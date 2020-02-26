Alumni Watch (Feb. 27)

Men’s swimming
Concordia Irvine’s Austin Barton (West Albany) repeated as the 200-yard freestyle champion in 1 minute, 41.41 seconds at the Pacific Collegiate Swimming and Diving Conference championships in Monterey Park, California.
He was also second in the 50 freestyle (20.65) and 100 freestyle (45.30) and swam legs on the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:23.42), runner-up 800 freestyle relay (6:56.22) and third-place 400 freestyle (3:04.35) and 400 medley (3:29.98) relays.
The Eagles were second of eight teams.
Women’s swimming
Boise State’s Lucia Davis (Sweet Home/East Linn Christian) was third in 500-yard freestyle in 4 minutes, 49.04 seconds at the Mountain West Conference championships in Minneapolis.
She was also fourth in the 1,650 freestyle (16:52.28), 25th in the 200 freestyle (1:52.25) and had a leg on the sixth-place 800 freestyle relay (7:20.93).
Teammate Lauren Yon (Sweet Home) was 28th in the 400 individual medley (4:34.5) and 36th in the 200 individual medley (2:06.97) and 200 breaststroke (2:26.14).
Nevada's Lindsey Soule (Crescent Valley) was seventh in the 1,650 freestyle (16:58.76), 16th in the 200 backstroke (2:02.89) and 18th in the 500 freestyle (4:57.85).
Nevada was second and Boise State fifth in the 10-team meet.
Men’s track and field
Southern Oregon’s AJ Sandvig (Crescent Valley) was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference indoor track and field athlete of the week after winning the 800 meters in 1 minutes, 56.37 seconds Sunday at the Bruin/Pilot Indoor Meet in Portland.
Softball
Kelsey Broadus (West Albany) allowed five hits, four earned runs and three walks with three strikeouts in 4⅓ innings Sunday in Boise State’s 4-1 loss to Cal Poly at a tournament in Santa Clara, California.
Saturday, she gave up one hit and two walks with six strikeouts in a complete-game, six-inning outing in an 8-0 tournament win versus Cal Baptist.
Friday, Broadus allowed three hits and struck out 12 with no walks in another complete-game, six-inning effort in a 9-0 tournament win against host Santa Clara.
***
Kelsie Sullivan (Corvallis) allowed two hits and a walk with three strikeouts in a complete-game effort Sunday in Puget Sound’s 8-0 win in five innings at La Sierra in Riverside, California. She was also 1 for 3 at the plate with a run scored and a stolen base.
In the first game of the doubleheader, she pitched four shutout innings of relief, giving up four hits with two walks and two strikeouts in a 9-5 loss. She was 1 of 4 at bat.
***
Kennedy Jantzi (West Albany) was a combined 4 for 6 with a double, three RBIs, a walk and a run scored Feb. 19 in Concordia’s home doubleheader sweep of Northwest Christian in Portland. Game scores were 8-0 in five innings and 7-3.
***
Kira Sneddon (Lebanon) was a combined 5 for 8 with a triple, double, five RBIs and two runs scored Friday in Chemeketa’s home doubleheader sweep of Blue Mountain in Salem. Game scores were 5-0 and 16-7.
Teammate Ally Wessel (Lebanon) 3 for 6 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Kasidee Parazoo (Scio) was 1 for 3 with one RBI and a run scored in the first game.
***
Kaylee Buhrkuhl (Santiam Christian) was a combined 2 for 5 with two doubles, a run scored and a sacrifice Saturday in Corban’s home doubleheader sweep of Oregon Tech in Salem. Game scores were 10-8 and 1-0.
Friday, she was a combined 1 for 6 with a run, sacrifice and a stolen base in a home doubleheader split with Oregon Tech. The Warriors lost the first 9-1 and won the second 12-8.
***
Julia Smith-Harrington (West Albany) was a combined 2 for 6 with one RBI and two walks in Towson’s two tournament games in Greenville, North Carolina.
The Tigers lost 4-2 to Pittsburgh on Saturday and 6-5 to East Carolina on Sunday.
***
Ashton Phillips (Scio) was a combined 1 for 11 in four Oregon State games in Cathedral City, California.
The Beavers lost 5-4 in nine innings to Missouri on Friday, lost 2-1 in eight innings to Long Beach State and defeated UC Riverside 8-5 on Saturday and defeated Cal State Fullerton 2-0 on Sunday.
Men’s wrestling
Southern Oregon’s Tanner Sallee (Lebanon) went 2-3 to take eighth place at 174 pounds at the Cascade Collegiate Conference championships in Atherton, California.
The Raiders were fifth of 12 teams.
***
Brawley Lamer (Crescent Valley) pinned Oregon State’s Logan Meek in the second round of their 157-pound match Saturday in Cal Poly’s 24-15 road loss to the Beavers.
