) was selected to the all-CCC second team.

She was a combined 6 for 11 with a home run, three RBIs, a walk and two runs scored in Oregon Tech’s four home wins against Eastern Oregon in Klamath Falls.

Game scores were 2-1 in eight innings and 5-1 April 30 and 5-0 and 9-1 in five innings Saturday.

