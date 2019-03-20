Baseball
Austin Crowson (Monroe) struck out seven and walked four in a complete-game shutout Saturday in Western Oregon’s 11-0, seven-inning home win against Concordia in Monmouth.
A junior left-hander, Crowson (3-0, 2.37 ERA) has thrown 13 consecutive shutout innings with 18 strikeouts and one walk in that stretch.
***
Sean Little (Crescent Valley) was a combined 5 for 11 with a double, two RBIs, one run scored and a sacrifice in Willamette’s three home losses to Whitworth in Salem.
Game scores were 12-4 and 3-1 Saturday and 9-5 Sunday.
***
Logan Williams (Philomath) was a combined 3 for 7 with a triple, one RBI, five walks, four runs scored and a stolen base in three Chemeketa home wins against Treasure Valley in Salem.
Chemeketa won 5-3 Saturday and 10-5 and 11-6 Sunday.
***
Joe Casey (Crescent Valley) was a combined 2 for 7 with two doubles, one RBI, one walk and three runs scored in Oregon State’s three-game series at UCLA.
The Beavers lost 8-0 Friday, won 7-3 Saturday and lost 9-7 Sunday.
***
Justin Tow (Sweet Home) was 0 for 1 Tuesday in Corban’s 10-5 loss at Pacific in Forest Grove.
He was a combined 2 for 9 in three home games against College of Idaho in Keizer. The Warriors won 6-2 and lost 3-2 on Saturday and lost 5-2 Sunday.
***
Nolan Jackson (Philomath) allowed four hits, three earned runs and a walk with one strikeout in 3⅔ innings of relief Sunday in Linn-Benton’s 13-5 home loss to Tacoma.
Teammate Evan Cyrus (West Albany) was 0 for 2 with one RBI and two walks in a 12-8 loss in seven innings in the second game of the doubleheader.
Saturday, Cyrus was a combined 1 for 6 with two RBIs, a run scored and a sacrifice in a home doubleheader split with Tacoma. The Roadrunners lost the first game 6-4 and won the second 5-3.
***
Briley Knight (Crescent Valley) was a combined 0 for 4 with a walk in two Utah losses at Arizona. The Utes fell 8-0 Saturday and 18-7 Sunday.
***
Corey Conklin (Crescent Valley) was 1 for 4 with one RBI and a run scored Tuesday in Eastern Kentucky’s 12-8 home loss to Louisville in Richmond.
He was 0 for 2 Sunday in Eastern Kentucky’s 15-4 loss at Morehead State in Morehead, Kentucky.
***
Owen Shellhammer (Corvallis) pitched two scoreless outs Tuesday in Puget Sound’s 9-8 loss at Pomona-Pitzer in Claremont, California.
Monday, he allowed one hit and one earned run in 1⅔ innings of relief in a 16-11 loss at Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks.
Shellhammer gave up a hit and a walk while recording two outs Sunday in a 19-2 loss at Occidental in Los Angeles.
***
Josh Gerig (East Linn Christian) was 2 for 4 with one RBI, a walk and a run scored Tuesday in Howard Payne’s doubleheader split at Dallas (Texas).
The Yellow Jackets won the first game 12-5 in seven innings and lost the second 7-2.
Softball
Kaylee Buhrkuhl (Santiam Christian) was a combined 2 for 6 with two runs scored and a stolen base Tuesday in Corban’s home doubleheader sweep of University of Providence in Salem.
Buhrkuhl was a combined 2 for 4 with a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored Monday in a home doubleheader sweep of University of Providence. Game scores were 13-0 and 12-0, both in five innings.
She was a combined 2 for 6 with a run scored and a stolen base Sunday as Corban split a home doubleheader with College of Idaho in Salem.
The Warriors lost the first 9-2 and won the second 5-2.
Saturday, Buhrkuhl was a combined 2 for 7 with a double and two runs scored in a home doubleheader sweep of College of Idaho. Game scores were 5-1 and 7-3.
***
Julia Smith-Harrington (West Albany) was a combined 2 for 6 with a double, five RBIs and a run scored Tuesday in Towson’s home doubleheader sweep of Coppin State in Towson, Maryland.
She pitched a five-inning shutout in the first game, allowing three hits and a walk with seven strikeouts. Game scores were 12-0 and 15-0, both in five innings.
She was 0 for 3 Sunday in Towson’s 8-0 loss to Princeton at a tournament in Tampa, Florida.
Saturday, she was a combined 2 for 7 with a double, one RBI, a walk and two runs scored in a 5-4 loss to Wichita State and an 8-3 win versus LIU Brooklyn.
Smith-Harrington pitched six innings against Wichita State, allowing four hits, five earned runs and three walks with two strikeouts while taking her first loss in six decisions this season.
Friday, she was a combined 5 for 7 at the plate with one RBI, a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in a 6-5 win versus Providence and a 1-0 loss to North Dakota State.
She gave up five hits, four earned runs and two walks with four strikeouts in five innings against Providence.
***
Cheyanne Rimer (Scio) was a combined 2 for 5 with one RBI, a walk and a run scored March 13 in Western Oregon’s home doubleheader sweep of Northwest Christian in Monmouth.
Game scores were 12-4 and 8-0, both in five innings.
***
Ashton Phillips (Scio) was a combined 1 for 6 with a walk in Oregon State’s three games at Arizona State.
