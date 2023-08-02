The Oregon Athletic Department will host a Fall Fan Fest on Sunday, Aug. 13, in the Moshofsky Center.

Student-athletes from Oregon football, soccer, volleyball, women’s basketball and men’s basketball will be in attendance, with various games, inflatables, activity stations, agility drills and much more available for fans to enjoy.

The event will start at 11 a.m. and will run until 12:30 p.m. Admission is free, and fans must sign a liability waiver upon entry. Parking will be available for free in the Moshofsky Lot and the Autzen East Lot.

Fans will have the opportunity to take photos with student-athletes in attendance, but no autographs will be permitted. No food or drink is allowed inside the Moshofsky Center.

Available activities for fans will include: football stations for passing, receiving and field goal kicking; soccer penalty kicks; a dunk tank; a photo station; a combine station; and lawn games.

Graves announces signing

The 2023-24 women’s basketball roster continues to take shape, as the Ducks have added veteran guard Ula Chamberlin, coach Kelly Graves announced Tuesday.

A native of Medford, Chamberlin began her collegiate career at Weber State in 2019-20 before later playing at UC San Diego. Chamberlin, a 5-foot-8 guard, has appeared in 56 career games (26 starts) while averaging 7.6 points per game while shooting 35% from the field.

Chamberlin appeared in all 30 games (23 starts) in her freshman campaign at Weber State, leading the Wildcats with 43 3-pointers and 72 assists while finishing second at 10.5 points per game and 28 steals.

After playing three games in 2020-21 at Weber State, Chamberlin transferred to UC San Diego for the 2021-22 season, where she appeared in 23 games. In her lone season with the Tritons, she averaged 4.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists a game while shooting 30.6% from the field.

Chamberlin was a four-year letterwinner at South Medford High School, where she left as the program’s career scoring leader. In leading South Medford to three state tournament appearances, Chamberlin was a four-time all-conference pick, two-time all-state selection and conference player of the year. As a senior, she averaged 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals per game.