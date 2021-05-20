Alumni Watch (May 21)

Men’s track and field
Idaho’s Zack Short (Lebanon) won the shot put with a toss of 62 feet, 3¾ inches at the Big Sky Conference championship meet in Ogden, Utah.
It was his fifth conference title in the event. He was also third in the discus (172-3).
Portland State’s Ian Vickstrom (Corvallis) was 10th in the 10,000 meters (31 minutes, 15.09 seconds) and 18th in the 5,000 (15:15.22).
Idaho was third and Portland State 11th of 11 teams.
***
Utah Valley’s Isaac Manning (Philomath) took second in the decathlon with 6,598 points at the Western Athletic Conference championships in Edinburg, Texas.
His best results by place came in the pole vault (first, 15-5, 819 points), shot put (second, 41-1¾, 639) and 400 (second, 50.36, 798). He also performed well in the 100 (11.39, 776).
Utah State was second of seven teams.
***
Linfield’s Zach Young (Monroe) was seventh in the javelin (170-7 at the Northwest Conference championship meet in Forest Grove.
He also tied for eighth in the high jump (5-8½), was ninth in the long jump (20-11¾) and ran on the third-place 4x100 relay (42.98).
George Fox’s Lance Hanson (Sweet Home) was fourth in the 400 hurdles (1:01.96). Linfield’s Calvin Cahill (Corvallis) was 11th in the 800 (2:00.45).
George Fox was fourth and Linfield fourth of nine teams.
***
Western Oregon’s Eli Nafziger (South Albany) was seventh in the javelin (168-0) and 11th in the high jump (5-9¾) at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championship meet in Monmouth.
Teammate Trey Reed (Scio/Sweet Home) was ninth in the 800 (1:54.98) and ran on the third-place 4x400 relay (3:19.57).
The Wolves were second of eight teams.
***
Bushnell’s Logan Oakerman (Harrisburg) was seventh in the shot put (44-6) at the Cascade Collegiate Conference championship meet in La Grande.
Corban’s Brody Gerig (Philomath) was ninth in the 3,000 steeplechase (10:16.21).
Bushnell was sixth and Corban seventh of 10 teams.
Women’s track and field
George Fox’s Jessica Neal (Central Linn) won the 1,500 meters (4 minutes, 45.78) and was fourth in the 800 (2:23.84) at the Northwest Conference championship meet in Forest Grove.
Teammate Bethany Gingerich (Sweet Home) won the 400 hurdles in 1 minute, 2.94 seconds. She also ran on the winning 4x400 relay (4:03.88). Teammate Tahnisha Manibusan (South Albany) was third in the hammer (144 feet, 5 inches).
Pacific’s Annie Berry (West Albany) was sixth in the 1,500 (4:55.42) and seventh in the 5,000 (19:17.22).
George Fox’s Maddie O’Hare (Monroe) was sixth in the high jump (4-11½). Puget Sound’s Alanna Volk (Crescent Valley) placed 10th in the pole vault (8-10¾).
George Fox was first, Pacific fourth and Puget Sound fifth of nine teams.
***
Western Washington’s Amanda Short (Lebanon) was third in the javelin at 141-7 at the Great Northwest Athletic Championship in Monmouth.
Western Oregon’s Kaiya Leamy (Crescent Valley) was ninth in the 3,000 steeplechase (13:04.14).
Western Washington was second and Western Oregon fifth of eight teams.
***
Grand Canyon’s Alyssa Walls (West Albany) was fifth in the javelin (134-4) at the Western Athletic Conference championships in Edinburg, Texas.
She was also sixth in the hammer (168-0) and 14th in the shot put (34-8½). The Lopes won their third consecutive outdoor conference title.
***
Idaho State’s Kyndal Martin (Monroe) was fifth in the 400 hurdles (1:02.85) and 10th in the 100 hurdles (14.36) at the Big Sky Conference championship meet in Ogden Utah.
She also helped her team take sixth in the 4x400 relay (3:53.68) and ninth in the 4x100 relay (48.52).
The Bengals were fourth of 11 teams.
***
Corban’s Sydney Nichol (East Linn Christian) was fifth in the 1,500 (4:51.62) and ninth in the 800 (2:21.45) at the Cascade Collegiate Conference championship meet in La Grande.
Nichol and teammate Mackenzie Wilson (East Linn Christian) ran legs on the sixth-place 4x400 relay (4:03.35). Wilson was 11th in the 100 (12.76) and ran on the fifth-place 4x100 relay (49.46).
Corban was fifth of nine teams.
Baseball
Puget Sound junior pitcher Owen Shellhammer (Corvallis) was named to the all-Northwest Conference first team.
He had a 6-1 record with a 2.74 earned-run average, 48 strikeouts and 18 walks in 65⅔ innings with 10 starts in 10 appearances.
Willamette senior infielder Sean Little (Crescent Valley) made the all-Northwest Conference second team.
