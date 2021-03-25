Alumni Watch (March 26)

Baseball
Sean Little (Crescent Valley) was a combined 5 for 10 with two doubles, two RBIs and four runs scored as Willamette split two home doubleheaders with Pacific Lutheran in Salem.
The Bearcats won 16-2 and lost 15-10 on Saturday and won 4-3 and lost 4-3 on Sunday.
***
Briley Knight (Crescent Valley) was 1 for 4 Tuesday in Portland’s 10-1 loss at Oregon.
He was a combined 3 for 10 with a home run, four RBIs, three walks, five runs scored and a sacrifice in three wins at Pacific in Stockton, California. Game scores were 12-2, 9-3 and 18-5.
***
Jacob Miller (West Albany) allowed two hits, one unearned run and three walks with one strikeout in a six-inning start and got the victory Sunday in Oregon Tech’s 11-2 home win against Eastern Oregon in Klamath Falls.
***
Owen Shellhammer (Corvallis) allowed seven hits and two earned runs with five strikeouts Sunday in Puget Sound’s 8-7 loss in 11 innings at Pacific in Forest Grove. Pacific’s Kevin Crowell (Lebanon) scored a run.
Crowell was 0 for 3 in the second game, a 9-4 Puget Sound win.
***
Joe Casey (Crescent Valley) was 1 for 3 with a walk and a run scored Wednesday in Oregon State’s 9-0 home win against Santa Clara.
He was a combined 1 for 6 with a walk, one run scored and two sacrifices in two Oregon State home games against Washington State.
The Beavers lost 5-2 on March 19 and won 9-8 on Sunday.
***
Hunter Kirkpatrick (Crescent Valley) allowed two hits, one earned run and one walk March 19 in College of Idaho’s 21-1 home loss to Lewis-Clark State in Caldwell.
Men’s wrestling
Cal Poly’s Legend Lamer (Crescent Valley) went 2-2 at 149 pounds at the NCAA championships in St. Louis.
Women’s tennis
Tessa Kern (Corvallis) won twice Saturday in Linfield’s 9-0 home win against Whitman in McMinnville.
Kern won 6-2, 7-6 at first singles and teamed with Lexie Matsunaga for an 8-2 win at first doubles.
Women’s track and field
George Fox’s Tahnisha Manibusan (South Albany) won the discus (135 feet, 4 inches) and was fifth in the hammer (130-9) in Saturday’s Lewis and Clark Spring Break Classic in Portland.
Teammate Ariana Bennett (Corvallis) was fifth in the shot put (26-7¾) and eighth in the hammer (78-7).
George Fox’s Jessica O’Neal (Central Linn) was second in the 800 meters (2 minutes, 23.85 seconds) and teammate Madeleine O’Hare (Monroe) was third in the high jump (5-1).
***
Mackenzie Wilson (East Linn Christian) won the 100 meters (12.79 seconds) and was second in the 200 (27.79) in Corban’s 60-43 loss to host Willamette in a dual meet in Salem.
***
Grand Canyon’s Alyssa Walls (West Albany) was fifth in the hammer at 172 feet, 2 inches at the Willie Williams Classic in Tucson, Arizona.
She was also ninth in the javelin (133-4) and 10th in the shot put (39-1¼).
***
Western Oregon’s Kaiya Leamy (Crescent Valley) was sixth in the 1,500 meters (5 minutes, 16.89 seconds) and ran on the third-place 4x400 relay (4:32.9) Tuesday in a three-team meet in Monmouth.
Pacific's Dina Altuhovs (Lebanon) was seventh in the 800 meters (2:48.94).
***
Western Washington’s Amanda Short (Lebanon) was sixth in the javelin (137 feet, 1 inch) Saturday at the Doris Heritage Track Festival in Seattle.
***
Oregon State’s Hannah Hernandez (Philomath) was eighth in the 1,500 meters in 5 minutes, 2.72 seconds in Saturday’s three-team meet at Western Oregon in Monmouth.
