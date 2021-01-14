Alumni Watch (Jan. 15)

Men’s swimming

UNLV’s Casey McEuen (Lebanon) won the 100-yard butterfly in 47.76 seconds in last week’s UNLV Invitational, a two-day event in Las Vegas. That tied him for the top time in the Western Athletic Conference this season.

McEuen helped his team win the 200 freestyle relay (1:19.62).

He was second in the 50 freestyle (20.20), eighth in the 100 backstroke prelims (52.67) and 15th in the 100 freestyle prelims (47.91). McEuen also swam legs on the second-place 400 freestyle relay (2:56.75) and third-place 200 medley (1:28.07) and 400 medley (3:19.53) relays.

Men’s wrestling

Cal Poly’s Legend Lamer (Crescent Valley) got a 16-0, second-round technical fall win against Oregon State’s Riley Gurr at 149 pounds Thursday in the Beavers’ 23-17 road win in San Luis Obispo.

Brawley Lamer (Crescent Valley), Legend’s older brother and teammate, lost 10-2 to Hunter Willits at 157.

Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa. If you know of other area high school graduates currently competing at the collegiate level, email the name of the athlete, school and sport to jesse.sowa@lee.net.

