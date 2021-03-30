Oregon women's basketball: Ducks left wanting more after Sweet 16 run

When a program loses three first-round WNBA draft picks, there’s no doubt it will take a step back the next season.
That was the case for the Oregon women’s basketball program.
But if a fourth-place finish in the ultra-competitive Pac-12 Conference and a Sweet 16 appearance is the decline, it’s been a pretty darn good season.
“I can't say how proud I am of my team,” coach Kelly Graves said after the Ducks dropped a 60-42 decision to No. 2 seed Louisville in the Alamo Region semifinals on Sunday night in San Antonio. “I mean, seriously, look how young this group is and look how far we got. There's 350-some-odd Division I teams and we made it to the final 16. We're going to use this as a springboard and we're going to build on it.”
Oregon, which finished 15-9 overall with all losses coming against teams that reached the second round of the NCAA tournament, will lose just one starter in Erin Boley, who was second on the team with 10.9 points per game.
The Ducks played the last five games without starting point guard Te-Hina Paopao, who injured her ankle before the regular-season finale against Oregon State.
A healthy Paopao, who averaged 10.2 points per game, along with three others starters who averaged double figures in scoring, and the Ducks should once again be in the conversation for a Pac-12 title and deep NCAA tournament run.
Nyara Sabally led the Ducks with 12.9 points and 7.3 rebounds a game in her first season after missing the two previous years with ACL injuries.
Sedona Prince had a strong NCAA tournament and averaged 10.4 points a game while not being completely healthy most of her first collegiate season.
And Taylor Mikesell, the transfer from Maryland, chipped in 9.3 points per game and made 39 3-pointers.
Not to mention the Ducks had four other freshmen who were McDonald’s All-Americans who played off and on.
“This is going to be a really good group,” Graves said. “This group isn't going away. We're only going to get better. Now that we have an opportunity to work with each other, actually, I think you're going to see huge growth. This is a team that I'll be shocked and really disappointed if they don't not only get to this point next year but even beyond.”
Even with a trip to the Sweet 16 with a young team that struggled down the stretch, there was a twinge of disappointment from Graves after the season-ending loss.
“It feels bad right now, and it should,” Graves said after the Louisville game. “It feels bad because it's important to us. But we're going to forget the score tonight. We're going to forget that maybe we weren't at our best. What we're going to remember is a really great run.”
The work toward getting back in position for another deep tournament run begins soon. And Graves said the Ducks must get better to do just that.
“We’ve got to get healthier, which I think means we’ve got to get stronger,” Graves said. “We’ve got to put in the work on the court and off the court. … In a couple weeks, maybe three weeks, really get started on not just conditioning but skill development and really all the things that we need to improve on.”
Over the last five seasons, the Ducks have made the Sweet 16 four times in four tournaments, the Elite Eight three times and the Final Four once. The 2020 tournament was canceled with the Ducks the favorites to win the title.
“I'm really excited about the future of Duck basketball,” Graves said. “Think about it, you guys, in the last five seasons, this is what we've done: Elite Eight, Elite Eight, Final Four. (In) 2020, who knows, I still think we were the best team and had a chance to win it all. Then this year the Sweet 16.
“If that's not an elite basketball program, I'm not sure what is. Until we, I guess, cut down those final nets there's always something out there that we're chasing."
And while Boley won't be around, she said what she saw the team accomplish during the pandemic season proves it has the makeup to do just that.
“I think a lot of it has to do with the fight that is in us,” she said. “We didn't show it all of the time this year, but a few times we showed that as a unit we had a lot of fight in us. It takes a group that wants to be a unit, that wants to work together, that wants to play hard for each other. It takes a really special group of people to really lean on each other and create that championship atmosphere.
“We definitely have the girls that have that potential. So, yeah, I'm really proud of the fight that we showed coming into this tournament especially. I think that really shows that we've got some fighters here, and that they could be a championship team in the future.”