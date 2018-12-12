Women’s basketball
Ali Nelke (West Albany) had 10 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two blocks Monday in Western Oregon’s 79-62 home win against Northwest Christian in Monmouth.
Peyton Greene (Monroe) had two points, two assists and a steal for Northwest Christian.
Friday, Greene had five rebounds in an 81-36 loss at St. Martin’s in Lacey, Washington.
Katie Mayhue (South Albany) had 11 points, five rebounds, five assists and a steal Friday in Montana’s 69-47 win at Grand Canyon in Phoenix.
Katie Skipworth (Lebanon) had 12 points, 11 assists, one rebound and one steal Sunday in Skagit Valley’s 64-48 win at Everett in the Everett (Washington) tournament.
Saturday, she had eight points, five rebounds, six assists and a steal in a 56-50 tournament win versus Southwestern Oregon.
Skipworth had nine points, four rebounds and three assists Friday in a 68-63 tournament loss to Lower Columbia.
Kim Ortiz (Scio) had six points, six rebounds and a steal Sunday in Umpqua’s 91-53 win against Blue Mountain at the Blazer Classic in Centralia, Washington.
Madison Ballard (Monroe) had six points, two rebounds two steals and a block Sunday in Willamette’s 82-27 loss at Portland.
Ballard had one rebound, two assists and a block Dec. 6 in a 59-48 loss at Corban in Salem.
Molly Hendricks (West Albany) had two points and one rebound Saturday in Linn-Benton’s 71-46 loss to Big Bend at a tournament in Everett, Washington.
Men’s basketball
Tariq Harris (Crescent Valley) had 20 points, seven rebounds and two assists Monday in Clackamas’ 109-91 win at Everett (Washington).
Sunday, he had eight rebounds, one rebound, two assists and a steal in a 100-86 overtime win at Peninsula in Port Angeles, Washington.
A day earlier, Harris had nine points and one rebound in a 109-96 loss at Edmonds in Lynnwood, Washington.
Cal Stueve (Philomath) had 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting, six rebounds, one assist and two steals Saturday in Oregon Tech’s 102-72 exhibition home win against the Seattle Mountaineers.
Seth Cullison (South Albany) had seven points, two rebounds, three assists and a steal Sunday in Linn-Benton’s 108-56 home win against Willamette JV.
Teammate Riley Davis (Philomath) added four points, seven rebounds, three assists, four steals and a block.
Saturday, Davis had 13 points, five rebounds, six assists and a steal in a 133-87 home win against Multnomah JV. Cullison had 12 points and two rebounds.
Jake Costello (South Albany) had 12 points, three rebounds and two assists Sunday in Walla Walla CC’s 92-87 loss to Highline at the Bulldog Classic in Bellevue, Washington.
Saturday, he had nine points, three rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal in a 78-64 tournament win versus Shoreline.
Costello had two points and three rebounds Friday in a 72-69 tournament loss to Whatcom.
Dyshawn Hobson (Corvallis) had three points, seven rebounds and six assists Friday in Northwest Christian’s 108-42 home win against New Hope Christian in Eugene.
Women’s swimming
Lucia Davis (Sweet Home) was second in the 500-yard freestyle in 5 minutes, 4.98 seconds Saturday in Boise State’s 165-135 home win against Nevada.
