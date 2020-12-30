Oregon football: Pair of Ducks’ receivers could play final college game Saturday

“They work hard day in and day out. They’re somebody we can look to — whether in the weight room or out on the field, they’re always getting extra work. That shows on the field,” Shough said. “They’ve played for three or four year now and they know what it takes. When the younger wide receivers need some experience to look up to, they’re the guys. Whatever they decide to do, I support them fully. We would obviously love to have the theme back, and everything they can do for this program would be huge next year. But they’ve got to do what's best for them. I’m just excited to go out there on the field one more time with them.”