Alumni Watch (Jan. 22)

Women’s swimming
College of Idaho junior Reina Watkins (Crescent Valley) swam a leg on her team’s fastest 200-yard medley relay of the season at 1 minute, 56.93 seconds.
She has also competed on the Yotes’ second-best 200 freestyle medley relay (1:48.81).
Freshman teammate Elizabeth Beck (Lebanon) has the team’s third-best season time in the 100 freestyle (59.72).
College of Idaho continues its season Saturday with a virtual meet against Whitman and Whitworth.
Women’s cross-country
Bushnell’s Jordyn Edewards (Crescent Valley) was 11th at Saturday’s Corban Invite in Salem, covering the 4,000-meter (2.5-mile) course in 19 minutes, 7 seconds.
Corban won the dual, 24-34.
Men’s basketball
Zach Baugher (Santiam Christian) had four points, one rebound and one steal Wednesday in Taylor’s 74-63 loss at Huntington (Indiana).
Women’s soccer
Sienna Higinbotham (West Albany) led Portland State with five goals and an assist while starting all 19 games as a freshman midfielder in 2019. The Vikings open their season March 5 at home against Idaho.
Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa. If you know of other area high school graduates currently competing at the collegiate level, email the name of the athlete, school and sport to jesse.sowa@lee.net.