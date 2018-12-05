Volleyball
Hannah Bogatin (Corvallis) had 18 assists and four digs Friday in Southern Oregon’s four-set loss to Park in an NAIA national quarterfinal in Sioux City, Iowa. It was the first quarterfinal appearance in school history.
Teammate Malie Rube (Crescent Valley) added 10 kills and one block assist and Emma Ryan (Lebanon) nine digs, four assists and an ace.
Rube had 12 kills and four digs in Friday’s four-set round-of-16 win against Rocky Mountain. Bogatin had 18 assists, three digs and an ace and Ryan 10 digs and one assist.
Bogatin had 21 assists and seven digs Nov. 29 in a five-set pool-play loss to Viterbo. Ryan added 10 digs and one assist and Rube four kills.
Also at the tournament, Jacquelyn Clark (West Albany) had seven kills, three block assists and an assist Friday in a three-set round-of-16 loss to Lindsey Wilson.
A day earlier, Clark had five kills and five block assists in a three-set pool-play win against Reinhardt.
***
Oregon State sophomore outside hitter/right side Haylie Bennett (Philomath) was named to the Pac-12’s all-academic second team.
Bennett is majoring in kinesiology with an option in public health.
Teammate Maddy Gravley (Santiam Christian), a senior middle blocker majoring in biology with a minor in chemistry, received honorable mention. It is Gravley’s third all-academic honor.
Women’s swimming
College of Idaho’s Reina Watkins (Crescent Valley) reached an NAIA national qualifying time with eighth place in the 100-yard butterfly in 1 minutes, 0.51 seconds in last weekend’s Logger Invitational in Tacoma, Washington.
Watkins and teammate Maddy Kelly (Lebanon) helped their team take fifth in the 800 freestyle relay (8:02.43).
Watkins was also eighth in the B final and 15th overall in the 200 butterfly (2:25.34) and was 21st in the 200 individual medley preliminaries (2:22.5). She swam legs in the 200 medley relay (seventh, 1:51.55) and eighth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:43.58).
College of Idaho was seventh of eight teams.
***
Oregon State's Lauren Yon (Sweet Home) was fourth in the 400-yard individual medley in 4 minutes, 23.99 seconds in last weekend's Husky Invitational in Federal Way, Washington.
Yon, a freshman, was also seventh in the 200 individual medley (2:06.73) and helped the Beavers take fifth in the 400 medley relay (3:51.42) and sixth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:32.92).
She was also fourth in the 200 breaststroke qualifying (2:19.43) and sixth in 500 freestyle qualifying (3:02.19) but didn't compete in those finals. She was 39th in 100 breaststroke preliminaries (1:07.27).
Women’s basketball
Katie Mayhue (South Albany) had a team-high 17 points, five rebounds and two assists Wednesday in Montana's 100-51 loss at Arizona.
Sunday, she had four points and four rebounds in a 62-56 home win against UC Davis in Billings.
Mayhue had 12 points, two assists and a steal Saturday in an 86-70 home win versus Northern Illinois.
***
Ali Nelke (West Albany) had 13 points, 11 rebounds (nine offensive), two assists and five blocks Saturday in Western Oregon’s 73-68 loss at Seattle Pacific.
She had four points, five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal Nov. 29 in a 66-56 win at St. Martin’s in Lacey, Washington.
***
Hannah Kerlegan (West Albany) had nine points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal Friday in Chemeketa’s 80-57 win at Everett (Washington).
***
Katie Skipworth (Lebanon) had eight points, two rebounds, five assists and two steals Friday in Skagit Valley’s 75-56 win at Green River in Auburn, Washington.
***
Madison Ballard (Monroe) had three points and a steal Saturday in Willamette’s 75-33 loss at Whitman in Walla Walla, Washington.
Friday, she had six points in a 74-69 defeat at Whitworth in Spokane, Washington.
***
Peyton Greene (Monroe) had two points, three rebounds and a steal Sunday in Northwest Christian’s 82-52 win at Walla Walla (Wash.) University.
Saturday, she had two points and three rebounds in an 84-59 win at Walla Walla.
Men’s basketball
Jake Costello (South Albany) had seven points, two rebounds and one assist Saturday in Walla Walla CC’s 85-76 home win against Bellevue in Walla Walla, Washington.
Friday, he had two rebounds in a 92-76 home win versus Mount Hood.
***
Tariq Harris (Crescent Valley) had 15 points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals Monday in Clackamas’ 101-78 home win against Willamette JV in Oregon City.
Men’s swimming
Linfield’s Trevor Gourley (Corvallis) was seventh in the 50-yard freestyle in 21.15 seconds in last weekend’s Husky Invitational in Federal Way, Washington.
He was also eighth in the 100 freestyle (46.68), second in the C final and 18th overall in the 100 breaststroke (58.37) and fourth in the D final and 28th overall in the 100 butterfly (51.30).
Football
John Bates (Lebanon) had a 29-yard catch Saturday in Boise State’s 19-16 home loss to Fresno State in the Mountain West Conference championship game.
The Broncos will play Boston College in the First Responder Bowl on Dec. 26 in Dallas, Texas.
***
Oregon State senior safety Drew Kell (Crescent Valley) and junior long snapper Keegan Firth (Crescent Valley) were named to the Pac-12 all-academic honorable mention.
Kell is majoring in public health and Firth in business information systems.
Wrestling
University of Providence’s Adrian Lyons-Lopez (South Albany) took second at 184 pounds in Saturday’s Battle of the Rockies Open in Great Falls, Montana.
Friday, he won one of three matches in the Battle of the Rockies Duals in Great Falls. His win was a technical fall victory against Dickinson State’s Caden Haugen by a 16-1 score in the second period.
The Argos defeated Northwest Tech 42-9 and Dickinson State 37-13 and lost to McKendree 19-16.
***
Cal Poly’s Brawley Lamer (Crescent Valley) went 0-2 at 165 pounds in last weekend’s Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational.
