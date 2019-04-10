Baseball
Jacob Miller (West Albany) struck out two and walked five in three hitless, scoreless innings Sunday in Feather River’s 13-4 home win against Redlands.
Miller got the victory to improve to 7-0 on the season. He has a 1.17 earned-run average in 46-plus innings.
***
Justin Tow (Sweet Home) was a combined 3 for 11 with two RBIs and two runs scored Sunday in Corban’s doubleheader sweep at Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls. Game scores were 9-3 and 13-10.
Saturday, he was a combined 1 for 6 with one RBI, a walk and a stolen base in two losses at Oregon Tech. Game scores were 13-1 in seven innings and 8-2.
***
Joe Casey (Crescent Valley) was 1 for 3 with two walks and two runs scored Tuesday in Oregon State’s 12-8 home loss to Oregon.
Casey was a combined 2 for 8 with one RBI and a run scored Saturday in a home doubleheader sweep of Utah.
Utah’s Briley Knight (Crescent Valley) was a combined 2 for 7.
Game scores were 11-0 and 3-2 in 11 innings.
***
Corey Conklin (Crescent Valley) was a combined 1 for 7 with one RBI, a sacrifice and a stolen base Saturday in Eastern Kentucky’s home doubleheader sweep of Austin Peay in Richmond. Game scores were 9-3 and 11-3.
Friday, he was 0 for 2 with a sacrifice in an 8-1 home loss to Austin Peay.
***
Owen Shellhammer (Corvallis) allowed one hit and struck out two in 1⅓ scoreless innings Saturday in Puget Sound’s 10-2 loss at Whitworth in Spokane, Washington.
***
Logan Williams (Corvallis) was a combined 0 for 8 with a run scored April 3 in Chemeketa’s two home losses to Lane in Salem. Game scores were 5-4 and 1-0 in seven innings.
Softball
Julia Smith-Harrington (West Albany) was a combined 1 for 5 with a double, three walks, two runs scored and a stolen base Tuesday in Towson’s home doubleheader sweep of Howard in Towson, Maryland.
Game scores were 7-2 and 6-4.
She was 2 for 3 with a walk and a run scored Sunday in a 6-4 win at Delaware in Newark.
Saturday, Smith-Harrington was a combined 3 for 8 with a home run, double, three RBIs and two runs scored in a home doubleheader split with Delaware. The Tigers won the first game 6-0 and lost the second 11-6.
She was 2 for 6 with a double, two RBIs and a stolen base April 3 in a 13-6 home loss to Morgan State.
***
Kaylee Buhrkuhl (Santiam Christian) was 0 for 2 with a sacrifice Sunday in Corban’s 6-5 loss at Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls.
Saturday, she was a combined 3 for 7 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored in two losses at Oregon Tech. Game scores were 7-2 and 11-9.
***
Cheyanne Rimer (Scio) was a combined 2 for 6 with a home run, double, five RBIs, one walk, two runs scored and a sacrifice Monday in Western Oregon’s doubleheader sweep of Montana State Billings in Portland.
Game scores were 12-0 and 11-1, both in five innings.
Rimer was 1 for 5 with a walk, run scored and a sacrifice Saturday in a home doubleheader split with Northwest Nazarene in Monmouth. The Wolves lost the first game 1-0 and won the second 7-0.
Friday, Rimer was a combined 2 for 8 with one RBI, one walk and a stolen base in a home doubleheader split with Northwest Nazarene. WOU lost the first game 3-1 and won the second 12-5.
***
Cassie Cosler (West Albany) was a combined 1 of 4 with a double, two walks, two runs scored and a sacrifice Sunday in Willamette’s two losses at Pacific Lutheran in Tacoma, Washington.
Game scores were 14-10 and 12-11.
***
Kelsie Sullivan (Corvallis) allowed a combined 14 hits, 11 earned runs and five walks with four strikeouts in 5⅓ innings of relief Sunday in Puget Sound’s two home losses to George Fox in Tacoma, Washington.
She was also 0 for 2 at the plate in the first game. Game scores were 13-2 and 17-1, both in five innings.
Women’s track and field
Corban’s Sydney Nichol (East Linn Christian) won the 800 meters in 2 minutes, 20.98 seconds at Friday’s John Knight Twilight in Monmouth.
She also helped her team take third in the 4x400 relay (4:05.82).
Teammate Mackenzie Wilson (East Linn Christian) was fifth in the 400 (1:00.41).
Southern Oregon’s Keyanie Guyette (South Albany) was second in the pole vault (9-6¼).
