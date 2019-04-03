Softball
Cheyanne Rimer (Scio) was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a sacrifice Sunday in Western Oregon’s 10-4 win against Cal State Dominguez Hills at the Tournament of Champions in Turlock, California.
Saturday, she was a combined 2 for 7 with a home run, four RBIs and a run scored in two tournament wins. The Wolves defeated San Francisco State 4-2 and Rimer had a three-run homer in a 3-1 win versus Stanislaus State.
She was a combined 4 for 7 with a double, two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored Friday in tournament losses to Sonoma State (8-4) and Cal State East Bay (3-2).
Rimer was a combined 1 for 5 with two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored March 28 in a doubleheader split with Montana State Billings in Modesto, California.
***
Kelsie Sullivan (Corvallis) was a combined 2 for 6 with a double and one RBI Sunday in Puget Sound’s two home losses to Lewis and Clark in Tacoma, Washington.
She pitched 3⅓ innings of relief, allowing six hits, three earned runs and a walk in a 9-0, five-inning loss in the first game of a doubleheader. The first game was 4-1.
Sullivan was a combined 4 for 6 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored Saturday in a doubleheader sweep of Lewis and Clark.
She pitched a complete game in the second contest, giving up 12 hits, four earned runs and a walk in an 8-6 victory. The Loggers won the first game 10-1 in five innings.
***
Kaylee Buhrkuhl (Santiam Christian) was a combined 2 for 6 with one RBI, a walk and a run scored Saturday in Corban’s home doubleheader split with Southern Oregon in Salem. The Warriors lost the first game 1-0 and won the second 6-5.
Friday, she was a combined 2 for 6 with two RBIs, a walk and a run scored in two home losses to SOU. Game scores were 9-4 and 5-4.
***
Kelsey Broadus (West Albany) allowed seven hits, two earned runs and three walks with two strikeouts in 4⅓ innings of relief Saturday, taking the defeat in Boise State’s 6-5 loss at San Jose State.
Friday, she gave up no hits, three earned runs and four walks with one strikeout while pitching into the second inning of a 5-4 loss at San Jose State.
***
Julia Smith-Harrington (West Albany) was a combined 1 for 9 with a double in Towson’s three home losses to James Madison in Towson, Maryland.
Saturday, she allowed five hits, three earned runs and two walks with a strikeout in a two-inning start, taking the defeat in a 4-0 loss in the second game of a doubleheader.
The Tigers lost the first game 5-1 and fell 6-0 Sunday.
***
Cassie Cosler (West Albany) was a combined 0 for 4 Sunday in Willamette’s two home losses to Linfield in Salem. Game scores were 12-1 and 8-0, both in five innings.
Saturday, she was a combined 1 for four with one RBI in two home losses to Linfield. Game scores were 6-2 and 11-1 in five innings.
***
Lizzy Johnson (West Albany) was 0 for 1 Sunday in Black Hills State’s 15-4, five-inning loss at Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction.
Baseball
Justin Tow (Sweet Home) was a combined 5 for 9 with a double and one RBI Sunday in Corban’s two home losses to Lewis-Clark State in Keizer. Game scores were 8-4 and 8-2.
Saturday, he was a combined 1 for 6 with a sacrifice in two home losses to Lewis-Clark State. Game scores were 8-1 and 6-4.
***
Josh Gerig (East Linn Christian) was 0 for 2 Tuesday in Howard Payne’s 9-8 win at Southwestern in Georgetown, Texas.
He was a combined 4 for 8 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base Saturday in Howard Payne’s home doubleheader split with Sul Ross State in Brownwood, Texas. The Yellow Jackets lost the first game 8-5 and won the second 10-5.
Gerig was 2 for 4 Friday in a 5-1 home win versus Sul Ross State.
***
Logan Williams (Philomath) was a combined 2 for 5 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored Monday in Chemeketa’s doubleheader split at Linfield JV in McMinnville. The Storm lost the first game 7-6 and won the second 2-1, both in seven innings.
Saturday, he was a combined 3 for 8 with a double, two walks, two runs scored and a stolen base in a home doubleheader split with Mt. Hood. Chemeketa lost the first 6-5 in 12 innings and won the second 8-4 in seven.
Williams was a combined 2 for 7 with a home run, one RBI, two walks, a run scored and a stolen base Friday in two losses at Mount Hood in Gresham. Game scores were 9-4 in nine innings and 6-5 in seven.
***
Corey Conklin (Crescent Valley) was a combined 3 for 12 with a double, two RBIs, two walks and two runs scored in Eastern Kentucky’s three games at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.
