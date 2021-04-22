Alumni Watch (April 23)

Baseball
Corban senior infielder Justin Tow (Sweet Home) was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference player of the week after helping the Warriors to a four-game home sweep of Eastern Oregon in Keizer.
Tow was a combined 5 for 16 with a home run, a double, five RBIs, one walk and one run scored. Game scores were 11-7 and 8-6 on Saturday and 7-4 and 6-3 on Sunday
“I'm really happy for Tow,” said Corban head coach Derek Legg. “He is a guy that works hard and someone we can trust to compete day in and day out. He is very deserving of this award.”
***
Sean Little (Crescent Valley) was a combined 5 for 13 with three doubles, two RBIs, three walks and three runs scored in Willamette’s four-game home sweep of Whitman in Salem. Game scores were 12-8, 11-9 in seven innings, 9-6 and 11-0 in five innings.
***
Briley Knight (Crescent Valley) was a combined 4 for 9 with a home run, two doubles, seven RBIs, one walk, four runs scored and a stolen base in Portland’s three-game series home win against Loyola Marymount.
The Pilots lost the opener 8-5 but won the next two 9-1 and 8-2.
***
Joe Casey (Crescent Valley) was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a walk Tuesday in Oregon State’s 11-3 home win against Portland.
He a combined 2 for 6 with one RBI in two home wins against California. The Beavers won 15-8 on April 16 and 5-3 Sunday.
***
James Anderson (Crescent Valley) was a combined 4 for 16 with a home run, two doubles, three walks, three runs scored and a stolen base in Skagit Valley’s four-game split with Olympic.
Skagit Valley won 12-8 and lost 5-3 in 12 innings Saturday at home in Mount Vernon, Washington, and lost 5-4 and won 5-2 Sunday at Olympic in Bremerton, Washington.
***
William Fehrenbacher (Corvallis) allowed four hits, one earned run and a walk with two strikeouts in 2⅔ innings of relief Sunday in Linn-Benton’s 5-4 home win against Mt. Hood.
Two days earlier, teammate Brian McClelland (Philomath) gave up two hits and struck out two in 2⅓ relief innings in a 9-6 loss at Mt. Hood in Gresham.
***
Caleb Beach (West Albany) was a combined 1 for 13 with a walk and a run scored in Chemeketa’s four games against Umpqua. The Storm lost 5-3 and 14-0 in eight innings at home in Salem and won 4-3 and 3-2 in eight innings on the road in Roseburg.
***
Jacob Miller (West Albany) allowed 10 hits, nine earned runs and two walks with two strikeouts in 5⅓ innings Saturday in Oregon Tech’s 15-9 win at College of Idaho in Caldwell.
***
Ben Leid (Crescent Valley) was a combined 1 for 10 with a walk and a run scored in Wenatchee Valley’s four losses to Yakima Valley. Game scores were 13-3 in seven innings and 9-2 in Yakima, Washington, and 15-6 in eight innings and 3-0 in Wenatchee, Washington.
Men's wrestling
Clackamas sophomore Dax Bennett (Harrisburg) placed third at 174 pounds in the junior college national tournament to become a two-time All-American.
Women’s lacrosse
Jenna Hessel (West Albany) scored the winning goal Sunday in Linfield’s 9-8 win at Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington.
She also had a ground ball, as did teammate Maranda Tucker (Corvallis).
Saturday, Hessel had two goals and two assists and Tucker two shots on goal in a 20-6 win at Puget Sound.
Men’s soccer
Roman Gabriel (Corvallis) made four saves and got the shutout Saturday in Oregon State’s 4-0 win at San Diego State.
***
Oregon Tech sophomore forward John Sarna (Crescent Valley) was named to all-Cascade Conference second team.
Volleyball
Ally Tow (Sweet Home) had nine kills, two digs, one solo block and one block assist Saturday in Corban’s four-set home win against The Master’s in the NAIA tournament opening round in Salem.
***
Lauren Christie (Lebanon) had a combined five kills and one dig Saturday in Hawaii Pacific’s three-set losses to Chaminade and Hawaii Hilo in Honolulu.
Women’s track and field
George Fox’s Tahnisha Manibusan (South Albany) was second in the discus (126 feet, 1 inch) and third in the hammer (143-4) at the Wes Cook Invite in Newberg.
Teammate Bethany Gingerich (Sweet Home) was second in the 400-meter hurdles (1 minute, 2.56 seconds) and ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay (4:06.93). Teammate Jessica Neal (Central Linn) was third in the 1,500 (4:52.33).
Corban’s Mackenzie Wilson (East Linn Christian) was fourth in the 100 (12.81) and eighth in the 200 (27.50). Teammate Sydney Nichol (East Linn Christian) was eighth in the 800 (2:25.63). Both ran legs on the second-place 4x400 relay (4:14.42).
George Fox’s Maddie O’Hare (Monroe) was fourth in the high jump (5-2¼). Teammate Ariana Bennett (Corvallis) was ninth in the shot put (25-7¼) and 11th in the discus (89-7).
Linfield’s Grace DeVyldere (South Albany) was 11th in the 100 hurdles (18.03).
