Alumni Watch (March 5)

Softball
Kennedy Jantzi (West Albany) was a combined 1 for 7 with a home run, one RBI and a run scored Saturday in Concordia’s two losses at Biola in La Mirada, California. Game scores were 5-4 and 4-3.
Friday, she was a combined 4 for 6 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in two losses at Cal State San Marcos in San Marcos, California. Game scores were 10-0 in five innings and 7-3.
Jantzi was a combined 4 for 6 with a home run, double, four RBIs and two runs scored Feb. 27 in two wins at San Diego Christian in Santee, California. Game scores were 7-1 and 11-1 in five innings.
***
Kasidee Parazoo (Scio) was a combined 2 for 2 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored Sunday in Chemeketa’s two losses to Spokane in Richland, Washington. Game scores were 10-3 and 10-5.
Teammate Ally Wessel (Lebanon) was a combined 2 for 7 with a run scored and a stolen base.
Teammate Kira Sneddon (Lebanon) was a combined 0 for 7 with two runs scored. She pitched a complete game in the nightcap, allowing 11 hits, 10 earned runs and seven walks with four strikeouts.
Saturday, Sneddon was a combined 6 for 11 with a double, four RBIs, three walks and four runs scored in three games in Richland. She pitched a combined 6⅓ innings, giving up 11 hits, 13 earned runs and eight walks with seven strikeouts.
Parazoo was a combined 3 for 6 with a double, one RBI, a walk and three runs scored. Wessel was a combined 3 for 10 with three RBIs, four walks and four runs scored.
The Storm lost 12-0 in five innings to Walla Walla, defeated Columbia Basin 24-21 and bet Treasure Valley 16-11.
***
Kaylee Buhrkuhl (Santiam Christian) was a combined 3 for 6 with a walk and three runs scored Sunday in Corban’s doubleheader sweep at Northwest in Bellevue, Washington. Game scores were 7-6 and 5-0.
Saturday, she was a combined 4 for 6 with a double, three RBIs, a run scored, two stolen bases and a sacrifice in two wins at Northwest. Game scores were 7-2 and 4-0.
***
Kelsey Broadus (West Albany) allowed three hits, four earned runs and three walks with a strikeout in a three-inning start Sunday in Boise State’s 6-2 tournament loss to Texas in Fullerton, California.
Saturday, she gave up five hits and two earned runs with three strikeouts in 3⅓ innings of relief in a 6-4 tournament win against Loyola Marymount.
Broadus allowed four hits, three runs (two earned) and a walk with four strikeouts in six innings Friday in a 3-1 tournament loss to host Cal State Fullerton.
***
Julia Smith-Harrington (West Albany) was a combined 3 for 7 with one RBI, one walk, a run scored and a stolen base Friday in Towson’s two games in Washington, D.C. The Tigers lost 4-3 to Princeton and defeated George Washington 3-2, both in eight innings.
***
Ashton Phillips (Scio) was a combined 3 for 12 with one RBI and one walk in Oregon State’s five games in Honolulu.
The Beavers lost 1-0 to Nevada in eight innings on Feb. 27; defeated Seattle 1-0 in eight innings and Hawaii 5-1 on Friday; and lost 6-1 to Seattle and beat Nevada 9-0 in six innings Saturday.
***
Cassie Cosler (West Albany) was 0 for 2 Saturday in Willamette’s 9-3 home loss to Pacific Lutheran in Salem.
Men’s track and field
Utah Valley sophomore Isaac Manning (Philomath) won the pole vault with a clearance of 15 feet, 7¼ inches at the Western Athletic Conference indoor championships in Boise, Idaho.
He also won the heptathlon pole vault (16-¾) and finished third overall in the seven-event heptathlon with 4,923 points.
The Wolverines were second of six teams.
***
Idaho senior Zack Short (Lebanon) won the Big Sky Conference indoor shot put title for the third straight year with a toss of 63 feet, ¼ inch at the championship meet in Pocatello, Idaho.
The Vandals were fourth of 11 teams.
Men’s swimming
UNLV sophomore Casey McEuen (Lebanon) was 10th in the 100-yard butterfly in 47.79 seconds in the Western Athletic Conference championship meet in Houston.
He was also 17th in the 100 freestyle (45.21) and 22nd in the 50 freestyle (20.66). The Rebels were second of seven teams.
Baseball
Caleb Beach (West Albany) was a combined 4 for 8 with a double, one RBI, one walk, one run scored and a stolen base Sunday in Chemeketa’s doubleheader split at Pacific JV in Forest Grove.
Teammate Austin Gerding (Philomath) was a combined 1 for 8 with one RBI and a run scored. Chemeketa lost the first 5-3 and won the second 9-0.
Friday, Gerding was a combined 3 for 6 with three doubles, one walks, two runs scored and a stolen base in a home doubleheader split with Corban JV in Salem.
Beach was a combined 2 for 5 with a double, one RBI, four walks and a run scored.
Teammate Ethan Krupp (Crescent Valley) pitched one inning of relief in the first game, a 12-7 win. He allowed one hit, two earned runs and two walks with two strikeouts.
The Storm lost the second game 8-1.
