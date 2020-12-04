Oregon football: Ducks look to bounce back against Cal after rivalry loss

Oregon approached the loss to Oregon State the best way it knows how.
The Ducks took the setback as a lesson and moved on quickly because there was another opponent waiting.
“We responded with the mentality that we’re going to grow from this,” said senior defensive tackle Austin Faoliu. “Yeah, it was a tough loss, it hurt but we definitely grew a lot and we matured from it this week.”
Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said this week that you’re not a competitor if defeats don’t fuel you to improve. If there isn’t a desire to invest in practice and get better, you’re the wrong guy for his program.
Cristobal said his players have had the right mindset this week in working to get back on track as they got ready for Saturday’s game at California.
“It should hurt, it needs to hurt and you also need to make sure that it’s behind you. That you learn your lessons and you go forward and you attack the processes that goes with betterment,” the coach said. “Sulking and all that other stuff and carrying that over your head, that doesn’t exist. You have to have a form of amnesia as you approach the next opponent. You’ve got to get on it quick and that’s what we’ve done.”
No. 21 Oregon (3-1, 3-1 Pac-12) faces a Golden Bears team that’s 0-3 but has the Ducks’ attention with the steady improvement they’ve made.
Cal opened its season with a 34-10 loss at UCLA — with just a few days of preparation — after games against Washington and Arizona State were wiped out. That was followed by close defeats at Oregon State (31-27) and last Friday at home against rival Stanford (24-23).
Versus Stanford, Chase Garbers threw for 151 yards and two touchdowns with Kekoa Crawford as the leading receiver, catching five balls for 52 yards and a score.
Damien Moore rushed for 121 yards on 10 carries to lead an attack that covered 241 yards on the ground.
“I don’t think their first game is any indication of what they are as a team. I don’t think they even practiced together with the lines of scrimmage,” Cristobal said. “So I see a very well-organized, well-coached and a very physical team that has speed and length outside at wide receiver, versatile tight ends” who are good blockers who stretch defenses in the passing game.
Cal’s ability to run the ball should concern Oregon, which has allowed more than 200 yards rushing per contest and 5.6 yards per carry. A bulk of that has come the past two weeks by UCLA (267) and OSU (269).
Moore and teammate Marcel Dancy each have 26 attempts this season, with 168 and 122 yards, respectively.
Garbers, a redshirt junior in his third season as Cal’s primary starter, is the most experience passer the Ducks will have faced this season. He’s thrown for 588 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions while completing 62.5% of his passes.
“He’s looked really good in all their games this year,” Oregon senior safety Jordan Happle said. “You can see from their numbers and just the film itself they’ve improved on offensive every single week and the quarterback has looked comfortable back there.”
A defense that was supposed to be the backbone for the Ducks has given nearly 30 points and 457 yards per game.
Without a long season to make improvements, Cristobal says there’s only one way to approach the situation in an effort to improve.
“There’s no detour that gets you there, right? You’ve got to attack it dead on,” he said. “You’ve got to go straight into it and just assessing honestly and truthfully what you really need to do better that can make the whole overall thing better, right?”
Cristobal said that starts with technique and fundamentals and spills over into mentality and toughness along with relentless effort and finish.
“All those things have got to come together,” the coach said. “It can’t be spotty, and it certainly can’t be inconsistent. If it is, then the result will be inconsistent.”
