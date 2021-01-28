Alumni Watch (Jan. 29)

Women’s swimming

Francesca Criscione (Crescent Valley) won the 1,000-yard freestyle (10 minutes, 40.17 seconds) and 500-freestyle (5:11.14) in Northern Arizona’s 157-101 home win against Dixie State in Flagstaff.

***

College of Idaho’s Reina Watkins (Crescent Valley) helped her team finish second in the 200 medley relay in 1 minute, 55.28 seconds Saturday in a virtual meet with Whitman and Whitworth.

Watkins and teammate Elizabeth Beck (Lebanon) both had legs on the fourth-place 200 medley relay (1:50.27).

Watkins was fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:09.34) and sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:05.34). Beck was sixth in the 1,650 freestyle (20:38.7) and seventh in the 50 freestyle (28.35).

Whitman’s Jessica Robinson (South Albany) was sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:11.42) and helped her team take fifth in the 200 medley relay (2:00.9).

College of Idaho lost to Whitman 116-81 and to Whitworth 150-53. Whitman lost 140-62 to Whitworth.

Men’s wrestling