The Beavers won 5-1 Friday and lost 18-2 in five innings Saturday and 12-4 in five Sunday.
***
Kelsey Broadus (West Albany) allowed eight hits, five earned runs and two walks with six strikeouts Friday, taking her first loss in eight decisions this season in an 8-1 defeat at UNLV.
***
Kelsie Sullivan (Corvallis) was a combined 3 for 5 Sunday in Puget Sound’s two home losses to Whitworth in Tacoma, Washington.
She also pitched a combined 3⅔ innings, allowing nine hits, 10 earned runs and five walks with three strikeouts. Game scores were 10-0 and 15-0, both in five innings.
Saturday, Sullivan was a combined 0 for 5 with a walk and a run scored in 6-3 and 8-0 home defeats to Whitworth. She also gave up eight hits, five earned runs and three walks with a strikeout in 4⅔ innings of relief in the second game.
Women’s lacrosse
Jenna Hessel (West Albany) had four goals on four shots and an assist Sunday in Linfield’s 22-3 win at Whitworth in Spokane, Washington.
She had two goals on five shots March 14 in a 15-9 home loss to Ohio Wesleyan in McMinnville.
Men’s basketball
Jake Costello (South Albany) had 10 points and two rebounds Sunday in Walla Walla’s 104-73 loss to North Idaho in the Northwest Athletic Conference championship game in Everett, Washington.
Saturday, Costello had six points, one rebound and one steal in a 76-65 semifinal win against Spokane.
Wrestling
University of Providence senior Adrian Lyons-Lopez (South Albany) was fifth at 165 pounds in the NAIA national tournament in Des Moines, Iowa.
The Argos were 12th in the team standings.
Women’s track and field
Lewis and Clark’s Rachelle Locey (Corvallis) won the long jump with a best mark of 17 feet, ½ inch in Saturday’s Lewis and Clark Spring Break Open in Portland.
She was also third in the triple jump (33-7½) and seventh in the 100-meter hurdles (16.03 seconds). Locey also ran a leg on the fourth-place 4x400 relay (4:25.33)
Northwest Christian’s Jordyn Edewards (Crescent Valley) helped her team win the 4x400 relay (4:10.7) and was eighth in the 100 hurdles (16.16). Teammate Morgan Robb (Central Linn) was ninth in the 100 (14.14).
Western Oregon’s Natalie Legras (Scio) was fourth in the 100 (13.25) and fifth in the 100 hurdles (15.97). Teammate Nicole Niskanen (South Albany) was fifth in the 400 hurdles (1:07.56).
Lewis and Clark’s Syrah Starnes (Corvallis) was eighth in the hammer (118-7) and javelin (91-2) and 14th in the shot put (28-11¼). Clackamas’ McKenna Tanselli (Lebanon) was 18th in the 5,000 (21:13.78).
***
George Fox’s Bethany Gingerich (Sweet Home) was second in the 400 hurdles (1:06.24) and ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay (4:03.36) in Saturday’s Rich Allen Classic in Newberg.
Teammate Tahnisha Manibusan (South Albany) was second in the discus (127-8) and fourth in the hammer (128-0). Teammate Maddie O’Hare (Monroe) was sixth in the high jump (4-10½).
Linfield’s Josie Knight (Sweet Home) was 10th in the shot put (33-10) and 21st in the 100 (14.57).
***
Corban’s Mackenzie Wilson (East Linn Christian) won the 200 (26.19) and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (48.76) in Saturday’s dual meet at Willamette in Salem.
Teammate Sydney Nichol (East Linn Christian) was third in the 1,500 (4:59.84) and fourth in the 800 (2:23.89). She also ran on the runner-up 4x400 relay (4:17.24).
Willamette’s Jeidah DeZurney (Lebanon) was second in the discus (104-11) and hammer (124-60.
Willamette won the dual 66-61.
***
Biola’s Rebeka Preston (Santiam Christian) was third in the triple jump (37-7¼) in last weekend’s Ross and Sharon Irwin Meet in Point Loma, California.
Men’s track and field
Western Oregon’s Trey Reed (Scio/Sweet Home) won the 400 meters in 50.99 seconds in Saturday’s Lewis and Clark Spring Break Open in Portland.
Northwest Christian’s Logan Oakerman (Harrisburg) was eighth in the discus (127 feet, 1 inch) and ninth in the shot put (39-4).
***
Southern Oregon’s AJ Sandvig (Crescent Valley) was ninth in the 800 (1:53.57) and ran a leg on the 10th-place 4x400 relay (3:24.43) in Saturday’s Hornet Invite in Sacramento, California.
Oregon Tech’s Josiah Stroup (Lebanon) was 42nd in the 400 (51.30).
***
Pacific’s Oliver Joss (Corvallis) was sixth in the 800 (2:03.03) and 11th in the 1,500 (4:15.49) in Saturday’s Rich Allen Classic in Newberg).
George Fox’s Nicholas Armour (Santiam Christian) was 12th in the long jump (19-1½), 13th in the 100 (12.02) and 18th in the 200 (24.01).
Women’s golf
Corban’s Haley May (Sweet Home) shot 88-102—190 to finish 13th as the Warriors won the four-team Willamette Valley Cup at Creekside in Salem.
Men’s lacrosse
Tomas Meade (Crescent Valley) had one goal on three shots Saturday in Vassar’s 16-5 loss to St. Lawrence in Tampa, Florida.
