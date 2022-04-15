Linn-Benton baseball: Roadrunners split home doubleheader

The Linn-Benton Community College baseball team split its NWAC South Region home doubleheader with Southwestern Oregon on Friday, winning the first game, 2-1, and lost the second, 3-2.

Roadrunners pitcher Rhett Larson pitched allowed one run and seven hits and no walks with eight strikeouts in a complete-game effort in the opener. Larson (5-1) gave up the lone run in the ninth inning.

"It feels pretty good. It's my first nine-inning, one-run game, you know," Larson said.

LB's JJ Hoover had two hits, including a double, and Michael Soper the Roadrunners' lone RBI.

In the nightcap, a Lakers error in the sixth inning helped LB score two to tie the game. But Southwestern Oregon went ahead with a run in the eighth.

The Roadrunners were limited to five hits, all singles. West Albany alum Chase Reynolds took the loss on the mound after allowing one earned run, one hit and two walks with four strikeouts in three innings of relief.

On Sunday, the Roadrunners (20-7-1, 7-3) finish their four-game series against SWOCC (15-15, 4-6) with games at 1 and 4 p.m. in Coos Bay.

