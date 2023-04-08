With just over 10 miles left to go in last fall’s Portland Marathon, Philomath resident Sarah Scholl faced a tough decision.

Scholl, 42, was on pace to qualify for the prestigious Boston Marathon. The question was whether she could maintain that pace.

“I felt really good through the first fifteen miles, was just letting my legs do their thing,” Scholl said.

But the Portland Marathon course had changed since the last time she had run it and so had she. Race organizers added more hills to the final section of the course, while Scholl had given birth to five sons in the 13 years since she last ran a full marathon.

“It got really hard. It became a real mental challenge,” Scholl said. “By that time, fifteen, sixteen miles in, I had been running at a Boston pace, so I was like ‘I can’t not do this now. I have to keep going.’”

Scholl had no doubt in her ability to finish the course, but was worried about her time. The final two miles took everything she had.

“The thing that actually helped me was that the last two miles I just visualized that I was running with my dog around Marys River Park,” Scholl said.

She crossed the line with time to spare, finishing in 3 hours, 37 minutes, 49 seconds. That placed her sixth in her division (female 40-44) and her pace of 8:16 per mile was below the qualifying standard of 8:23.

“I was honestly shocked because I hadn’t run that pace during my entire training time,” Scholl said. “This … was my first marathon since having children, so it was kind of a big milestone for me.”

Scholl took up running while in middle school in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She discovered she had a talent for the sport and planned to run competitively in college. Ultimately, she chose to focus on her musical interests and went another route.

But she never stopped running. Before she and her husband, Derek, started their family, she tried to run a marathon each year. Competition was never the primary focus, she just enjoyed how running made her feel.

“It’s been mostly an individual aspiration for me, kind of a time of reflection, sort of an escape,” Scholl said.

Finding that personal time became more important and more challenging after she started having children. The Scholls decided to homeschool their children — she has a teaching degree from Western Oregon University — so she had plenty of time with the boys and not a lot for herself. Between pregnancies, running was her quiet time. During those years she kept up her training the best she could and completed four half-marathons.

Last year Scholl decided she was ready to take on a full marathon and began training for the Portland race.

“A desire to kind of connect my old life to my now life. I just wanted to have a goal in mind. I already needed to run because of how good it feels and the goal helped me to get back into shape,” Scholl said. “I didn’t plan on qualifying for Boston. It was in the back of my mind, of course, because it was. But during my training, I just reminded myself that this was my first time training in a decade.”

She was familiar with the process of getting back into shape. It’s important, she believes, to be willing to start at the bottom and work your way up. When she began training she would run for 30 seconds and then walk for 30 seconds just to get started.

Even after all these years as a runner, she still follows the most basic marathon training program and builds up distance slowly over 12 weeks. By the end of the training her long runs peaked at 23 miles.

“For me, first of all, I’m inclined to be a runner but I’m certainly not the best. I think allowing myself to treat each individual run as a victory has really helped. Instead of focusing on when I couldn’t do it, I treated each run as a step forward,” Scholl said. “Sometimes it’s easy to be discouraged by inconsistency or our own weakness.”

Looking ahead, Scholl plans to run in the Corvallis Half Marathon next weekend. She is currently running just over 20 miles a week to maintain her fitness. Later in the year she will run another full marathon as a training exercise and in early 2024 she will start getting ready for that spring’s Boston Marathon, for which she has qualified.

Scholl has recently gained new insight into why running is so important to her. After struggling for years, she was diagnosed with narcolepsy, a chronic sleep disorder. The diagnosis is new and she is still working on a treatment plan with her doctor, but running will always be part of the prescription.

“Running, I’m realizing now, has been more than fitness, a time to be alone, it’s a fight to stay awake,” Scholl said. “It makes running even more important, because of how it makes me feel.”