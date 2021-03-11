Alumni Watch (March 12)

Saturday, teammate Tessa Kern (Corvallis) won 6-3, 6-3 at first singles and teamed with Lexie Matsunaga for an 8-3 win at first doubles in the Wildcats’ 8-1 win at Whitworth.

Forester won 6-1, 6-3 at sixth singles.

Volleyball

Makenna Northern (Central Linn) had a combined 57 assists, 14 digs and two kills Saturday in Bushnell’s two three-set losses to Eastern Oregon in Caldwell, Idaho.

A day earlier, she had a combined 70 assists, 23 digs, three kills and three aces in two wins against host College of Idaho in Caldwell. The Beacons won the first match in five sets and the second in three.

***

Ally Tow (Sweet Home) had a combined 29 kills, six block assists and three digs Saturday in Corban’s two-match split with Oregon Tech in Lewiston, Idaho.

Oregon Tech’s Courtney Isom (West Albany) had four assists and a dig in the second match, a three-set Corban win. Oregon Tech won the first match in five sets.