Alumni Watch (Jan. 16)

Football

Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights (Crescent Valley) has been named a freshman All-American by four different organizations, most recently the Football Writers Association of America.

Speights was second on the team in tackles with 73, which was third among freshmen nationally. He also had 7.5 tackles for loss, including 3.5 sacks. His 18 tackles versus Washington were the most by a true or redshirt freshman nationally in 2019.

Men’s track and field

Idaho senior Zack Short (Lebanon) was named the Big Sky Conference field athlete of the week after winning the shot put at the Lauren McCluskey Multi and Vandal Open indoor meet in Moscow, Idaho, with a toss of 62 feet, 10 inches.

Short is the two-time indoor Big Sky champion and conference record-holder in the event. His winning mark puts him 10th in the country.

***

Women’s swimming