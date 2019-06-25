Men’s track and field
Portland State freshman Ian Vickstrom (Corvallis) took third in the 10,000 meters Friday at the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships in Miramar, Florida.
Vickstrom, who finished in 32 minutes, 21.81 seconds, defeated seven runners who came in with faster qualifying times. He will be the United States’ first alternate for the Pan American U20 championships in July.
In April, he set the second-fastest 10,000 time ever by a Viking freshman at 32:02.14. He also holds the No. 5 5,000 time for a PSU freshman of 15:01.76 set earlier this month.
Baseball
Howard Payne junior shortstop Josh Gerig (East Linn Christian) was named an American Southwest Conference distinguished scholar-athlete.
To be recognized, student-athletes must have a grade-point average of 3.20 or better and compete as a starter or significant reserve.
Last month, Gerig was selected to the all-ASC honorable mention. He hit .309 with 24 RBIs. His .984 fielding percentage was the highest among conference shortstops and he had no errors in American Southwest play.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net