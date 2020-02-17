Albany's Laffey wins two titles at racquetball event

Albany’s Connor Laffey won both the Men's Open singles and the Mixed Open Doubles titles at the 11th annual Beaver Classic racquetball tournament this past weekend at the Timberhill Athletic Club in Corvallis.

It was the fifth stop on the Oregon Racquetball Association Tour.

Laffey defeated Newport’s Mark Szabo 15-1, 15-8 in the Men’s Open and teamed with Erica Lipski (Portland) to knock off Hayden Anderson (Portland) and Laura Morin (Eugene) 15-12, 1-15, 11-8 in mixed doubles play.

