The Damian Lillard era is coming to an end with the Portland Trail Blazers.

On June 22, Portland drafted point guard Scoot Henderson with the No. 3 pick in the NBA draft and a little more than a week later Lillard informed the team that he would like to be traded.

Following are three thoughts on a potential Lillard trade and a bonus thought on Jerami Grant.

This is the outcome both sides wanted

Lillard wanted to win an NBA championship as a member of the franchise that had drafted him in 2012 out of Weber State. But going into his 12th season, it is clear this team is not a serious contender.

The organization’s leaders know this, but they also know that Lillard is the face of the franchise and trading him is a difficult decision to make. In the short term, the team will be worse without him and ticket/merchandise sales will likely go down. But in the bigger picture, trading Lillard for useful assets is the best way to improve the team and create a core which can pursue a title.

The easiest way for Portland to trade Lillard is if it is his choice. Lillard pushed the team to trade the No. 3 pick for a win-now veteran before the draft. When the team decided instead to draft and keep Henderson, it was, correctly, prioritizing the future over the present.

Lillard, as he said he would, then pushed for trade. He is in the late stages of his prime and no one begrudges him seeking the opportunity to win a championship elsewhere. His legacy in Portland is secure, there are no hard feelings. When his career is over he will return to see his number retired alongside all of the other great Trail Blazers.

Lillard might not get his top choice

Lillard has made it clear that Miami is his preferred destination, with additional mentions of Brooklyn, Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Clippers as possibilities. His primary wish, however, is to join Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo as a Big Three with the Heat.

The problem is that in a two-team trade, it is hard to see Miami offering enough to satisfy Portland. The best young player they have available to deal is guard Tyler Herro and the Blazers don’t have an obvious need for another shooting guard. Two of the Blazers’ best young players — Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe — play that position and the team isn’t looking to take shots and minutes away from them.

Miami is also limited in the number of draft picks it has available to make a deal. Their picks over the next few years are tied up by other moves and the Heat have acquired no picks they could deal.

Brooklyn is a team which has multiple first-round draft picks available to include in a deal. The Nets stockpiled picks when they traded away James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. What is less clear is if the Nets have any young players which interest the Blazers, in addition to the draft picks.

A multi-team deal is likely

The obvious solution is a trade involving three or even four teams. The core of one potential trade would involve sending Lillard to Miami with Herro going to Brooklyn and draft picks and matching salaries coming to Portland. There are clear issues to overcome in such a deal, including how to make it worthwhile for Brooklyn to participate.

In this scenario, with the Trail Blazers seeking draft picks more than young talent, the players coming back to Portland might not rouse much excitement. It is likely that Brooklyn would want to include Ben Simmons and unload the final two years and $77 million he is owed.

Simmons' value on court is minimal at this time and it is possible that if he were traded to Portland he would never play for the team. But taking back his contract might be one way for the Blazers to maximize the draft capital they receive in the deal. Portland is rebuilding around its young core and Simmons’ contract would expire before the team needs to pursue free agents and re-sign its own players.

The Blazers are fine with the Grant contract

When free agency started Saturday, the Trail Blazers and Grant almost immediately agreed to a five-year, $160 million extension. Later that day, it became public that Lillard had requested to be traded.

Many wondered if the Blazers had any regret over promising Grant such a large contract now that the team was clearly entering rebuilding mode. But that assumes the team didn’t know Lillard was ultimately going to want to move on and I don’t think that’s realistic.

The team made its choice in the draft and knew going forward with a youth movement would result in Lillard asking out. Portland agreed to the Grant contract knowing that at some point he would be traded as well.

Grant is a valuable two-way forward with great size for his position. The salary cap is going up, making Grant's deal more affordable, and at some point a contender will be looking to add veteran talent and a deal will get done.