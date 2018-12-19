Women’s basketball
Ali Nelke (West Albany) had 22 points — on 10-of-15 shooting — with nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal Wednesday in Western Oregon’s 79-60 home win against Notre Dame de Namur in Monmouth.
***
Katie Mayhue (South Albany) had 10 points and five rebounds Sunday in Montana’s 79-77 win against St. Francis in Seattle.
Saturday, she had eight points, two rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in a 69-54 loss at Washington.
***
Hannah Kerlegan (West Albany) had 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal Sunday in Chemeketa’s 69-45 win against Edmonds in Des Moines, Washington.
Friday, she had one point, one rebound and one assist in an 82-64 loss to Yakima Valley in Des Moines.
***
Katie Skipworth (Lebanon) had four points, eight rebounds and four assists Sunday in Skagit Valley’s 60-31 home win against Green River in Mount Vernon, Washington.
Saturday, she had 10 points two rebounds and an assist in an 84-51 home loss to Mount Hood.
Skipworth had 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal Friday in a 57-43 home loss to Spokane.
***
Peyton Greene (Monroe) had two rebounds and a steal Sunday in Northwest Christian’s 61-44 home loss to College of Idaho in Eugene.
***
Molly Hendricks (West Albany) had two points Saturday in Linn-Benton’s 48-40 win against Tacoma in Bermerton, Washington.
***
Madison Ballard (Monroe) had one rebound Monday in Willamette’s 58-33 home loss to Carroll in Salem.
***
Kim Ortiz (Scio) had two points and a rebound Tuesday in Umpqua’s 83-70 win against South Puget Sound in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
Men’s basketball
Jake Costello (South Albany) had 16 points, including three 3-pointers, five rebounds, three assists and a steal Saturday in Walla Walla CC’s 82-72 home loss to Tacoma in Walla Walla, Washington.
Friday, he had five points and three rebounds in a 95-79 home loss to Lane.
***
Riley Davis (Philomath) had 11 points, five assists, one rebound, one steal and one block Sunday in Linn-Benton’s 96-81 loss to Wenatchee Valley at a tournament in Bellevue, Washington.
Teammate Seth Cullison (South Albany) added two points, five rebounds and a block.
Saturday, Davis had nine points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in an 81-68 tournament loss to Pierce. Cullison had two points, one rebound and one assist.
A day earlier, Davis had six points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in an 85-78 win at Bellevue. Cullison had two points.
***
Cal Stueve (Philomath) had four points and a steal Friday in Oregon Tech’s 86-72 home win against Evergreen State in Klamath Falls.
Wrestling
Brawley Lamer (Crescent Valley) and Ty Schilling (Sweet Home) took losses by technical fall Monday in Cal Poly’s 32-16 home loss to Northwestern in San Luis Obispo, California.
Volleyball
Southern Oregon’s Hannah Bogatin (Corvallis) and Emma Ryan (Lebanon) have been named Daktronics-NAIA scholar athletes.
It’s an honor received by being a junior or senior academically with a cumulative 3.5 grade-point average and having spent at least one year at their current school.
Bogatin is majoring in business and Ryan in psychology. This fall, they helped the Raiders reach the national quarterfinals for the first time in school history.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net