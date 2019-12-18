Alumni Watch (Dec. 19)

Men’s swimming

Casey McEuen (Lebanon) was second in the 100-yard butterfly in 48.53 seconds in this week’s UNLV Invitational in Las Vegas.

He was also fourth in the 50 freestyle (20.52), sixth in the 100 individual medley (51.63) and 16th in the 100 freestyle (48.05). McEuen helped the Rebels take third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:21.53), third in the 400 medley relay (3:17.11) and fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:29.07).

Women’s basketball

Cali McClave (Crescent Valley) had two rebounds and one steal Wednesday in Western Oregon’s 75-32 exhibition loss at Boise State.

She had eight points, five rebounds and four steals Monday in a 59-56 home win against Corban in Monmouth.

***

Paige Wombacher (Lebanon) had two points and two rebounds Sunday in Chemeketa’s 64-57 tournament loss to North Idaho in Mount Vernon, Washington.

Saturday, she had six points, three rebounds, one assist and one block in a 64-54 tournament win versus host Skagit Valley.