Men’s basketball
Tariq Harris (Crescent Valley) had nine points, four rebounds and a block Saturday in Portland CC’s 105-87 win at Southwestern Oregon in Coos Bay.
He had four points, three rebounds and a block Feb. 19 in a 91-76 home loss to Mt. Hood.
***
Zach Baugher (Santiam Christian) had six points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal Saturday in Western Oregon’s 89-87 overtime loss at Northwest Nazarene in Nampa, Idaho.
He had one rebound Feb. 20 in a 71-61 win at Central Washington in Ellensburg.
You have free articles remaining.
***
DyShawn Hobson (Corvallis) had five points, four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal Saturday in Northwest Christian’s 82-71 home loss to Eastern Oregon in Eugene.
Friday, he had two assists and a block Friday in a 100-58 home loss to College of Idaho.
***
Grant Carley (Santiam Christian) had three points, one rebound, one assist and three steals Saturday in Linn-Benton’s 58-50 home win against Clark.
He had three points, three rebounds, one assist and three steals Feb. 19 in an 85-77 home loss to Southwestern Oregon. Teammate Seth Cullison (South Albany) added one rebound and one assist.
Women’s basketball
Rose Gwillim (Monroe) had four points, 12 rebounds, one assist and one block Saturday in Mt. Hood’s 62-56 loss at Lane in Eugene.
***
Cali McClave (Crescent Valley) had four points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals in Western Oregon’s 82-62 loss at Northwest Nazarene in Nampa, Idaho.
She had five points, four rebounds and two steals Feb. 20 in a 70-46 loss at Central Washington in Ellensburg.
***
Madison Ballard (Monroe) had four points and one rebounds Saturday in Willamette’s 70-59 home loss to Pacific in Salem.
Friday, she had one rebound, one assist and one steal in a 54-37 loss at Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington.
***
Katie Mayhue (South Albany) had two points and a rebound Saturday in Texas Arlington’s 69-49 home win against Texas State.
***
Peyton Greene (Monroe) had one assist Friday in Northwest Christian’s 76-57 home win against College of Idaho in Eugene.
***
Megan Miller (Lebanon) grabbed one rebound Saturday in Linfield’s 87-75 home loss to Whitworth in McMinnville.
Baseball
James Anderson (Crescent Valley) was a combined 4 for 11 with a home run, three RBIs, two walks, two runs scored and a stolen base in Skagit Valley’s four home games against Tacoma in Bellingham, Washington.
Skagit Valley won 13-10 and lost 4-1 Saturday and won 2-1 and lost 5-3 Sunday.
***
Caleb Beach (West Albany) was a combined 2 for 6 with one RBI, four walks and three runs scored Saturday in Chemeketa’s home doubleheader sweep of Corban JV in Salem. Teammate Austin Gerding (Philomath) was a combined 1 for 5 with a double and a walk.
Game scores were 12-4 and 6-2 in seven innings.
***
Justin Tow (Sweet Home) was a combined 0 for 6 with one RBI and three walks Saturday in Corban’s home doubleheader split with College of Idaho in Keizer.
The Warriors won the first game 4-3 in 12 innings and lost the second 3-1.
Friday, Tow was a combined 2 for 8 with a double, three RBIs and a stolen base in another home doubleheader split with College of Idaho. Corban won the first 11-4 and lost the second 6-1.
***
Franklin Leonard (Corvallis) was 1 for 1 with a double and two RBIs Saturday in George Fox’s 15-1 home win against Pacific Lutheran in Newberg.
***
Cooper Hartsell (West Albany) was a combined 1 for 11 with three walks and two runs scored in Umpqua’s four home games against Olympic in Roseburg.
Umpqua won 6-2 and 7-4 Saturday and won 5-4 and lost 8-4 in seven innings Sunday.
***
Joe Casey (Crescent Valley) was 1 for 4 Friday in Oregon State’s 6-2 loss at Mississippi State in Starkville. Teammate Zack Zalesky (Corvallis) was 0 for 1 with a walk Saturday in a 7-4 loss to the Bulldogs.
***
Curtis Zamora (West Albany) allowed two hits, two earned runs and four walks with two strikeouts in a two-inning start Sunday in Linn-Benton’s 9-5 home win in five innings against Everett.
Saturday, teammate Cody Johnson (Lebanon) gave up one hit and struck out two in one inning of relief to close out a 5-3 home win against Yakima Valley.
***
Sean Little (Crescent Valley) was 0 for 1 Saturday in Willamette’s 17-9 home win against Puget Sound in Salem.
***
Jacob Miller (West Albany) allowed three hits, five runs and two walks with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning Saturday in Cal State San Marcos’ 10-3 loss at San Francisco State.
In the second game of the doubleheader, he gave up a hit to the only batter he faced in a 3-2 defeat in eight innings.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net