Oregon football: Ducks' offense disappears in second half of loss at Cal

After allowing a 6-yard run on first down, the Ducks forced the Bears into a fourth-down situation and a pass fell incomplete, giving Oregon one last chance.

The Ducks moved the ball to the 50 in a hurry on pass plays to Mycah Pittman and Jaylon Redd, and later a third-down scamper by Shough got it to the Cal 38 for a first down.

But on the next play, Johnny Johnson III made a catch but lost the ball as he tried to turn upfield and a defender made contact. Cal’s Kuony Deng recovered, and the Bears ran out the clock to keep their bowl hopes alive.

Cristobal said the defense got the ball back “more than enough times” to give the offense a chance to score. He added that he expects the improved defensive effort to provide a spark for that side of the ball going forward.

“I think it was just us shooting ourselves in the foot,” Shough said when asked what made the second half more difficult. “We really handed that game away at the end and we just couldn’t string together any drives.”

Shough was 14-of-26 passing for 231 yards and one touchdown.

Dye rushed for 71 yards on 12 carries and also had two catches for 85 yards. Redd had four catches for 54 yards.