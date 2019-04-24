Baseball
Logan Nousen (Harrisburg) pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing two hits and two walks with five strikeouts, Sunday in Oregon Tech’s 2-0 win at British Columbia in Vancouver.
***
Joe Casey (Crescent Valley) was a combined 5 for 9 with two home runs, one double, five RBIs, two walks and four runs scored in Oregon State’s two losses at Nevada in Reno.
Game scores were 8-7 in 12 innings Monday and 7-6 in 10 innings Tuesday.
Casey was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a walk and three runs scored Saturday in Oregon State’s 15-3 home win against Arizona.
Teammate Zack Zalesky (Corvallis) was 1 for 1 with one RBI and a run scored.
***
Briley Knight (Crescent Valley) was 0 for 1 with a walk and a run scored Tuesday in Utah’s 6-3 loss at Utah Valley in Orem.
He was a combined 5 for 10 with a home run, double, two RBIs, two walks and three runs scored in three home games against Arizona State.
The Utes lost 11-6 in 12 innings last Thursday and 8-5 Friday but won 6-3 Saturday. Knight’s home run — the first of his college career — and double came in the Thursday game.
***
Logan Williams (Philomath) was a combined 5 for 10 with four doubles, one RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in two Chemeketa wins against Clark.
The Storm won 13-7 Friday at home in Salem and 8-5 Sunday at Clark in Vancouver, Washington.
***
Jacob Miller (West Albany) allowed one hit and an unearned run in one inning of relief Saturday in Feather River’s 10-2 home win versus Lassen in Quincy, California.
***
Josh Gerig (East Linn Christian) was 2 for 3 with a run scored Friday in Howard Payne’s 15-4 loss at Texas at Tyler.
***
Cody Johnson (Lebanon) allowed four walks with one strikeout in three scoreless innings of relief Monday in Linn-Benton's 2-1 win at Clark in Vancouver, Washington.
He gave up two hits and one earned run with three strikeouts in two innings of relief April 18 in a 6-0 loss at Mount Hood in Gresham.
***
Justin Tow (Sweet Home) was a combined 1 for 10 with one RBI in three Corban wins at College of Idaho in Caldwell.
The Warriors won 4-1 and 2-1 Friday and 6-3 Saturday.
***
Owen Shellhammer (Corvallis) allowed three hits and one earned run with two strikeouts in 1⅓ innings of relief Friday in Puget Sound’s 12-2 loss at Pacific in Forest Grove.
***
Darren Crosby (Santiam Christian) allowed three hits, three earned runs and a walk Saturday in Whitworth’s 9-7 home loss to Linfield in Spokane, Washington.
***
Corey Conklin (Crescent Valley) was a combined 0 for 4 in two Eastern Kentucky home losses to Jacksonville State in Richmond.
The Colonels lost 18-3 on April 18 and won 7-5 on Saturday.
Softball
Kennedy Jantzi (West Albany) was a combined 1 for 7 Sunday in Mount Hood’s two-game home split in Gresham.
Mount Hood defeated Treasure Valley 10-0 in five innings and lost 5-3 in nine innings to North Idaho.
Jantzi was a combined 5 for 10 with three home runs, 10 RBIs, a walk, three runs scored and a sacrifice fly April 17 in a home doubleheader sweep of Centralia. Game scores were 6-5 and 14-13.
***
Kelsey Broadus (West Albany) pitched a complete game Tuesday, allowing eight hits, three earned runs and three walks with 11 strikeouts in Boise State’s 5-3 home win against Idaho State.
She struck out eight batters in 2⅔ scoreless innings to get the victory Saturday in a 22-10 win at New Mexico in Albuquerque.
She allowed seven hits, five earned runs and a walk with five strikeouts April 18 in a 7-4 loss at Mew Mexico.
***
Kaylee Buhrkuhl (Santiam Christian) was a combined 3 for 10 with two doubles, three RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base in three Corban home wins against Northwest in Salem.
The Warriors won 2-0 and 3-2 Friday and 6-5 Saturday.
***
Cheyanne Rimer (Scio) was a combined 3 for 6 with a walk Saturday in Western Oregon’s two wins at Simon Fraser in Burnaby, British Columbia. Game scores were 2-1 and 3-2.
Friday, she was a combined 0 for 5 with a walk and a run scored in a doubleheader split at Western Washington in Bellingham. The Wolves won 10-1 in five innings and lost 1-0.
***
Kelsie Sullivan (Corvallis) allowed a combined 17 hits, 15 earned runs and three walks in 5⅓ innings in three appearances in Puget Sound’s four losses to Pacific Lutheran in Tacoma, Washington. She was also a combined 0 for 3 at the plate.
The Loggers lost 9-1 and 10-0 Friday on the road, both in five innings, and 10-4 and 11-1 in five innings Saturday at home.
***
Kira Sneddon (Lebanon) was 0 for 3 and Jamey Buckridge (Central Linn) 0 for 2 Friday in Chemeketa’s 10-0 loss in six innings to Spokane in Yakima, Washington.
Buckridge was a combined 1 for 3 April 18 in two losses at Lower Columbia in Longview, Washington.
Sneddon was 0 for 2 with a walk and a run scored in the first game. Game scores were 13-3 in five innings and 4-0.
***
Cassie Cosler (West Albany) was a combined 1 for 10 with one RBI, two walks and a run scored in Willamette’s four losses to George Fox.
The Bearcats lost 6-3 and 13-2 in five innings Friday on the road in Newberg and 13-11 and 12-8 Saturday at home in Salem.
