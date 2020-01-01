Alumni Watch (Jan. 2)

Women’s basketball
Rose Gwillim (Monroe) had nine points, six rebounds, two steals and one assist Sunday in Mt. Hood’s 70-65 tournament loss to Umpqua at Lower Columbia in Longview, Washington.
Saturday, Gwillim had 14 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in an 81-76 tournament win versus Whatcom.
She had four points, 16 rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block Friday in a 57-54 tournament win against Lower Columbia.
Paige Wombacher (Lebanon) had five points, one rebound and one assist Monday in Chemeketa’s 71-55 home tournament loss to Treasure Valley in Salem.
She had 14 points, two rebounds and an assist Sunday in a 70-66 tournament win against Shoreline. Saturday, Wombacher had 12 points seven rebounds and one assist in a 56-48 tournament win versus Simpson JV.
Katie Mayhue (South Albany) had three points, one rebound, one assist and one steal Monday in Texas Arlington’s 74-63 home win against Texas Southern.
Megan Miller (Lebanon) had three points and one rebound Monday in Linfield’s 58-40 home win against Corban in McMinnville.
Molly Hendricks (West Albany) had a combined seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in Linn-Benton’s three tournament games at Chemeketa in Salem.
The Roadrunners defeated Shoreline 75-35 on Saturday, lost 50-38 to Treasure Valley and defeated Simpson JV 59-55 Monday.
Men’s basketball
Zach Baugher (Santiam Christian) had 13 points, including three 3-pointers, plus two assists and two steals Tuesday in Western Oregon’s 94-73 home win against Concordia in Monmouth.
Seth Cullison (South Albany) had two points, five rebounds and one assist Monday in Linn-Benton’s 90-72 tournament loss to Edmonds at Clackamas in Oregon City.
He had six points, one rebound and one block Sunday in an 84-62 tournament loss to Skagit Valley. Saturday, Cullison had two points and two rebounds in an 87-78 tournament win versus Walla Walla.
Men's wrestling
Cal Poly’s Brawley Lamer (Crescent Valley), at 157 pounds, and Legend Lamer (Crescent Valley), at 149, each went 0-2 at the Midland Championships in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net