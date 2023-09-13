Oregon men’s basketball has announced the signing of transfer forward Mahamadou Diawara.

Diawara played four seasons at Stetson University, averaging 8.2 points (.560 FG%) and 5.8 rebounds over 117 games (81 starts). The native of Bamako, Mali was an ASUN All-Freshman honoree in 2019-20, notching 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds in 26.0 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-10 forward closed last season with a career-high 20 rebounds and 18 points against Milwaukee in the CBI. Diawara has 12 career double-doubles, reaching double-digit rebounds 18 times and double-digit points 45 times. He scored a career-high 28 points against North Florida, adding 12 rebounds and two blocks in one of his four career 20-point outings.

A four star recruit out of high school, Diawara attended Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock, Virginia and helped the Colonels to consecutive trips to the National Prep Championships.

Kwas joins lacrosse staff

Theadora (Theo) Kwas has been named an assistant coach for the Oregon lacrosse program, head coach Jess Drummond announced Tuesday.

Kwas comes to Eugene after serving as an assistant coach at William & Mary the past two seasons. In 2022, Kwas helped guide the Tribe to an 8-8 record, the best in program history.

As a player at Maryland (2014-17), Kwas helped the Terps win three national titles and four Big Ten Conference championships, the most successful run since Maryland’s powerhouse decade in which they won eight national championships in 10 seasons, including seven straight between 1995-2001.

Kwas joins fellow assistant coach Carolyn Carrera as a member of Drummond’s first coaching staff.