***
Ashton Phillips (Scio) was a combined 0 for 4 in two Oregon State home losses to UCLA.
The Beavers lost 8-1 April 18 and fell 10-2 Saturday in five innings in a game that was suspended Friday.
***
Lizzy Johnson (West Albany) scored a run as a pinch runner Saturday in Black Hills State's 8-4 home loss to Colorado Christian in Spearfish, South Dakota.
Women’s track and field
George Fox’s Tahnisha Manibusan (South Albany) won the hammer with a toss of 145 feet, 5 inches in Saturday’s Lewis and Clark Invitational in Portland.
Lewis and Clark’s Rachelle Locey (Corvallis) was second in the 100 hurdles (15.83), third in the long jump (17-½) and sixth in the triple jump (32-11¾).
Teammate Syrah Starnes (Corvallis) was third in the shot put (29-10), fourth in the hammer (126-9) and sixth in the javelin (90-7).
Linfield’s Josie Knight (Sweet Home) was second in the shot put (35-11¼), 15th in the 100 (14.45) and ran on the second-place 4x100 relay (53.24).
Pacific Lutheran’s Jessica Saathoff (Philomath) was ninth in the 100 (13.55).
***
Northwest Christian’s Jordyn Edewards (Crescent Valley) was second in the 100 hurdles in 15.67 in Saturday’s Titan Twilight in Eugene.
She was also seventh in the 100 (13.15) and 12th in the 200 (27.86).
Teammate Cori Sanders (East Linn Christian) was ninth in the discus (98-7) and 14th in the shot put (314 ½). Teammate Morgan Robb (Central Linn) was 10th in the 100 (14.01) and 24th in the 200 (29.85).
Oregon Tech’s Hannah Mason (Lebanon) was seventh in the 1,500 (5:01.11)
Teammate Abigail Shaw (Corvallis) was seventh in the pole vault (9-10).
Southern Oregon’s Keyanie Guyette (South Albany) was eighth in the pole vault (9-10).
***
Corban’s Sydney Nichol (East Linn Christian) was second in the 1,500 meters in 4 minutes, 45.33 seconds in Saturday’s Clackamas Open in Oregon City.
Teammate Mackenzie Wilson (East Linn Christian) was third in the 100 (12.65) and ran legs on the winning 4x400 relay (3:59.55) and runner-up 4x100 relay (48.40).
Concordia’s Tommi Villers (Santiam Christian) was 15th in the 200 (28.86) and 16th in the 100 (13.76). Clackamas’ McKenna Tanselli (Lebanon) was 16th in the 5,000 (21:33.1).
Western Oregon’s Natalie Legras (Scio) was 12th in the 100 (13.23) and fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.52).
***
Western Washington’s Amanda Short (Lebanon) was seventh in the javelin (147-1) in last weekend’s Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California.
Biola’s Rebeka Preston (Santiam Christian) was 42nd in the triple jump (36-4½). Western Oregon’s Nicole Niskanen (South Albany) was 56th in the 400 hurdles (1:07.3).
Men’s track and field
Idaho’s Zack Short (Lebanon) won the shot put (59 feet, 5 inches) and discus (172-10) at the April 18 Whitworth Twilight in Spokane, Washington.
***
Western Oregon’s Trey Reed (Scio/Sweet Home) was second in the 800 in 1 minute, 56.48 seconds in Saturday’s Clackamas Open in Oregon City.
***
Oregon Tech’s Joey Stroup (Lebanon) was third in the 400 meters in 50.47 seconds in Saturday’s Titan Twilight in Eugene.
Teammate Alexander Turkins (Lebanon) was 12th in the discus at 116 feet, 5 inches.
Northwest Christian’s Logan Oakerman (Harrisburg) was fifth in the discus (134-10) and 15th in the shot put (38-1¼).
Montana State’s Justice Lamer (Crescent Valley) was 11th in the 800 in 2:01.35 in Saturday’s Montana State Open in Bozeman.
***
George Fox’s Nicholas Armour (Santiam Christian) was 11th in the long jump at 18 feet, 8 inches in Saturday’s Lewis and Clark Invitational in Portland.
***
Portland State’s Ian Vickstrom (Corvallis) was 14th in the 10,000 (32:02.14) in last weekend’s Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California.
Women’s lacrosse
Jenna Hessel (West Albany) scored three goals Sunday in Linfield’s 18-3 home win against Willamette in McMinnville.
Saturday, she had two goals and a ground ball in a 21-7 win at George Fox in Newberg.
Men’s lacrosse
Tomas Meade (Crescent Valley) took four shots Saturday in Vassar’s 8-5 home loss to Union in Poughkeepsie, New York.
He scored two goals and had two ground balls April 17 in a 15-12 home loss to Hamilton.
Beach volleyball
Payton Rund (West Albany) and teammate Sara Putt swept all five of their matches in five sets as Florida State went 5-0 last weekend in Emerson, Georgia.
The Seminoles defeated Southern Miss and College of Charleston 5-0 Friday, TCU 5-0 Saturday and Georgia State 3-2 and LSU 3-0 Sunday.
Women’s tennis
Tessa Kern (Corvallis) won 6-2 at third singles and teamed with Riley Clayeux for an 8-4 win at second doubles Sunday in Linfield’s 9-0 home win against Puget Sound in McMinnville.
Saturday, Kern and Clayeux won 8-0 at second doubles in a 9-0 victory at Willamette in Salem.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net