***
Sean Little (Crescent Valley) was a combined 2 for 4 with two doubles, one RBI, one walk and one sacrifice Sunday in Willamette’s doubleheader sweep at Lewis and Clark in Portland. Game scores were 13-3 and 13-7.
You have free articles remaining.
***
Ben Leid (Crescent Valley) was a combined 3 for 5 with one RBI, three walks, three runs scored and two stolen bases Saturday in Wenatchee Valley’s two home losses to Shoreline in Wenatchee, Washington. Game scores were 8-7 and 3-1.
Friday, he was a combined 2 for 8 with one RBI and a run scored in two home losses to Shoreline. Game scores were 7-6 and 1-0.
***
Briley Knight (Crescent Valley) was a combined 3 for 11 with a double, one RBI, two walks, one run scored, one sacrifice and one stolen base in Utah’s three games at Texas Arlington. The Utes lost 6-0 Friday, won 9-5 Saturday and lost 8-1 Sunday.
***
Zack Zalesky (Corvallis) was a combined 2 for 4 with one RBI, two walks and two runs scored in Oregon State’s four games at San Diego State.
Teammate Joe Casey (Crescent Valley) was a combined 1 for 8 with one RBI, two walks, one run scored, one sacrifice and one stolen base.
The Beavers won 13-1 on Feb. 27 and 4-1 on Friday and lost 6-0 Saturday and 12-11 Sunday.
***
Curtis Zamora (West Albany) allowed one earned run and two walks with one strikeout in a four-inning start Sunday in Linn-Benton’s 4-2 loss at Everett (Washington) in the second game of a doubleheader.
In relief, Grant Carley (Santiam Christian) pitched two innings with two strikeouts and a walk and Cody Johnson (Lebanon) struck out all three batters he faced.
JD Pinion (Corvallis) was 0 for 3 in the first game, a 6-3 loss.
***
Owen Shellhammer (Corvallis) gave up two hits and a walk in three innings of relief Saturday in Puget Sound’s 12-1 home loss to George Fox in Tacoma, Washington. George Fox’s Franklin Leonard (Corvallis) was 0 for 1 at the plate.
***
Cooper Hartsell (West Albany) was a combined 1 for 8 with a double and a run scored in two Umpqua games at Yakima Valley in Yakima, Washington.
Umpqua won 12-8 Saturday and lost 7-1 Sunday.
In Saturday’s first game, an 11-6 loss, teammate Mason Crowson (Monroe) allowed two hits, one earned run and one walks in 1⅓ innings of relief.
***
Jacob Miller (West Albany) allowed two hits, three runs (none earned) and two walks in 1⅔ innings of relief Saturday in Cal State San Marcos’ 7-6 home loss to Sonoma State in San Marcos, California.
Friday, he gave up five hits, two earned runs and two walks in two innings of relief in a 12-3 loss to Sonoma State.
Women’s basketball
Rose Gwillim (Monroe) had 15 points, nine rebounds, two assists and three steals Saturday in Mt. Hood’s 65-64 home loss to Linn-Benton in Gresham. LB’s Molly Hendricks (West Albany) had one rebound and one assist.
Hendricks had two points, two rebounds and an assist Feb. 26 in a 71-56 home loss to Lane.
***
Katie Mayhue (South Albany) had 14 points, including four 3-pointers, with three rebounds and one assist Saturday in Texas Arlington’s 101-73 home win against Georgia Southern.
She had nine points, two rebounds and an assist Feb. 27 in a 58-32 home win versus Georgia State.
***
Cali McClave (Crescent Valley) had nine points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals Saturday in Western Oregon’s 89-52 home win against Alaska in Monmouth.
She had three rebounds and an assist Feb. 27 in a 76-48 home loss to Alaska Anchorage.
Women’s tennis
Tessa Kern (Corvallis) teamed with Lexie Matsunaga for an 8-2 win at first doubles Sunday in Linfield’s 7-1 victory against Gustavus Adolphus in Walla Walla, Washington.
Kern also won her second singles match, 6-7, 6-2, 11-9.
Saturday, Kern and Matsunaga won 8-3 at first doubles in the Wildcats’ 9-0 win versus Lewis-Clark State in Walla Walla.
Men’s basketball
Seth Cullison (South Albany) had six points, eight rebounds, two steals and a block Saturday in Linn-Benton’s 77-74 win at Mt. Hood in Gresham. Teammate Grant Carley (Santiam Christian) added three points, two rebounds and a steal.
Cullison had nine points, five rebounds, one assist and one block Feb. 26 in a 72-61 home loss to Lane. Carley added five rebounds and a steal.
***
DyShawn Hobson (Corvallis) had six points, five rebounds and two assists Feb. 26 in Northwest Christian’s 87-83 loss at Oregon Tech in a Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament game in Klamath Falls.
***
Tariq Harris (Crescent Valley) had two points and two rebounds Feb. 26 in Portland CC’s 100-93 overtime win at Clark in Vancouver, Washington.
***
Zach Baugher (Santiam Christian) had three points, one rebound and one steal Saturday in Western Oregon’s 95-89 home win against Alaska in Monmouth.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net