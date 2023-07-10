Oregon and Baylor have agreed to a home-and-home women's basketball series beginning with the upcoming 2023-24 season, coach Kelly Graves announced Monday.

The Ducks and Bears will meet on Dec. 3 at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, while Baylor will visit Matthew Knight Arena during the 2024-25 season.

“We are always looking to build a tough non-conference schedule and Baylor will be a marquee non-con opponent for us,” Graves said in a release. “A matchup against such a quality program will help us prepare for the gauntlet of the Pac-12 schedule, and it will be good for our young team to take a great opponent in a tough environment.”

December’s matchup will be the first since the teams met in the 2019 NCAA Final Four in which Baylor, then ranked as the nation’s No. 1 team, came away with a 72-67 victory in Tampa, Florida.

Baylor has qualified for 19 straight NCAA tournaments, the fifth-longest active streak in the country, and advanced to the second round in last year’s tournament. The Bears have won three national titles (2005, 2012, 2019) to go with 15 Sweet 16 appearances.

Ducks announce assistant coach

Oregon women’s golf head coach Derek Radley has announced the hiring of Krissy Carman as the new assistant coach.

A native of Canby who now lives in Eugene, Carman played two seasons at Oregon State before transferring to Portland State for her final two years of eligibility. After taking three years off from competitive golf following the birth of her son, Carman returned to the game and won the 2022 USGA Mid-Amateur Championship.

Carman, who played collegiately as Krissy Peterson, was an all-Big Sky first-team selection for Portland State in 2015-16 before earning honorable mention as a senior in 2016-17. She also earned all-Big Sky tournament honors in each of her two years with the Vikings, and in 2016 became the first PSU player to win the Oregon Women’s Amateur Championship. Carman spent 2013-14 and 2014-15 at Oregon State before joining the Vikings.

New Director of Behavioral Health named

The athletic department has hired David Mikula as the new Director of Behavioral Health. Mikula will serve as the department's point person for student-athletes seeking behavioral health assistance and will provide one-on-one counseling.

"We extremely pleased to bring David on board full time to help meet the increase in demand for mental health services," Dr. Craig Davidson, Oregon's Director of Athletic Medicine, said in a news release.

Mikula specializes in work with student-athletes and student-athlete specific challenges, stressors, and developmental complications. He has comprehensive experience and expertise in addressing issues through a trauma and culturally informed lens including anxiety, depression and other mood disturbance, impulse control/anger management, major mental health disorders, suicidal ideation, grief-loss, life transitions, relationship issues, athletic performance struggles, stress management, substance use and co-occurring disorders.