***
Biola’s Rebeka Preston (Santiam Christian) broke the 12-year-old triple jump school record with a mark of 39-9¼ to take third at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California. She also ran on the fifth-place 4x400 relay (3:58.43).
***
Idaho State’s Kyndal Martin (Monroe) was second in the 400 hurdles (1:02.5) and 10th in the 100 hurdles (14.81) at the Bengal Invitational in Pocatello, Idaho.
***
Grand Canyon’s Alyssa Walls (West Albany) was fifth in the javelin (125-2), seventh in the hammer (165-1) and 14th in the shot put (39-5¼) at the Roadrunner Invitational in San Antonio.
***
Vermont’s Meaghan Alba (Philomath) was fifth in the 1,500 in 4:48.76 in a three-team meet at UMass in Amherst.
***
Western Oregon’s Kaiya Leamy (Crescent Valley) was second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 13:10.88 at the Titan Invitational in Eugene.
***
Bushnell’s Jordyn Edewards (Crescent Valley) was third in the 400 hurdles (1:10.2) and sixth in the 100 hurdles (16.19).
***
Puget Sound’s Alanna Volk (Crescent Valley) has season bests of 1:19.25 in the 400 hurdles and 9-2¼ in the pole vault.
Men’s track and field
Competing unattached, Idaho’s Zach Short (Lebanon) won the shot put (64 feet, 9¾ inches) and discus (172-2) at the Wes Cook Invite in Newberg.
Multnomah’s Kevin Slusser (Scio) was 11th in the discus (120-2) and 15th in the shot put (35-10).
Linfield’s Calvin Cahill (Corvallis) was 11th in the 5,000 meters (16 minutes, 38.33 seconds) and Corban’s Brody Gerig (Philomath) was 12th (17:00.69).
***
Western Oregon’s Brennen Sorah (Santiam Christian) was fourth in the high jump (6-¾) at the Titan Invitational in Eugene.
Teammate Eli Nafziger (South Albany) was sixth in the high jump (5-8¾), seventh in the long jump (20-1) and 18th in the 100 (11.90). Teammate Carson Austin (South Albany) was sixth in the 800 (2:00.68).
Bushnell’s Logan Oakerman (Harrisburg) was fourth in the shot put (44-3¼). Umpqua’s Dustin Baze (Central Linn) was fifth in the javelin (123-8) and 14th in the 100 (11.62).
Lane’s Shae Neuschwander (Harrisburg) was sixth in the 200 (22.91) and 12th in the 100 (11.42).
Women’s tennis
Tessa Kern (Corvallis) teamed with Lexie Matsunaga for an 8-6 win at first doubles Saturday in Linfield’s 7-2 win at Pacific in Forest Grove.
Teammate Sarah Forester (Corvallis) took a 6-0, 6-0 victory at sixth singles.
Softball
Kaylee Buhrkuhl (Santiam Christian) was a combined 5 for 12 with a triple, two RBIs, two walks, three runs scored and a sacrifice in Corban’s four-game home series win against Bushnell in Salem. The Warriors won 1-0 and 10-8 April 16 and split Saturday’s doubleheader, winning 10-2 in six innings and losing 6-5.
***
Cassie Cosler (West Albany) was a combined 3 for 9 with one RBI in three Willamette home losses to George Fox in Salem. Game scores were 7-6 Saturday and 5-1 and 6-4 in nine innings Sunday.
***
Puget Sound’s Kelsie Sullivan (Corvallis) allowed a combined 12 hits, six earned runs and two walks with two strikeouts and a save in 9⅓ innings in three appearances against Pacific. At the plate, she was a combined 0 for 9 with a walk in four home games in Tacoma, Washington
The Loggers lost 3-1 and won 2-0 on Saturday and lost 12-3 and won 7-6 on Sunday.
***
Ashton Zeiher (Scio) was a combined 1 for 6 in three Oregon State losses at UCLA. Game scores were 7-0, 7-0 and 6-0.
***
Lizzy Johnson (West Albany) walked twice Sunday in Black Hills State’s 8-0 loss at Chadron State in Chadron, Nebraska.
***
Kira Sneddon (Lebanon) scored a run as a pinch runner Sunday in two Linfield wins at Whitworth in Spokane. Game scores were 8-2 and 14-8.
Women’s basketball
Sarah Ball (West Albany) had two points and two rebounds Tuesday in Lane’s 86-54 win at Mt. Hood in Gresham. Mt. Hood’s Rose Gwillim (Monroe) had two points, 15 rebounds and one assist.
Saturday, Ball had four points, three rebounds and a steal in a 73-70 win at Chemeketa in Salem.
Men’s basketball
Ayden Foster (South Albany) had two points and three rebounds and Toby Stueve (Philomath) one rebound and one assist Saturday in Linn-Benton’s 60-52 home loss to Mt. Hood.
Football
Ty Hargis (Lebanon) had a combined nine catches for 99 yards, a 14-yard kickoff return, a 9-yard punt return and three rushes for a net minus-7 yards in Pacific’s two games this spring, both against George Fox. The Boxers won the first game 26-3 and lost the second 35-7.
