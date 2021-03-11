Alumni Watch (March 12)

Softball
Kelsey Broadus (West Albany) pitched a no-hitter, with 12 strikeouts and four walks, Saturday in Texas A&M’s 1-0 home win against Campbell in Bryan-College Station.
***
Kennedy Jantzi (West Albany) was a combined 2 for 5 with a walk and two runs scored Saturday in Oregon Tech’s doubleheader sweep at Providence in Great Falls, Montana. Game scores were 10-2 and 19-2 in five innings.
A day earlier, she was a combined 3 for 7 with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored in a doubleheader sweep at Providence. Game scores were 23-2 in five innings and 8-2.
***
Kaylee Buhrkuhl (Santiam Christian) was a combined 5 for 10 with a triple, two walks, four runs scored and a stolen base Saturday in Corban’s three home wins against Carroll. Game scores were 5-4, 9-3 and 8-7.
***
Lizzy Johnson (West Albany) was 0 for 1 with a walk Sunday in Black Hills State’s 13-4 loss at UC-Colorado Springs.
Saturday, she was a combined 2 for 5 with a walk in two losses at UC-Colorado Springs. Game scores were 6-1 and 10-3.
***
Ashton Zeiher (Scio) was a combined 1 for 3 with a walk and three runs scored in two Oregon State games. The Beavers lost 4-3 at Colorado State on Saturday in Fort Collins and won 15-0 in six innings at Northern Colorado in Greeley on Sunday.
***
Cassie Cosler (West Albany) was 0 for 2 with one RBI and a run scored Saturday in Willamette’s 11-6 loss at Pacific in Forest Grove.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
***
Kira Sneddon (Lebanon) scored a run as a pinch runner Saturday in Linfield’s 6-5 home win against Pacific Lutheran in McMinnville.
Women’s swimming
Northern Arizona’s Francesca Criscione (Crescent Valley) was named the Western Athletic Conference freshman of the year after her performances at the conference championship meet.
She won the 500- and 1,650-yard freestyles, was third in the 400 individual medley and helped her team win the 800 freestyle relay as the Lumberjacks claimed the team title.
***
Laina Reichelderfer (Corvallis) was fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 24.33 seconds Saturday in Linfield’s 103-83 win at Lewis and Clark in Portland.
She was also seventh in the 200 individual medley (2:37.9) and helped her team take fifth in the 200 freestyle relay (2:01.49).
Baseball
Sean Little (Crescent Valley) was a combined 3 for 7 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored Sunday in Willamette’s home doubleheader sweep of Linfield in Salem. Game scores were 11-8 and 15-9 in seven innings.
Saturday, he was a combined 1 for 6 with a double and a run scored in two home wins against Linfield. Game scores were 5-2 and 3-2 in seven innings.
***
Owen Shellhammer (Corvallis) allowed five hits, four earned runs and one walk with four strikeouts in a five-inning start to get the win Sunday in Puget Sound’s 8-4 home win against Pacific Lutheran in Tacoma, Washington.
***
Joe Casey (Crescent Valley) was a combined 3 for 10 with a double and three walks in Oregon State’s three home wins against BYU. Game scores were 1-0, 5-3 and 4-3.
***
Hunter Kirkpatrick (Crescent Valley) got two outs for the save Sunday in College of Idaho’s 10-0 home win against Eastern Oregon in Caldwell.
Saturday, he allowed two hits and struck out one in one inning of relief in a 2-0 home loss to Eastern Oregon.
***
Franklin Leonard (Corvallis) was 3 for 3 with a double and one RBI Sunday in George Fox’s 11-6 home win against Whitworth in Newberg.
Saturday, teammate Jayce Lien (West Albany) was 1 for 3 with one RBI and a run scored in a 5-3 home loss to Whitworth. Leonard was 0 for 2 with a walk and a run scored.
***
Kevin Crowell (Lebanon) recorded two outs with a strikeout while allowing two walks Sunday in Pacific’s 7-2 home loss to Whitman in Forest Grove.
Saturday, he was 0 for 1 at the plate in a 7-4 home win against Whitman.
***
Justin Tow (Sweet Home) was a combined 1 for 6 with one RBI and a walk Sunday in Corban’s two losses at Lewis-Clark State in Lewiston, Idaho.
Saturday, he was 1 for 3 with one RBI in a 4-2 loss at Lewis-Clark State.
Women’s tennis
Sarah Forester (Corvallis) won 7-5, 6-0 at fifth singles Sunday in Linfield’s 5-4 loss at Whitworth in Spokane, Washington. She also took an 8-5 loss at third doubles while teaming with Allena Wong.
