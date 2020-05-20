Albany man wins Special Olympics athlete of year award

The Special Olympics athlete of the year award, given annually since 2001, goes to the Special Olympics Oregon athletes who have inspired greatness in other athletes, volunteers and the community. This is the first year that both a male and a female athlete will be awarded in their own separate categories.

Deborah Muno of Klamath Falls is the winner of the female award.

She has trained and competed in various Special Olympics Oregon sports for more than 10 years. She has earned medals and ribbons in basketball, bocce and bowling. er favorite sport is bowling, where she has a career high score of 180.

Muno has committed many hours to improving her skills and now also bowls outside of Special Olympics in a traveling league that has taken her to competitions outside of the state.

She also has a passion for music and even writes her own songs. Recognized as a hard worker who leads by example and likes to compete, Deb is an inspiration to her fellow athletes and to her coaches.

The awards are named for Lou Burge, who touched countless lives through 19 years of service to Special Olympics. He coached track and field, roller skating, softball, basketball and bowling. He was a coach of the year for Special Olympics Oregon.

