Alumni Watch (Jan. 22)

Women’s swimming

College of Idaho junior Reina Watkins (Crescent Valley) swam a leg on her team’s fastest 200-yard medley relay of the season at 1 minute, 56.93 seconds.

She has also competed on the Yotes’ second-best 200 freestyle medley relay (1:48.81).

Freshman teammate Elizabeth Beck (Lebanon) has the team’s third-best season time in the 100 freestyle (59.72).

College of Idaho continues its season Saturday with a virtual meet against Whitman and Whitworth.

Women’s cross-country

Bushnell’s Jordyn Edewards (Crescent Valley) was 11th at Saturday’s Corban Invite in Salem, covering the 4,000-meter (2.5-mile) course in 19 minutes, 7 seconds.

Corban won the dual, 24-34.

Men’s basketball

Zach Baugher (Santiam Christian) had four points, one rebound and one steal Wednesday in Taylor’s 74-63 loss at Huntington (Indiana).

Women’s soccer