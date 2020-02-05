Alumni Watch (Feb. 6

Women’s swimming
Lucia Davis (Sweet Home/East Linn Christian) won the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 51.47 seconds) and 500 freestyle (4:55.93) Saturday in Boise State’s 192-60 home win against Washington State.
Teammate Lauren Yon (Sweet Home) was fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:09.27) and 200 breaststroke (2:24.95).
***
Jessica Robinson (South Albany) was third in the 200-yard backstroke (2 minutes, 18.22 seconds) and seventh in the 50 freestyle (27.52) Saturday in Whitman’s 139-123 home win against Whitworth in Walla Walla, Washington.
She also helped her team take third in the 200 medley relay (1:54.94).
Whitworth’s Eve Vetter (West Albany) was fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:06.6) and 400 individual medley (5:01.41) and seventh in the 100 butterfly (1:05.6). She also had a leg on the fifth-place 200 medley relay (1:59.41).
***
Laina Reichelderfer (Corvallis) was seventh in the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 34.22 seconds Saturday in Linfield’s 118-86 home win against Willamette in McMinnville.
She also had legs on the third-place 400 freestyle relay (4:37.06) and fifth-place 400 medley relay (4:37.06).
Men’s wrestling
Tanner Sallee (Lebanon) got a 7-2 win at 174 pounds Saturday in Southern Oregon’s 21-15 loss at Embry-Riddle in Prescott, Arizona.
Friday, he got a 13-3 major decision in the Raiders’ 30-6 win at Arizona Christian in Phoenix.
Men’s basketball
Seth Cullison (South Albany) had 15 points, nine rebounds, one assist and one steal Saturday in Linn-Benton’s 70-61 loss at Clackamas in Oregon City.
He had four points and six rebounds Jan. 29 in a 76-75 win at Lane in Eugene.
***
Tariq Harris (Crescent Valley) had eight points, six rebounds and a block Jan. 29 in Portland CC’s 71-62 home win against Clark.
***
DyShawn Hobson (Corvallis) had three assists, one rebound and one steal Saturday in Northwest Christian’s 89-79 home win against Walla Walla in Eugene.
Friday, he had three points, three rebounds, four assists and a steal in a 92-66 home win versus Walla Walla.
***
Zach Baugher (Santiam Christian) had two rebounds and a block Saturday in Western Oregon’s 98-75 win at Montana State Billings.
Women’s basketball
Cali McClave (Crescent Valley) had 10 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal Tuesday in Western Oregon’s 83-73 home loss to Concordia in Monmouth.
Saturday, she had three points, two rebounds, one assist and two steals Saturday in a 61-57 loss at Western Washington in Bellingham.
McClave had 11 points, four rebounds and an assist Jan. 30 in a 68-59 loss at Simon Fraser in Burnaby, British Columbia.
***
Rose Gwillim (Monroe) had 11 points, five rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block Saturday in Mt. Hood’s 77-58 win at Southwestern Oregon in Coos Bay.
***
Madison Ballard (Monroe) had nine points, five rebounds and a steal Saturday in Willamette’s 71-53 home loss to George Fox in Salem.
***
Molly Hendricks (West Albany) had five points, one rebound and one assist Saturday in Linn-Benton’s 73-51 loss at Clackamas in Oregon City.
***
Paige Wombacher (Lebanon) had one point, one rebound and three steals Jan. 29 in Chemeketa’s 77-51 home loss to Clackamas in Salem.
***
Peyton Greene (Monroe) had a combined four points and four rebounds in Northwest Christian’s two home wins against Walla Walla in Eugene.
The Beacons won 95-70 on Friday and 87-59 on Saturday.
***
Kim Ortiz (Scio) had one assist Jan. 29 in Umpqua’s 103-51 home win against Southwestern Oregon in Roseburg.
Women’s tennis
Anna Kern (Corvallis) teamed with Caroline Cox for an 8-3 win at third doubles Saturday in Claremont-Mudd-Scripps’ 7-0 home win against UC San Diego in Claremont, California.
Men’s track and field
Idaho’s Zack Short (Lebanon) was second in the shot put at 61 feet, 9½ inches at the UW Invitational indoor meet in Seattle.
Men’s swimming
Casey McEuen (Lebanon) was fifth in the 50-yard freestyle in 21.30 seconds Saturday in UNLV’s 187-107 home win against Grand Canyon in Las Vegas.
He also swam a leg on the second-place 200 medley relay (1:30.95).
Women’s track and field
Vermont’s Meaghan Alba (Philomath) was 20th in the 3,000 meters in 10 minutes, 21.04 seconds at the New England Championships indoor meet in Roxbury, Massachusetts.
