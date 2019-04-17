Softball
Cassie Cosler (West Albany) was a combined 5 for 9 with a double, three RBIs, two walks, two runs scored and a sacrifice in Willamette’s four home wins against Puget Sound in Salem.
Game scored were 3-1 and 5-3 Saturday and 8-5 and 12-9 Sunday.
***
Cheyanne Rimer (Scio) was a combined 5 for 13 with a home run, double, three RBIs, two walks and two runs scored in Western Oregon’s four-game split with Concordia.
The Wolves lost 4-3 and won 5-0 in road games Saturday in Portland, then won 7-5 and lost 10-7 in Sunday home games in Monmouth.
The home run, double and three RBIs all came in Sunday’s win.
***
Puget Sound’s Kelsie Sullivan (Corvallis) was a combined 3 for 10 with a double, a walk and two runs scored in the four games. She also pitched in all four contests, allowing 12 hits, eight earned runs and four walks with 12 strikeouts in 9⅔ innings.
***
Kelsey Broadus (West Albany) allowed one hit, three earned runs and a walk with two strikeouts in one inning Sunday in Boise State’s 12-8 home win against Utah State.
Friday, she gave up seven hits, two earned runs and four walks while striking out five in a complete-game 10-6 home win against Utah State.
***
Julia Smith-Harrington (West Albany) was a combined 3 for 9 with a home run, double, one RBI, one walk and three runs scored in Towson’s home series loss to Charleston in Towson, Maryland.
The Tigers won 4-3 and lost 5-1 Saturday and lost 7-4 Sunday.
Smith-Harrington was 1 for 4 with a double and two RBIs April 10 in a 9-3 home win versus Georgetown.
***
Ashton Phillips (Scio) was a combined 2 for 8 with two runs scored and two stolen bases in Oregon State’s series win at California.
The Beavers won 7-1 Friday and 6-4 Saturday before losing 4-1 Sunday.
***
Kaylee Buhrkuhl (Santiam Christian) was 2 for 4 with a run scored Friday in Corban’s 5-4 win against Northwest Christian in Hillsboro.
She was a combined 0 for 4 April 11 in two wins against Northwest Christian in Hillsboro. Game scores were 4-0 and 13-6.
Baseball
Josh Gerig (East Linn Christian) was a combined 2 for 10 with a home run, double, three RBIs, two walks, two runs scored and a sacrifice in Howard Payne’s series loss at Letourneau in Longview, Texas.
The Yellow Jackets lost 5-4 in 10 innings last Thursday and split a doubleheader Friday, losing 7-6 in eight innings and winning 5-4.
***
Corey Conklin (Crescent Valley) was a combined 2 for 10 with a triple, three RBIs, a stolen base and a sacrifice in Eastern Kentucky’s series win at Eastern Illinois in Charleston.
The Colonels won 4-3 Friday and split a Saturday doubleheader, winning 7-3 and losing 10-9.
Conklin had a two-run, go-ahead triple in the ninth inning Friday.
***
Joe Casey (Crescent Valley) was a combined 2 for 12 with two RBIs, a walk and a run scored in Oregon State’s series win at Arizona State.
The Beavers lost 4-1 on Friday but won 6-4 Saturday and 4-3 Sunday.
Casey had a two-run single in the eighth inning Saturday to put OSU ahead for good.
***
Briley Knight (Crescent Valley) was a combined 1 for 9 with a run scored and three run-stealing catches in Utah’s home series win against USC.
The Utes lost 4-0 last Thursday but won 5-4 Friday and 5-4 Saturday.
***
Jacob Miller (West Albany) allowed a walk in one scoreless inning and got the save Saturday in Feather River’s 4-3 win at Butte in Oroville, California.
Friday, walked two and struck out one in two-third of an inning in a 13-10 home loss to Butte in Quincy, California.
***
Darren Crosby (Santiam Christian) allowed one hit and one walk in a scoreless inning Sunday in Whitworth’s 18-3 win at Lewis and Clark in Portland.
***
Austin Crowson (Monroe) allowed six hits, three earned runs and a walk with four strikeouts in 5⅓ innings Saturday in Western Oregon’s 7-3 loss at Montana State Billings.
***
Logan Nousen (Harrisburg) has a 0-3 record and a 4.93 earned-run average over 34⅔ innings in 15 appearances this season. The senior right-hander has 37 strikeouts and nine walks.
***
Sean Little (Crescent Valley) was 0 for 1 Sunday in Willamette’s 9-1 win at George Fox in Newberg.