In 44 games this season for the Bearcats (30-15), Little batted .378 with 1 home run, 16 doubles, 23 RBIs, 38 walks, 46 runs scored and 11 stolen bases.
Little was a combined 6 of 19 with two doubles, two RBIs, six walks, five runs scored and a stolen base in five games as Willamette finished second in the Northwest Conference tournament in Forest Grove.
The Bearcats defeated Pacific Lutheran 6-2 on May 13; lost 12-3 to Pacific and beat Pacific Lutheran on May 14; and defeated Pacific 3-2 and lost 15-6 to Pacific on Saturday.
***
Ben Leid (Crescent Valley) was a combined 3 for 7 with a home run, three RBIs, two walks and five runs scored May 13 in Wenatchee Valley’s doubleheader sweep at Treasure Valley in Ontario. Game scores were 8-7 and 11-5.
***
Briley Knight (Crescent Valley) was 0 for 2 with two walks and a run scored Tuesday in Portland’s 7-2 home win against Oregon State.
OSU’s Joe Casey (Crescent Valley) was 0 for 3 with a run scored.
Knight was a combined 3 for 12 with a home run, three RBI, one walk and one run scored in three home losses to Gonzaga. Game scores were 12-4, 6-3 and 5-3 in 10 innings.
Casey was a combined 3 for 14 with a double, one RBI and a run scored in three games at Arizona State. The Sun Devils won 9-6 and 11-5 and the Beavers took the finale 11-4.
***
Caleb Beach (West Albany) was a combined 0 for 4 with four walks and four runs scored Sunday in Chemeketa’s doubleheader split at Mt. Hood in Gresham.
Teammate Ethan Krupp (Crescent Valley) allowed four hits, four earned runs and three walks with two strikeouts in 2⅓ innings of relief in the first game, a 16-5 loss in seven innings. Chemeketa won the second game 12-1 in five innings.
***
William Fehrenbacher (Corvallis) allowed three hits, two earned runs and a walk in one inning of relief Sunday in Linn-Benton’s 6-4 loss at Lane in Eugene.
***
Justin Tow (Sweet Home) was a combined 0 for 6 with a walk in Corban’s two NAIA tournament opening-round losses in Santa Barbara, California.
The Warriors lost 3-0 to St. Katherine on Monday and 11-4 to Westmont on Tuesday. Corban was playing in the NAIA tournament for the first time.
Men’s golf
Jaxson Daskalos (West Albany) shot 73-85-81—239 to tie for 45th and help Georgia Southwestern place fourth and advance to medal/match play at the NCAA Division II national tournament in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Daskalos shot 77-73-75—225 to tie for 53rd as Georgia Southwestern tied for third in the 16-team NCAA Division II South/Southeast Regional in Bowling Green, Florida.
Women’s tennis
Tessa Kern (Corvallis) and first doubles teammate Lexi Matsunaga lost 8-2 Saturday in Linfield’s 5-0 loss to Wesleyan in the NCAA Division III national tournament in Rome, Georgia. Kern also fell 6-1, 6-2 at first singles.
A day earlier, Kern and Matsunaga lost 8-5 at first doubles and Kern lost 7-6 (10-8), 7-5 at first singles in the Wildcats 5-4 tournament win against Hope.
Softball
Kennedy Jantzi (West Albany) was 2 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored Wednesday as Oregon Tech defeated Coastal Georgia 7-2 in the NAIA opening round in Waleska, Georgia, to advance to the NAIA World Series.
She was a combined 1 for 6 with a double in her team's first two opening-round games. The Owls defeated Cottey 4-0 on Monday and Reinhardt 1-0 on Tuesday.
***
Ashton Zeiher (Scio) was a combined 0 for 3 with two walks May 14 in Oregon State’s doubleheader split at Utah. The Beavers won the first game 7-1 and lost the second 8-3.
Men’s basketball
Ayden Foster (South Albany) had 16 points, 12 rebounds and two assists Saturday in Linn-Benton’s 91-81 overtime home win against Southwestern Oregon.
Garrett Workinger (Scio) added 10 points and six rebounds and Toby Stueve (Philomath) two assists for the Roadrunners.
Women’s basketball
Rose Gwillim (Monroe) had 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a steal May 12 in Mt. Hood’s 73-57 loss to Clackamas in Oregon City.
***
Sarah Ball (West Albany) had two points, one rebound and one steal Saturday in Lane’s 80-44 home win against Umpqua in Eugene.
Academic awards
Oregon State’s Isabella Ayala (Lebanon, women’s cross-country), Roman Gabriel (Corvallis, men’s soccer), Mylene Gorzynski (Corvallis, women’s soccer) and Noah Seumalo (Corvallis, football) were named to the Pac-12 academic honor roll for fall and/or winter terms.
— Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa. If you know of other area high school graduates currently competing at the collegiate level, email the name of the athlete, school and sport to jesse.sowa@lee.net.