Commentary: New deadline will change coverage approach

The past 14 months have no doubt been a time of adjustment and reflection for most of us as the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we live nearly all aspects of our lives.
That has been the case here in the newsroom as well, especially in the sports department.
When the sports world shut down last March, we were left trying to figure out what our new role would be in the newsroom.
All four of us on the “sports” staff pitched in to help out in any way needed —working on producing news pages and telling stories outside of sports, among other things.
When sports slowly began to return, they were nowhere close to normal. No longer did we have direct access to players at Oregon State, instead resorting to Zoom calls for interviews.
That made my 10th season covering Oregon State women’s basketball quite a bit different. The reason I have enjoyed that beat so much has been the interaction with the players and coaches. That has led to stories that go beyond the game results, and has also created relationships that have continued beyond the four or five years players are in the program.
Then came the return of high school sports into a condensed five-to-six week season that began with the typical fall sports before moving into the spring sports and now the winter sports.
In addition to that, we had just about every sport at Oregon State — sans football, unless you count spring practice — taking place as well.
Not to mention some of us “sports” guys were/are still pitching in to help out the news side.
There was so much going on that there was no possible way to do any of the sports, teams, schools, etc. justice.
Like many people, the pandemic has given us a chance to re-evaluate how we should approach coverage of news and sports and ways that we can be more efficient and provide the most impactful coverage.
While we will spend some time this summer evaluating and formulating the best plan of attack for sports coverage in Linn and Benton counties, we have made a decision that has some major implications to that coverage.
A few weeks ago we changed our print deadline to 9 p.m.
Obviously, that deadline does not allow time for game coverage of Oregon State, high schools and most national events to make the print edition.
As you have likely noticed, our high school roundup has been mostly a day behind. So events that take place on a Monday night run in the Wednesday paper.
And we have not been able to run game stories on the Blazers in the playoffs until Saturday's game. Knowing this new deadline was in the works, we have not run recaps of Mariners games, either.
So instead of focusing on game coverage of events in the mid-valley, we are looking at more features that go beyond just the outcome of a game as well as notebooks, previews and analysis pieces.
There will be times where games will merit some kind of quick recap that you can find online.
How will that work? To be honest, we are not sure just yet. And it’s been difficult to try to implement that plan with how packed the schedule has been and so much overlap of sports.
It’s definitely a new approach as game coverage has always been a staple of the print edition. I’m sure it will be a challenge at first but once we find our groove, I’m excited for the mid-valley-centric content we will be able to provide.
Steve Gress is the sports editor of Mid-Valley Media. He can be reached at steve.gress@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/stevegress19.