Men’s track and field
Western Oregon’s Eli Nafziger (South Albany) was second in the 200 meters (24.41 seconds) and javelin (159 feet, 6 inches) Tuesday in a three-team meet in Monmouth.
He also helped his team win the 4x100 relay (44.15) and ran on the fourth-place 4x400 relay (3:44.46).
Teammate Trey Reed (Sweet Home/Scio) was fifth in the 800 (1:57.42) and ran on the second-place 4x400 relay (3:30.46). Pacific’s Oliver Joss (Corvallis) was eighth in the 1,500 (4:12.78).
Saturday, Nafziger was second in the long jump (21-3¼) and high jump (5-9¼) in the Wolves’ meet with Humboldt State in Monmouth. Reed was fourth in the 800 (1:59.89).
***
Southern Oregon’s AJ Sandvig (Crescent Valley) won the 800 meters in 1 minutes, 55.83 seconds in a Raiders home meet in Ashland.
Bradley Johnston (South Albany) and Josiah Stroup (Lebanon) helped Oregon Tech take second in the 4x400 relay (3:25.54). Bushnell’s Logan Oakerman (Harrisburg) was third in the shot put (43 feet, 2¼ inches).
***
Umpqua’s Dustin Baze (Central Linn) was second in the 100 meters (11.93 seconds) and discus (75 feet, 7 inches) to help him take third in the decathlon with 4,065 points at the Empire Lake Multi meet in Coos Bay.
***
George Fox’s Lance Hanson (Sweet Home) was second in the 400-meter hurdles (1 minute, 0.91 seconds) in Saturday’s Lewis and Clark Spring Break Classic in Portland.
***
Multnomah’s Kevin Slusser (Scio) was 15th in the shot put (34 feet, 7½ inches) Saturday at the Doris Heritage Track Festival in Seattle.
Softball
Kennedy Jantzi (West Albany) was a combined 5 for 18 with a home run, double, six RBIs and three runs scored as Oregon Tech won three of four home games against Corban in Klamath Falls.
Corban’s Kaylee Buhrkuhl (Santiam Christian) was a combined 4 for 11 with a home run, a double, four RBIs, a walk, four runs scored and a stolen base.
Oregon Tech swept Saturday’s doubleheader, 16-2 in five innings and 8-5. The teams split Saturday, with Corban winning 7-5 and Oregon Tech taking the second game 14-6 in six innings.
***
Cassie Cosler (West Albany) was a combined 1 for 3 with a run scored in three Willamette games at Pacific Lutheran in Tacoma, Washington.
The Bearcats lost 8-0 in five innings and won 10-5 on Saturday and lost 14-2 in five innings on Sunday.
***
Kelsey Broadus (West Albany) allowed two hits, two earned runs and four walks with six strikeout in 4⅓ innings and took the loss Monday in Texas A&M’s 4-1 loss at LSU in Baton Rouge.
***
Ashton Zeiher (Scio) was 0 for 1 with a walk Saturday in Oregon State’s 2-0 home loss to California.
Volleyball
Makenna Northern (Central Linn) had a combined 53 assists, 31 digs, five kills, two block assists and an ace in Bushnell’s split of two matches at Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls.
The Beacons lost in three sets on March 19 and won in three Saturday.
***
Madeline Trippett (South Albany) had six digs and two aces Tuesday in Trinity International’s three-set home win against Indiana at South Bend in Deerfield, Illinois.
She had nine digs and one ace March 18 in a five-set loss at Judson in Elgin, Illinois.
***
Megan Miller (South Albany) had five kills, three block assists and an ace Monday in Northwest’s three-set home loss to Cal Baptist in Kirkland, Washington.
She had three kills, one ace and one dig March 19 in a three-set home loss to Seattle Pacific.
Women’s basketball
Mary Workman (Lebanon) had three points and two rebounds March 18 in Eastern Arizona’s 76-67 win at Pima in Tucson, Arizona.
Men’s golf
Oregon State’s Alec Berrey (Crescent Valley), competing as an individual, shot 80-78-75—233 to tie for 69th at the Oregon Duck Invitational in Eugene. The Beavers won the tournament.
