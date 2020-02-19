Alumni Watch (Feb. 20)

Smith-Harrington was a combined 7 for 8 with a home run, double, two RBIs and a run scored Friday in a tournament split. Towson lost 5-4 to Boston and defeated Holy Cross 7-0.

Kelsie Sullivan (Corvallis) was a combined 2 for 4 with a triple, a walk and two runs scored Saturday in Puget Sound’s two home losses to Central Washington in Auburn, Washington. Game scores were 8-0 in six innings and 13-5 in five.

Kelsey Broadus (West Albany) allowed two hits, three earned runs and five walks with a strikeout in three innings Sunday in Boise State’s 8-0 loss in five innings at Arizona State.

Saturday, she gave up eight hits, no runs and no walks with five strikeouts in a 4-0 win against Illinois State in Tempe. She allowed six hits, seven earned runs, and five walks with three strikeouts in 2 ⅔ innings Friday in a 16-14 loss to Kentucky in Tempe.

Cassie Cosler (West Albany) was a combined 0 for 5 with a walk in two Willamette games. The Bearcats lost 6-1 at Northwest Christian in Springfield on Sunday and 4-1 to Warner Pacific in Milwaukie on Monday.