Western Oregon’s Nicole Niskanen (South Albany) was seventh in the 400 hurdles (1:08.24). Teammate Natalie Legras (Scio) was 15th in the 100 hurdles (17.46), 18th in the 100 (13.67) and ran a leg on the fourth-place 4x100 relay (49.11).
Northwest Christian’s Jordyn Edewards (Crescent Valley) was eighth in the 100 hurdles (15.90) and ran on the third-place 4x100 relay (48.78) and fourth-place 4x400 relay (4:10.77).
Willamette’s Jeidah Dezurney (Lebanon) was 14th in the discus (82-1). Concordia’s Tommi Villers (Santiam Christian) was 27th in the 100 (14.11).
Lewis and Clark’s Rachelle Locey (Corvallis) was third in the triple jump at 35 feet, 6 inches in Saturday’s Jenn Boyman Memorial Invitational in McMinnville.
She was also fourth in the 200 (22.55 seconds).
Teammate Syrah Starnes (Corvallis) was ninth in the hammer (123-11) and 15th in the javelin (93-10).
Northwest Christian’s Jordyn Edewards (Crescent Valley) was second in the 100 hurdles (16.17). Teammate Morgan Robb (Central Linn) was 16th in the 200 (30.39) and 17th in the 100 (14.27).
George Fox’s Bethany Gingerich (Sweet Home) was third in the 100-meter hurdles (17.04).
Teammate Maddie O’Hare (Monroe) was fifth in the high jump (4-8¾). Teammate Tahnisha Manibusan (South Albany) was 10th in the discus (105-4) and 13th in the hammer (120-2).
Linfield’s Josie Knight (Sweet Home) was eighth in the shot put (35-8¾) and 19th in the 100 (14.80).
Willamette’s Jeidah DeZurney (Lebanon) was 14th in the hammer (118-2).
***
Biola’s Rebeka Preston (Santiam Christian) was third in the triple jump at 37-3 in Saturday’s Pomona Pitzer Invite in Claremont, California.
She also ran a leg on the 12th-place 4x400 relay (4:04.26).
***
Oregon Tech’s Hannah Mason (Lebanon) was ninth in the 1,500 in last weekend’s meet in Chico, California.
Teammate Allison Young (West Albany) was 11th in the javelin (95-6), 17th in the shot put (33-1) and ran on the fifth-place 4x100 relay (50.84). Teammate Abigail Shaw (Corvallis) was 14th in the pole vault 9-½.
***
Pacific Lutheran’s Jessica Saathoff (Philomath) was fourth in 100 in 13.46 at the Shotwell Invitational in Tacoma, Washington.
Men’s track and field
Southern Oregon’s AJ Sandvig (Crescent Valley) won the 800 meters in 1 minutes, 56.7 seconds in Friday’s John Knight Twilight in Monmouth.
Western Oregon’s Trey Reed (Scio/Sweet Home) was third in the 800 (1:58.37).
Northwest Christian’s Logan Oakerman (Harrisburg) was 12th in the discus (128-1) and 15th in the shot put (38-11½).
***
Idaho’s Zack Short (Lebanon) won the shot put at 61-7¾ in Saturday’s WAR XII meet in Spokane, Washington.
He was also 10th in the discus (139-4) and 16th in the hammer (140-5).
Short was named the Big Sky Conference male field athlete of the week.
***
Pacific’s Oliver Joss (Corvallis) was 11th in the 1,500 meters in 4:15.14 in Saturday’s Jenn Boyman Memorial Invitational in McMinnville.
George Fox’s Nicholas Armour (Santiam Christian) was 12th in the long jump (19-0).
***
Oregon Tech’s Alexander Turkins (Lebanon) was ninth in the hammer (135-8) and 21st in the discus (121-0) in last weekend’s meet in Chico, California.
Teammate Josiah Stroup (Lebanon) was 13th in the 400 (51.43), 26th in the 200 (23.02) and ran a leg on the fifth-place 4x100 relay (43.07).
Women’s lacrosse
Jenna Hessel (West Albany) had two goals on five shots Saturday in Linfield’s 14-8 home loss to Puget Sound in McMinnville.
Men’s lacrosse
Tomas Meade (Crescent Valley) had one goal and one assist and took three shots April 3 in Vassar’s 17-2 win at Bard in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York.
Men’s golf
Corban’s Marcus Frazier (Lebanon) shot 68-76-75—219 to tie for 14th at the Corban Spring Invite at Creekside in Salem.
The Warriors were third of 14 teams.