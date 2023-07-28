University of Oregon Director of Athletics Rob Mullens announced Thursday that UO has agreed to terms and is finalizing a contract extension with head football coach Dan Lanning. The extension has been approved by the UO Board of Trustees. This agreement runs through the 2028 season and is intended to be funded through philanthropy.

In his first season at Oregon in 2022, Lanning led the Ducks to a 10-3 record, including three wins against Top 15 teams and a victory over North Carolina in the SDCCU Holiday Bowl. The 2022 Ducks were the only FBS team to rank in the top 20 in both rushing offense (12th, 215.77 yards per game) and passing offense (17th, 284.8 ypg) while ranking tied for ninth in scoring offense (38.8 points per game) and allowing the fewest sacks in the nation with five.

“In coaching, you dream to be at a place where you can both raise your family and win at a high level,” Lanning said in a release. “Oregon has more than exceeded those expectations for my wife, Sauphia, and our three boys, and this will ensure our boys can all graduate from the same school as we continue to grow roots in the community."

Lanning is the fifth head coach in program history to post a 10-win season and only the third to do so in his first year. The Ducks rose as high as No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings last year.

Regarded as one of the top recruiters in the nation, Lanning’s first class in 2022 ranked first in the Pac-12 and the recent class signed in February was ranked a consensus Top 10 class. He also has shown a propensity for recruiting high-caliber players from the transfer portal, including quarterback Bo Nix, who ranked fifth in the nation with 49 total touchdowns and led all FBS quarterbacks with 14 rushing touchdowns, the second-most in a single-season by an Oregon quarterback. Nix’s completion percentage of 71.9 in 2022 set the Oregon single-season record.

Lanning joined the Ducks after four seasons at Georgia from 2018-21, including the last three as the defensive coordinator. He led a historically dominant defensive unit during the Bulldogs’ national championship season in 2021, when Georgia led the nation in scoring defense by allowing only 10.2 points per game.

Swedish forward to join Ducks

Women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves announced Thursday the addition of 6-foot-1 forward and Sweden junior national team member Filippa Tilliander to the Ducks’ 2023-24 roster.

In addition to playing for her country, Tilliander played for the club Norrköping Dolphins in the Sweden Damligan and European Girls Basketball League (EGBL). Last season for the Dolphins, she led the EGBL U20 in rebounds per game (12.8) and blocks per game (1.6) while also scoring 8.3 points and shooting at a 47.8% clip.

While with Sweden’s U16 national team, she averaged 5.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 0.7 blocks a game while averaging 16 minutes. Tilliander was invited to Sweden’s U20 national team training camp in June and was ranked as the No. 5 collegiate prospect in Sweden in the class of 2023.

The Malmö, Sweden, native will join the Ducks ahead of the 2023-24 season and be one of four freshmen on UO’s roster. She joins the nation’s 18th-ranked recruiting class for next season, according to espnW. The class includes three four-star players ranked in espnW’s top 100 in Sofia Bell (No. 26), Sammie Wagner (No. 42) and Sarah Rambus (No. 66).

The Ducks, who return three starters among four letterwinners, also added transfers in Bella Hamel (Lane C.C.), Peyton Scott (Miami (Ohio), Kennedi Williams (Liberty) and Priscilla Williams (South Florida).