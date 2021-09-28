Oregon football: Ducks want to avoid second-half slumps

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He’s different. He’s going to play for a long, long time,” Cristobal said. “He can do it all … he’s that impressive. When you have that type of command of an offense, when you understand everything from top to bottom, A to Z, run game, pass game, protection and schemes, outnumbered, out-leveraged areas, how to flip protections, flip fronts, all that stuff, it’s like having a coordinator on the field.”

One reason for the Ducks’ success this season has been their ability to create turnovers. Oregon had five interceptions against Arizona, the most in a single game since 1999, and picked off three passes in the win over Stony Brook. Oregon has forced 13 turnovers in four games.

Safeties Verone McKinley III, with four interceptions, and Bennett Williams, who has three interceptions, are responsible for most of those takeaways. The secondary will face a different challenge against Stanford, which boasts an array of big targets on the outside, including John Humphreys (6-foot-5), Elijah Higgins (6-3), and Brycen Tremayne (6-4).

Oregon defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter said Stanford has “a blueprint for what they’re looking for there in their matchups.”