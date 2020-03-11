Alumni Watch (March 12)

Julia Smith-Harrington (West Albany) was a combined 5 for 12 with a triple, a walk and three runs scored in Towson’s three home tournament games in Towson, Maryland.

The Tigers defeated La Salle 9-3 on Friday, beat Iona 3-0 on Saturday and on Sunday lost 5-1 to Iona and defeated Stony Brook 3-2.

Ashton Phillips (Scio) was a combined 3 for 10 with a double, one RBI, one run scored, a sacrifice and a stolen base in Oregon State’s five games in Tempe, Arizona. The Beavers beat Wright State 8-0 in six innings on March 5; defeated Nebraska 4-3 and lost 3-0 to Ohio State on Friday; lost 4-2 to New Mexico State on Saturday; and defeated Ohio State 7-3 on Sunday.

Kennedy Jantzi (West Albany) was a combined 1 for 7 with one RBI Sunday in Concordia’s doubleheader split at St. Martin’s in Lacey, Washington. Concordia lost the first 5-2 and won the second 4-0.

Saturday, she was a combined 2 for 6 with a home run, three RBIs, one run scored and a sacrifice in two losses at Central Washington in Ellensburg. Game scores were 5-2 and 9-7.