***
Justin Tow (Sweet Home) was 0 for 1 Saturday in Corban’s 2-0 loss to British Columbia in Keizer.
Women’s track and field
Northwest Christian’s Jordyn Edewards (Crescent Valley) was second in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.42 seconds in last weekend’s Raider Invitational in Ashland.
She also ran legs in the winning 4x100 (49.10) and 4x400 (4:06.98) relays.
Clackamas’ McKenna Tanselli (Lebanon) was fourth in the 3,000 steeplechase (13:56.4).
Southern Oregon’s Keyanie Guyette (South Albany) and Oregon Tech’s Abigail Shaw (Corvallis) tied for eighth in the pole vault (9-6¼). Oregon Tech’s Allison Young (West Albany) was ninth in the shot put (36-2) and 13th in the long jump (16-½).
Northwest Christian’s Morgan Robb (Central Linn) was 10th in the 100 (13.84), 13th in the 200 (29.15) and ran on the sixth-place 4x400 relay (4:46.45).
***
George Fox’s Bethany Gingerich (Sweet Home) won the 400-meter hurdles in 1 minute, 5.69 seconds in Saturday’s Pacific Luau Invitational in Forest Grove.
Teammate Tahnisha Manibusan (South Albany) was fourth in the hammer (128 feet, 8 inches). Teammate Maddie O’Hare (Monroe) was sixth in the high jump (4-8¾).
Corban’s Mackenzie Wilson (East Linn Christian) was third in the 100 (12.70) and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (48.82).
Lewis and Clark’s Rachelle Locey (Corvallis) was second in the long jump (16-8¾) and fifth in the 100 hurdles (17.89). Teammate Syrah Starnes (Corvallis) was sixth in the hammer (126-5) and 11th in the javelin (92-11).
Linfield’s Josie Knight (Sweet Home) was seventh in the shot put (35-9¼). Willamette’s Jeidah DeZurney (Lebanon) was ninth in the discus (96-0) and hammer (114-5).
***
Biola’s Rebeka Preston (Santiam Christian) was third in the triple jump (35-5) Saturday in Biola’s 88-75 dual meet loss to Westmont in Santa Barbara, California.
She was also fourth in the javelin (90-9) and 200 (26.96).
***
Western Washington’s Amanda Short (Lebanon) was fourth in the javelin at 128-11 in Saturday’s Jay Hammer Meet in Lacey, Washington.
Concordia’s Tommi Villers (Santiam Christian) was 26th in the 100 (14.020.
Men’s track and field
Idaho’s Zack Short (Lebanon) earned his second straight Big Sky Conference male athlete of the week award after taking eighth in the shot put with a personal-best 61 feet, 8¼ inches in Saturday’s Triton Invitational in La Jolla, California.
***
Southern Oregon’s AJ Sandvig (Crescent Valley) won the 800 in 1 minute, 53.85 seconds and was second in the 1,500 (4:05.54) in last weekend’s Raider Invitational in Ashland.
Northwest Christian’s Logan Oakerman (Harrisburg) was third in the discus (140-1) and 17th in the shot put (38-¾). Oregon Tech’s Alexander Turkins (Lebanon) was 12th in the hammer (126-10) and 13th in the discus (121-9).
***
Utah Valley’s Isaac Manning (Philomath) was third in the pole vault at 14-9 in Saturday’s Utah Spring Classic in Salt Lake City.
He was also eighth in the 100 (11.20) and 11th in the discus (98-11).
***
Pacific’s Oliver Joss (Corvallis) was fourth in the 800 meters in 1 minute, 59.29 seconds in Saturday’s Pacific Luau Invitational in Forest Grove.
George Fox’s Nicholas Armour (Santiam Christian) was 11th in the long jump (18-10) and 14th in the 100 (12.12 seconds).
Women’s lacrosse
Jenna Hessel (West Albany) had five goals, an assist and three ground balls Sunday in Linfield’s 21-9 home win against Whitworth in McMinnville.
Saturday, she had four goals and two ground balls in a 20-15 home victory versus Whitman.
Men’s lacrosse
Tomas Meade (Crescent Valley) had one goal, one assist and three ground balls Saturday in Vassar’s 13-12 loss at Clarkson in Potsdam, New York.
He had one goal and five ground balls April 10 in a 12-9 home loss to Rensselaer Polytechnic in Poughkeepsie, New York.
Beach volleyball
Payton Rund (West Albany) and teammate Sara Putt swept three matches at second doubles Friday in Florida State’s three wins in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Seminoles defeated Alabama-Birmingham, 5-0, host TCU 4-1 and Texas A&M Corpus Christi 5-0.
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net