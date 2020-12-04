Oregon football: Ducks look to bounce back against Cal after rivalry loss

Oregon approached the loss to Oregon State the best way it knows how.

The Ducks took the setback as a lesson and moved on quickly because there was another opponent waiting.

“We responded with the mentality that we’re going to grow from this,” said senior defensive tackle Austin Faoliu. “Yeah, it was a tough loss, it hurt but we definitely grew a lot and we matured from it this week.”

Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said this week that you’re not a competitor if defeats don’t fuel you to improve. If there isn’t a desire to invest in practice and get better, you’re the wrong guy for his program.

Cristobal said his players have had the right mindset this week in working to get back on track as they got ready for Saturday’s game at California.

“It should hurt, it needs to hurt and you also need to make sure that it’s behind you. That you learn your lessons and you go forward and you attack the processes that goes with betterment,” the coach said. “Sulking and all that other stuff and carrying that over your head, that doesn’t exist. You have to have a form of amnesia as you approach the next opponent. You’ve got to get on it quick and that’s what we’ve done.”