Saturday, teammate Tessa Kern (Corvallis) won 6-3, 6-3 at first singles and teamed with Lexie Matsunaga for an 8-3 win at first doubles in the Wildcats’ 8-1 win at Whitworth.
Forester won 6-1, 6-3 at sixth singles.
Volleyball
Makenna Northern (Central Linn) had a combined 57 assists, 14 digs and two kills Saturday in Bushnell’s two three-set losses to Eastern Oregon in Caldwell, Idaho.
A day earlier, she had a combined 70 assists, 23 digs, three kills and three aces in two wins against host College of Idaho in Caldwell. The Beacons won the first match in five sets and the second in three.
***
Ally Tow (Sweet Home) had a combined 29 kills, six block assists and three digs Saturday in Corban’s two-match split with Oregon Tech in Lewiston, Idaho.
Oregon Tech’s Courtney Isom (West Albany) had four assists and a dig in the second match, a three-set Corban win. Oregon Tech won the first match in five sets.
A day earlier in Lewiston, Tow had a combined 13 kills, four block assists and two digs in two three-set sweeps of Multnomah. Isom had a combined four assists and four digs in a two-match split with host Lewis-Clark State. The Owls won the first in three sets and lost the second in five.
***
Nevaeh Bray (Corvallis) had a combined 10 kills, four digs, four block assists and one solo block in Portland’s split of two matches at Santa Clara (California). The Pilots won in five sets Monday and lost in three Tuesday.
Women’s track and field
Biola’s Rebeka Preston (Santiam Christian) ran the anchor leg of the 4x100-meter relay to help her team to a third-place finish and a school-record time of 47.36 seconds Saturday at the Central California Invitational in Fresno.
She was also fifth in the long jump (17 feet, 4 inches) and 100 hurdles (15.24) and ran a leg on the fourth-place 4x400 relay (3:58.69).
***
Lane’s Morgan Hopkins (Lebanon), competing unattached, won the shot put with a toss of 37 feet, 5¾ inches on March 6 at the Erik Anderson Memorial Invitational in McMinnville.
Lewis and Clark’s Syrah Starnes (Corvallis) was 17th (28-6¼).
George Fox’s Tahnisha Manibusan (South Albany) was third in the hammer (136-5), Hopkins was ninth (117-8) and Starnes 11th (115-8). Starnes was also 17th in the javelin (94-0).
Manibusan was fourth in the discus (119-3) and Hopkins was 10th (108-11).
George Fox’s Bethany Gingerich (Sweet Home) was fourth in the 100 meters (12.93 seconds) and fifth in the 100 hurdles (16.66). In the 800, Bushnell’s Jordyn Edewards (Crescent Valley) was fourth (2:28.55) and George Fox’s Jessica Neal (Central Linn) seventh (2:30.34).
Men’s track and field
Lane’s Noah Dinsfriend (Sweet Home) won the 400-meter hurdles in 57.59 seconds at Friday’s Erik Anderson Memorial Invitational in McMinnville. He was also fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.61).
Teammate Shae Neuschwander (Harrisburg) was 12th in the 400 (53.19) and 20th in the 200 (24.05). Multnomah’s Kevin Slusser (Scio) was 16th in the shot put (34-11¾) and 18th in the discus (103-7).
Men’s wrestling
Clackamas’ Dax Bennett (Harrisburg) is first at 174 pounds in the NJCAA national rankings.
***
Indiana’s Santos Cantu (Crescent Valley) went 0-2 at 184 pounds by 5-4 and 6-1 decisions at the Big Ten Championships in University Park, Pennsylvania.
Women’s basketball
Ellie Croco (Lebanon) had five points and two rebounds Saturday in St. Mary’s 69-63 loss to San Francisco in a West Coast Conference tournament game in Las Vegas.
***
Mary Workman (Lebanon) had five points and a steal March 5 in Eastern Arizona’s 77-59 win at Cochise in Douglas, Arizona.
Men’s golf
Playing as an individual, Oregon State senior Alec Berrey (Crescent Valley) shot 71-77-75—223 to tie for 46th at the Bandon Dunes Championship.
***
Competing as an individual, Oregon Tech’s Michael Gray (Crescent Valley) shot 80-83-77—240 to tie for 22nd at the Oregon Tech Spring Invite in Eagle Point.
— Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa. If you know of other area high school graduates currently competing at the collegiate level, email the name of the athlete, school and sport to jesse.sowa@lee.net.