Alumni Watch (Feb. 13)

Softball

Kelsey Broadus (West Albany) was named the Mountain West Conference pitcher of the week after pitching 12⅔ scoreless innings and collecting three wins in the three games she pitched.

Broadus allowed one hit and no walks with nine strikeouts in a complete-game effort Saturday in the Broncos’ 8-0 five-inning win against Cal State Santa Barbara in Sacramento, California.

Friday, she went 3⅔ innings of relief, giving up two hits and a walk with three strikeouts in a 9-3 win at UC Davis. She allowed two hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in four innings Feb. 6 in a 4-0 win against St. Mary’s in Davis, California.

***

Kaylee Buhrkuhl (Santiam Christian) was a combined 2 for 6 with a triple, two RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base Sunday in Corban’s two-game tournament split in Lake Elsinore, California. The Warriors lost 9-6 to Marymount California and defeated St. Katherine 9-0 in five innings.

Saturday, she was 1 for 4 with a run scored in a 5-4 tournament loss to Vanguard in eight innings.