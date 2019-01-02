Men’s basketball
Tariq Harris (Crescent Valley) had 10 points, four rebounds and an assist Sunday in Clackamas’ 83-75 home win against Edmonds at a tournament in Oregon City.
He had 14 points, three rebounds and three assists Saturday in a 105-85 tournament win against Yakima Valley.
Friday, Harris had 17 points, two rebounds, one assist and one block in an 82-71 tournament win against Peninsula.
***
Riley Davis (Philomath) had 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists, four steals and a block Saturday in Linn-Benton’s 69-66 loss to Walla Walla in a tournament at Clackamas in Oregon City.
Teammate Seth Cullison (South Albany) had three rebounds and an assist. Jake Costello (South Albany) had 10 points, two rebounds and three assists for Walla Walla.
Davis had six points, four assists and a block and Cullison one point Friday in an 87-75 tournament loss to Edmonds.
Sunday, Costello had six points, three rebounds and an assist in an 89-81 tournament loss to South Puget Sound in Oregon City.
He had nine points, one rebound and one assist Friday in a 91-87 tournament win against Centralia.
***
Dyshawn Hobson (Corvallis) had two points, one rebound, two assists and a steal Saturday in Northwest Christian’s 108-71 win at Evergreen State in Olympia, Washington.
***
Cal Stueve (Philomath) had two points and an assist Sunday in Oregon Tech’s 75-71 win at Warner Pacific in Portland.
Women’s basketball
Katie Skipworth (Lebanon) had 11 points, five rebounds, nine assists and two steals Sunday in Skagit Valley’s 80-69 win against CFBC in a home tournament in Mount Vernon, Washington.
Saturday, she had nine points, six rebounds and three assists in a 73-57 tournament win versus South Puget Sound.
Skipworth had 12 points, one rebound, two assists and a steal Friday in a 92-76 tournament loss to Big Bend.
***
Katie Mayhue (South Albany) had seven points, three rebounds, four assists and a block Monday in Montana’s 89-57 home win against Southern Utah in Missoula.
Saturday, she had two rebounds and two assists in a 78-62 home win versus Northern Arizona.
***
Hannah Kerlegan (West Albany) had eight points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal Sunday in Chemeketa’s 86-73 win in a home tournament in Salem.
Saturday, she had nine points, six rebounds and an assist in a 65-59 tournament loss to Linn-Benton.
***
Peyton Greene (Monroe) had one rebound Sunday in Northwest Christian’s 89-83 loss at Northwest in Kirkland, Washington.
Saturday, she had nine points on 4-of-4 shooting plus three rebounds and a steal in an 82-50 win at Evergreen State in Olympia, Washington.
***
Madison Ballard (Monroe) had one assist Friday in Willamette’s 43-41 win against Ohio Northern at a tournament in Las Vegas.
A day earlier, she had five points, two rebounds and two assists in a 70-66 tournament win versus Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
***
Kim Ortiz (Scio) had one assist Saturday in Umpqua’s 84-57 win against Centralia in a tournament at Lower Columbia in Longview, Washington.
Friday, Ortiz had three points, two rebounds and two assists in a 96-57 tournament win versus Highline.
Women’s swimming
Lauren Yon (Sweet Home) finished second in the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 13.78 seconds Monday in Oregon State’s three-team meet in San Diego.
She was also third in the 200 breaststroke (2:25.0), seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.38) and helped the Beavers take third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:44.27).
OSU defeated Incarnate Word 182-76 and lost to San Diego State 134-120.
Wrestling
Cal Poly’s Brawley Lamer (Crescent Valley) was 3-2 at 157 pounds at last weekend’s Midland Championships in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