The Colonels won 12-9 Friday and 9-1 Saturday but lost 5-2 Sunday.
Conklin was 0 for 2 March 26 in a 17-5 home loss to Dayton in Richmond.
***
Owen Shellhammer (Corvallis) allowed a hit in one scoreless inning Saturday in Puget Sound’s 14-2 home win against Linfield in Tacoma, Washington.
***
Briley Knight (Crescent Valley) was a combined 1 for 8 with a run scored Sunday in Utah’s two home losses to Oregon. Game scores were 9-6 and 6-3.
***
Nolan Jackson (Philomath) struck out two and walked one in a scoreless inning Saturday in Linn-Benton’s 11-0, seven-inning home win against Southwestern Oregon.
***
Sean Little (Crescent Valley) was 0 for 3 Saturday in Willamette’s 3-2, 10-inning home loss to Pacific in Salem.
***
Austin Crowson (Monroe) allowed six hits, four earned runs and two walks with one strikeout and took the defeat to fall to 3-1 on the season Saturday in Western Oregon’s 6-2 home loss to St. Martin’s in Monmouth.
Men’s lacrosse
Tomas Meade (Crescent Valley) had three goals and an assist, with three shots and a ground ball Saturday in Vassar’s 15-14 home loss to Ithaca in Poughkeepsie, New York.
Women’s lacrosse
Jenna Hessel (West Albany) had one goal on eight shots and three ground balls Sunday in Linfield’s 18-6 loss at Willamette in Salem.
Saturday, she had one goal on two shots in a 20-7 home loss to George Fox in McMinnville.
Beach volleyball
Payton Rund (West Albany) teamed with Sara Putt to go 2-2 at second doubles as Florida State won three of four matches in Miami.
The Seminoles defeated Grand Canyon 4-1 and Tulane 5-0 Friday, and on Saturday they lost 4-1 to UCLA and beat Florida International 3-2.
Men's golf
Oregon’s Kevin Geniza (Crescent Valley) shot 71-74-74—219 to tie for 54th at The Goodwin in Stanford, California. The Ducks tied for ninth in the 27-team tournament.
Men’s track and field
Idaho’s Zack Short (Lebanon) won the shot put (59 feet, 11 inches) and discus (personal-best 175-8) at Saturday’s Mondo Team Challenge meet in Sacramento, California.
***
Oregon Tech’s Josiah Stroup (Lebanon) helped his team take third in the 4x100-meter relay (42.67 seconds) and 4x400 relay (3:23.56) in last week’s Mike Fanelli Track Classic in Hayward, California.
He was also 14th in the 400 (50.47).
Teammate Alexander Turkins (Lebanon) was 13th in the hammer (145-9) and 24th in the discus (117-4).
Northwest Christian’s Logan Oakerman (Harrisburg) was 20th in the shot put (37-3¼).
Southern Oregon’s AJ Sandvig (Crescent Valley) was 46th in the 1,500 (3:56.69). Portland State’s Ian Vickstrom (Corvallis) won his heat and was 117th in the 5,000 (15:11.8).
***
Utah Valley’s Isaac Manning (Philomath) was fourth in the pole vault (14-7¼), ninth in the javelin (121-4) and 15th in the 110 hurdles (16.41) in Friday’s Utah Valley Collegiate invitational in Orem.
***
Pacific’s Oliver Joss (Corvallis) was sixth in the 400 (53.73) in Saturday’s Boxer Open in Forest Grove.
Women’s track and field
Oregon Tech’s Hannah Mason (Lebanon) took second in the two-mile in 11 minutes, 46.75 seconds in last week’s Mike Fanelli Track Classic in Hayward, California.
She was also 100th in the 1,500 (4:59.56).
Teammate Allison Young (West Albany) was 17th in the javelin (97 feet, 10 inches) and ran a leg on the 10th-place 4x100 relay (51.23).
Biola’s Rebeka Preston (Santiam Christian) was fifth in the triple jump (37-3). Hawaii’s Sydney Montesi (Corvallis) was 10th in the pole vault (10-11¾).
Jordyn Edewards (Crescent Valley) ran a leg on Northwest Christian’s 14th-place 4x400 relay (4:20.29).
***
George Fox’s Tahnisha Manibusan (South Albany) was fifth in the discus (131-2) and 14th in the hammer (131-0) in Saturday’s UC San Diego Collegiate Open.
Teammate Maddie O’Hare (Monroe) tied for 13th in the high jump (4-8¼).
— Compiled by Jesse Sowa, jesse.sowa@lee.net