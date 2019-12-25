Alumni Watch (Dec. 26)

Men’s basketball

DyShawn Hobson (Corvallis) had three points, one rebound, one assist and one steal Saturday in Northwest Christian’s 71-69 home loss to Northwest in Eugene.

Friday, he had 18 points on six 3-pointers with three rebounds and three assists in a 99-75 home win versus Evergreen State.

***

Seth Cullison (South Albany) had three points, one rebound and two assists Sunday in Linn-Benton’s 78-75 tournament loss to Treasure Valley in Aberdeen, Washington.

Saturday, he had nine points, two rebounds, one steal and one block in a 63-61 tournament loss to host Grays Harbor.

Cullison had four points and a block Friday in a 65-62 tournament loss to Peninsula.

***

Zach Baugher (Santiam Christian) had three points and a steal Friday in Western Oregon’s 91-75 home win against Dixie State in Monmouth.

Women’s basketball