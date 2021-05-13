Alumni Watch (May 14)

***

Franklin Leonard (Corvallis) was a combined 2 for 4 with one RBI, a walk and a run scored in two George Fox games at Pacific in Forest Grove.

Teammate Jayce Lien (West Albany) was a combined 0 for 7 in three games.

George Fox lost 6-2 Saturday and won 5-1 and lost 5-4 on Sunday. Leonard played on both Sunday games.

***

Justin Tow (Sweet Home) was a combined 3 for 15 with a double in Corban’s three games at the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament in Lewiston, Idaho.

The Warriors defeated Oregon Tech 6-4 in 13 innings and lost 4-1 to host Lewis-Clark State, both on Saturday, and lost 6-1 to Lewis-Clark State on Sunday.

Also Saturday, Oregon Tech’s Jacob Miller (West Albany) gave up six hits, five earned runs and three walks in 2⅔ innings in a 21-1 loss to Lewis-Clark State.

***

Caleb Beach (West Albany) was a combined 2 for 12 with two RBIs, three walks, one run scored and a stolen base in Chemeketa’s four game against Linn-Benton.